25 Lululemon We Made Too Much styles worth snagging — trust me, I'm a shopping editor
Replenish your summer wardrobe with these hard-to-resist Lululemon picks, starting at just $14.
It's that time of week when Lululemon's We Made Too Much section has just restocked with new styles at special prices. Whether you're looking for bags, sweaters, shorts or whatever else this summer, there are plenty of great finds. You can even shop the Everywhere Belt Bag for just $29 in select styles!
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L$39$52Save $13
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Ripstop$29$44Save $15
Crossbody Camera Bag 2L$59$84Save $25
Packable Tote Bag 32L$69$98Save $29
Align Dress$99$148Save $49
WovenAir Overalls$99$148Save $49
Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie$89$118Save $29
Utilitech Relaxed-Fit High-Rise Short 3.5"$79$108Save $29
Softstreme Hoodie$79$138Save $59
Align Halter Tank Top$49$68Save $19
Back to Life Tumbler 24oz$29$44Save $15
Cotton Terry Sweatband$9$14Save $5
Align Strappy Ribbed Tank Top$49$68Save $19
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas$29$44Save $15
Cotton-Blend Poplin High-Rise Short 4"$69$98Save $29
Never Lost Keychain$14$20Save $6
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit$49$68Save $19
Dual Pouch Wristlet$39$48Save $9
Tear-Away Mid-Rise Track Pant$99$138Save $39
Clippable Card Pouch Manifesto Print$24$38Save $14
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt$39$58Save $19
Align V-Waist Mini-Flare Pant$99$138Save $39
Women's Soft Baller Hat$29$38Save $9
Uplifting Scrunchies Textured$19$24Save $5
Scuba Oversized Hoodie$89$118Save $29
But remember, things in this section go fast, so if you have your eye on something, you'll want to snag it before it's gone. Scroll below for the top Lululemon WMTM picks to add to your cart.
Not sure where to start? Shop by category below:
Shop best Lululemon bags
Shop best Lululemon accessories
Shop best Lululemon leggings
Shop best Lululemon hoodies & sweatshirts
Shop best Lululemon shoes
Shop best Lululemon bras
If the original belt bag size isn't enough for you, this larger version will be perfect. It fits a whole extra litre of volume.
Go hands-free with this beloved belt bag — shoppers say it's perfect for "shopping, walking, and running errands."
If you're looking for a lightweight, casual crossbody with top-tier organization, this one is worth checking out. It has two separate compartments to keep things in place.
This is the perfect travel tote — it's super spacious and folds into its own zippered pouch to save space when not in use!
This dress is perfect for casual outings, walks and medium-impact activities. It has medium support and built-in shorts.
Say hello to the most comfortable overalls you'll probably ever own!
The same Scuba sweater you know and love but in a cropped silhouette. It'll go perfectly with your high-waisted jeans, sweats and shorts.
These tailored shorts are perfect for going from day to night. The stretchy twill fabric makes them look sophisticated while feeling relaxed.
If you're looking for a super cozy, peach-soft hoodie, this one fits the bill. Shoppers confirm it's "soft, comfortable and flattering."
This top is exactly like the rest of the Align line—weightless and buttery soft. It has a built-in shelf bra that provides added support for low-impact activities.
This insulated tumbler will keep your water, iced coffee or pop nice and cold. It also has a folding straw lid that you can tuck in when not in use.
Nothing's worse than having strands of hair stick to your sweaty face mid-workout. This headband will hold back your locks so you can maintain your focus.
This strappy version of the Align tank has the same buttery-soft feel as the OG. It has a built-in bra with removable cups for extra coverage.
This two-tone belt bag is made of canvas material, and one shopper says the "fabric feels great." Another person said that after it got dirty, they washed it, and it looked brand new again.
These breezy poplin shorts are the perfect pair for all of your summer 'fits. They're relaxed, lightweight and high-rise, too.
Keep your keys and card pouches on hand with this large keychain. At 1.7" x 12", it'll never get lost in your bag.
You'll want to wear this super soft bodysuit every chance you get. Its snug fit keeps everything in place without being too tight.
Don't want to carry a bag? This dual pouch keychain will be easy to grab and go. It's perfect for holding keys, cards, change, lip balm and any other little necessities.
These old-school tearaway pants have snaps all the way down the leg that you can unbutton. They're lightweight and the perfect material for running.
This card holder can attach onto your keys, bags or even your belt loop. It has enough room for cards, cash and possibly a lip balm or car fob.
This shirt is double-layered for extra coverage and support. The cropped silhouette is perfect for pairing with high-waisted bottoms.
These slightly flared pants have such a flattering waistband that you won't want to reach for any other pair. And, of course, they're made with the buttery-soft material you know and love.
This sweat-wicking cap has a mesh fabric sweatband that'll keep you dry when things get heated. The adjustable back closure allows you to customize the fit.
Get a three-pack of scrunchies that'll do more than just hold your hair up — they'll look cute doing it, too! Reviewers say they're "durable" and "good for thick hair."
This Scuba hoodie is a comfy pullover, so no zippers will get in your way. It's oversized, and the length is just right — not too long, but not too short.
