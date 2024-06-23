25 Lululemon We Made Too Much styles worth snagging — trust me, I'm a shopping editor

Replenish your summer wardrobe with these hard-to-resist Lululemon picks, starting at just $14.

Lululemon's WMTM section is full of great summer finds — shop 25 styles, starting at $14. (Photos via Lululemon)

It's that time of week when Lululemon's We Made Too Much section has just restocked with new styles at special prices. Whether you're looking for bags, sweaters, shorts or whatever else this summer, there are plenty of great finds. You can even shop the Everywhere Belt Bag for just $29 in select styles!

But remember, things in this section go fast, so if you have your eye on something, you'll want to snag it before it's gone. Scroll below for the top Lululemon WMTM picks to add to your cart.

Not sure where to start? Shop by category below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.