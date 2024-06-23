Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

25 Lululemon We Made Too Much styles worth snagging — trust me, I'm a shopping editor

Replenish your summer wardrobe with these hard-to-resist Lululemon picks, starting at just $14.

Melina Brum
Lululemon's WMTM section is full of great summer finds — shop 25 styles, starting at $14. (Photos via Lululemon)
Lululemon's WMTM section is full of great summer finds — shop 25 styles, starting at $14. (Photos via Lululemon)

It's that time of week when Lululemon's We Made Too Much section has just restocked with new styles at special prices. Whether you're looking for bags, sweaters, shorts or whatever else this summer, there are plenty of great finds. You can even shop the Everywhere Belt Bag for just $29 in select styles!

But remember, things in this section go fast, so if you have your eye on something, you'll want to snag it before it's gone. Scroll below for the top Lululemon WMTM picks to add to your cart.

Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

$39$52Save $13

If the original belt bag size isn't enough for you, this larger version will be perfect. It fits a whole extra litre of volume.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop

$29$44Save $15

Go hands-free with this beloved belt bag — shoppers say it's perfect for "shopping, walking, and running errands." 

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

$59$84Save $25

If you're looking for a lightweight, casual crossbody with top-tier organization, this one is worth checking out. It has two separate compartments to keep things in place.

$59 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Packable Tote Bag 32L

$69$98Save $29

This is the perfect travel tote — it's super spacious and folds into its own zippered pouch to save space when not in use!

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align Dress

$99$148Save $49

This dress is perfect for casual outings, walks and medium-impact activities. It has medium support and built-in shorts.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

WovenAir Overalls

$99$148Save $49

Say hello to the most comfortable overalls you'll probably ever own!

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie

$89$118Save $29

The same Scuba sweater you know and love but in a cropped silhouette. It'll go perfectly with your high-waisted jeans, sweats and shorts.

$89 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Utilitech Relaxed-Fit High-Rise Short 3.5"

$79$108Save $29

These tailored shorts are perfect for going from day to night. The stretchy twill fabric makes them look sophisticated while feeling relaxed. 

$79 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Softstreme Hoodie

$79$138Save $59

If you're looking for a super cozy, peach-soft hoodie, this one fits the bill. Shoppers confirm it's "soft, comfortable and flattering."

$79 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align Halter Tank Top

$49$68Save $19

This top is exactly like the rest of the Align line—weightless and buttery soft. It has a built-in shelf bra that provides added support for low-impact activities. 

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Back to Life Tumbler 24oz

$29$44Save $15

This insulated tumbler will keep your water, iced coffee or pop nice and cold. It also has a folding straw lid that you can tuck in when not in use.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Cotton Terry Sweatband

$9$14Save $5

Nothing's worse than having strands of hair stick to your sweaty face mid-workout. This headband will hold back your locks so you can maintain your focus.

$9 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align Strappy Ribbed Tank Top

$49$68Save $19

This strappy version of the Align tank has the same buttery-soft feel as the OG. It has a built-in bra with removable cups for extra coverage.

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas

$29$44Save $15

This two-tone belt bag is made of canvas material, and one shopper says the "fabric feels great." Another person said that after it got dirty, they washed it, and it looked brand new again.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Cotton-Blend Poplin High-Rise Short 4"

$69$98Save $29

These breezy poplin shorts are the perfect pair for all of your summer 'fits. They're relaxed, lightweight and high-rise, too.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Never Lost Keychain

$14$20Save $6

Keep your keys and card pouches on hand with this large keychain. At 1.7" x 12", it'll never get lost in your bag.

$14 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

$49$68Save $19

You'll want to wear this super soft bodysuit every chance you get. Its snug fit keeps everything in place without being too tight.

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

$39$48Save $9

Don't want to carry a bag? This dual pouch keychain will be easy to grab and go. It's perfect for holding keys, cards, change, lip balm and any other little necessities.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Tear-Away Mid-Rise Track Pant

$99$138Save $39

These old-school tearaway pants have snaps all the way down the leg that you can unbutton. They're lightweight and the perfect material for running.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Clippable Card Pouch Manifesto Print

$24$38Save $14

This card holder can attach onto your keys, bags or even your belt loop. It has enough room for cards, cash and possibly a lip balm or car fob.

$24 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt

$39$58Save $19

This shirt is double-layered for extra coverage and support. The cropped silhouette is perfect for pairing with high-waisted bottoms.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align V-Waist Mini-Flare Pant

$99$138Save $39

These slightly flared pants have such a flattering waistband that you won't want to reach for any other pair. And, of course, they're made with the buttery-soft material you know and love.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Women's Soft Baller Hat

$29$38Save $9

This sweat-wicking cap has a mesh fabric sweatband that'll keep you dry when things get heated. The adjustable back closure allows you to customize the fit.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Uplifting Scrunchies Textured

$19$24Save $5

Get a three-pack of scrunchies that'll do more than just hold your hair up — they'll look cute doing it, too! Reviewers say they're "durable" and "good for thick hair."

$19 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Hoodie

$89$118Save $29

This Scuba hoodie is a comfy pullover, so no zippers will get in your way. It's oversized, and the length is just right — not too long, but not too short.

$89 at Lululemon

