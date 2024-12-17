25 magical December baby names

December babies are born during a season of magic—when twinkling lights warm the long nights and families come together to celebrate love and togetherness. Whether your little one’s arrival coincides with snow-dusted mornings or holiday festivities, December baby names offer a perfect blend of timeless beauty and seasonal joy.

Here are our top 25 winter-inspired December baby names:

25 unique December baby names

Gender neutral December baby names

1. Noel or Noelle

Noel is the French word for Christmas, which has become a pretty popular name for both boys and girls. Many parents choose the spelling Noel for a boy, and Noelle for a girl, though they can be interchangeable as you desire.

2. Kris

Kris Kringle is the German synonym for Christkind, which was used in place of Santa Claus for years, referring to an angel-like child who was born on Christmas and delivered gifts to children. Over the years, Kris Kringle has become another name for Santa Claus.

3. Avery

This gender neutral name means King Elf, which is so fitting for a holiday in which elves are the center of attention.

4. Taylor

Pop superstar Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989, giving you the perfect excuse to name your baby boy or girl after one of your favorite singers.

5. North

The name North was popularized in 2013 after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chose the moniker for their firstborn child. With nicknames like Nori and Northie, this super cute and modern name is also fun for a December baby, referencing the North Pole.

December boy names

6. Nicholas

Saint Nicholas was the patron saint of children, and is another name for good old Santa Claus. If you’re looking for a Christmas-based religious name, Nicholas is a great choice.

7. Alfred

This name means Christmas elf, and is a sweet choice for your December baby boy.

8. Gabriel

Like the Angel Gabriel , who was sent from God to tell Mary she was to carry the baby Jesus, this name will never get old.

9. Ever

Actress Lea Michele brought attention to this handsome boy name in 2020 when she named her son Ever Leo. Seeing as how Evergreen trees have long been a symbol for Christmas, this name would be very fitting for a December baby.

10. Angelo

This name means angel and messenger of God, and is a classic name deriving from Italian origin.

11. Elden

A unique name meaning “from the elves’ valley” is perfect for December.

12. Jack

The name Jack has been popular for decades, and the winter nickname “Jack Frost” is a super cute reason to name your December baby Jack.

December girl names

13. Holly

Holly is a classic festive baby name. Holly berries are a gorgeous red holiday decoration that many people love. The name Holly also doubles as an absolutely adorable baby name for a girl.

14. Elsa

Who wouldn’t want to be named after Disney’s powerful snow queen?

15. Eve

If your baby is born on December 24, a.k.a. Christmas Eve, the name Eve is a perfect fit.

16. Angel or Angelina

This name’s meaning speaks for itself. You’ll be referring to your baby girl as your “little Christmas angel” for the rest of her life.

17. Carol

If your family has a Christmas tradition of singing Christmas carols during the holidays, this name may be a meaningful choice for you. The classic women’s name is also a beautiful reminder of the lovely sounds of Christmas.

18. Natasha

Natasha, a name of Russian origin, means “born on Christmas Day,” which is ideal if your baby makes her big entrance into the world on December 25.

19. Winter

This name speaks for itself, referring to the season your baby was born in. With cute nicknames like Winnie or Win, this moniker is both unique and classy.

20. Stella

Stella, a name that continues to gain popularity in the United States, is of Latin origin and means “star,” which has a lot of heartfelt meaning for the Christmas season.

21. Ivy

A climbing plant that thrives even in colder weather, Ivy symbolizes strength and resilience—qualities that shine during winter. Timeless and elegant, this name evokes beauty and endurance, making it a perfect choice for a winter-born baby.

22. Luna

Luna, meaning “moon” in Latin, represents the serene, calm glow of the moon that illuminates the cold December nights. This name invokes peace, beauty, and the quiet magic of winter skies. Another cool fact about this name? It’s in the top ten baby names for girls according to 2023 Social Security Administration!

23. Sage

Known for its healing properties, Sage symbolizes wisdom, clarity, and tranquility. It’s a soothing name that reflects calmness and peace—qualities that feel especially meaningful during the stillness of winter.

24. Celeste

Celeste, meaning “heavenly” in Latin, is often associated with the stars and celestial beauty. The bright constellations visible in December nights make this a fitting, graceful name for a winter-born baby girl.

25. Ember

Ember is a warm, glowing name inspired by the soft, flickering light of a winter fire. It symbolizes warmth, coziness, and the beauty of the colder months, making it a perfect fit for a December-born baby.

The bottom line

As you welcome your December baby, these nature-inspired names perfectly capture the beauty and magic of the season. Whether inspired by the serene moon, resilient evergreens, or the festive spirit, each name carries timeless charm. May the name you choose reflect the warmth, love, and joy your little one brings to your family this holiday season.

A version of this post was published November 19, 2020. It has been updated.