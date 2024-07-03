This $25 Million Estate in Seattle Features an Indoor Pool and Separate Guest House

From the opening of chef John Courtney’s first solo venture, Atoma, to the $31 million sale of Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Bellevue home, Washington has been garnering quite a buzz. Many of the state’s most impressive and expensive homes are in the Seattle area, Redfin shows, and this new Emerald City listing, which might even have ties to the 32nd U.S. President, offers buyers the chance to take in the local evergreen trees and spectacular lake views for a cool $25 million.

Named The Bluff, the sprawling 3.2-acre estate’s main residence is complemented by a spacious guest house overlooking the Salish Sea. The home was built in 2015 and, until it sells, is owned by Mark Vadon, the co-founder of the flash-sale website Zulily and the online diamond retailer Blue Nile. Five bedrooms and six baths are spread across its 18,823 square feet. Sky-high evergreens surround the estate, which reportedly houses a fireplace once owned by Franklin Roosevelt, while its 293 feet of beach frontage offer sunset views.

A library gallery hangs over the double-height living room.

The Bluff’s two structures’ contemporary design prioritizes clean lines and floor-to-ceiling windows. Inside the main house’s living room, a soaring ceiling—fixed at a slanted angle—allows the space to be filled with natural light, while a massive concrete fireplace takes the damp edge of the Pacific Northwest’s notoriously rainy weather. The formal kitchen sits behind the double-height space and includes stainless-steel appliances and an island-attached seating space.

An indoor-outdoor dining space nearby, set next to a living green wall, lets out to the grounds. Elsewhere on the lower level stands the primary suite with private patio access, a greenery-filled atrium, and an en-suite bath with a soaking tub positioned to take in the view. Other unique amenities found within the main residence include a wine cellar hidden behind a pivoting door, as well as an indoor swimming pool and spa.

Mosaic tiles line the indoor swimming pool and spa.

Guest house interiors have a similar open-air design that allows a number of rooms to co-exist. The main living area, for example, houses the kitchen, dining, and living room all in one. A balcony is accessible from the space with unobstructed views of the water. Elsewhere, the primary’s en-suite bath offers more space and elevated appeal than the mansion’s.

The guest house is also where you’ll find the home theater. But should you venture outdoors, firepits and wood-burning fireplaces featured throughout the grounds are poised to make evening kickbacks just as entertaining. Terry Allen, Darius Cincys, and Patricia Wallace of Coldwell Banker hold the listing.

