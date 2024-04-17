25 Super Cute Tiny Tattoos to Add to Your Mood Board

The tattooed population may be ever-expanding, but the designs are getting much, much smaller. Tiny tattoos are trending in a major way, allowing fans to adorn themselves in a collage of delicate designs—or just one teeny tiny design.

“People are starting to embrace the idea of putting small works of art on their skin—whether small and simple, like micro lettering, or small, detailed, and realistic works of art,” says London-based tiny tattoo artist Alessandro Melas. “Even for all those people who've never gotten tattoos in the past because they didn’t want big changes, the [draw] has become delicacy and perfection like a small jewel!”

Though these designs are small, it doesn’t mean they’re simple. “In fact, for tattoos, it is literally the opposite,” says tattoo artist Lindsey Strong. “A very small, very simple tattoo is much harder to execute well than most tattoo clients understand. Even the smallest mistake is very obvious when a design is more simple, especially black line work alone.” The tiny designs also require a fair amount of time to execute — for his part, Melas says it can take upwards of three hours for certain designs.

A single needle allows artists to create micro details that will hold up over time. “Those who get micro tattoos should always look for a specialized professional with experience in this style,” says Melas. “A 3 cm tattoo cannot be made with a large needle because, over time, the details would be lost or, in the case of small lettering, would stick together over time, becoming larger due to a natural process of the skin during the healing process. This does not happen if it is a professional tattoo artist specialized in fine line.”







Meet Our Expert

Alessandro Melas is a London-based tiny tattoo artist.

Lindsey Strong is a tattoo artist based in Portland, Oregon.

Melody Mitchell is a traveling tattoo artist mainly in New York City, Tampa, Florida, and Colombia.







Strong suggests doing your research before investing in a tiny tattoo. To get a good idea of what you can expect, pay attention to designs from different artists, different placements on the body, what ink looks like on an array of skin tones, and how tattoos look at various stages of healing And, as noted by Melas, choose your artist well

“Tiny tattoos are a bit polarizing to artists, so you’re doing everyone a favor by finding an artist who actively advertises that they do tiny tattoos rather than going to a walk-in shop,” she says. “It is usually better to find someone who specializes in or at least has done a lot of the style/type of tattoo you want.”

Here are 25 tiny tattoos to inspire your next appointment.



Delicate Rose

A rose is a classic design, but this one’s delicate nature and unique placement make it a memorable choice. As with all body art, determining your tastes is the best way to ensure your design is something you want to live with forever. “It’s more important to figure out what you like rather than what the tattoo rules say,” says Strong.

Small Suits

“If you have very few tattoos, I like them in little tucked-away spots like the back of the wrist or behind the ear,” says Strong. This would-be subtle tattoo gains boldness points for its red hue and unexpected motif, an understated ode to a deck of cards.

Petite Plane

This plane’s playful nature is furthered by its tiny size. And though the design may seem simple, don’t be fooled. “Just because something is small or simple does not mean it’s ‘easy,’” says Strong of tiny tattoos in general.

Line Wine

One of the best parts of a tiny tattoo is the inherent permission to take it all a little less seriously. Though a giant wine glass may seem like overkill, a miniaturized version (complete with tiny heart) reads more sweet than statement.

Wispy Willow

While some tiny tattoos are all about a single-line style, this wispy willow features texture and detailing that finds it somewhere between realistic and fantastical. This design is delicate and dreamy, all without taking up much external real estate.

Little Wings

Birds can represent so many things: travel, freedom, growth, or just a sweet flight of fancy. This baby bird is minimal, but detailed enough to demand a closer look.

Cutesy Collage

Why limit yourself to one tiny tattoo when you can have several? “You can embroider your body over time, adding small tattoos to your collection because there is always room to add a micro tattoo into your skin!” says Melas. This colorful collage style highlights the doodle-like nature of a tiny tattoo — and it’s crazy cute.

To the Moon

Itsy bitsy planets are a fun way to honor the enormity of space. Two views of the world frame a full moon; each diminutive body is detailed yet extremely soft, making for a surprisingly delicate piece.

Itty Bitty Evil Eye

Ankles are one of Melas’ favorite placements for tiny tattoos. Etched on the back of the ankle, this “super tiny evil eye” offers pretty protection (eyes in the back and all) and a forever sort of accessory.

Baby Bolt

Finger tattoos provide a polarizing placement due to fading potential, but that’s never stopped proponents of the look. “Some of my favorite placements for tiny tattoos are the fingers, behind the ear, and actually on the ear as well as the sternum,” says tattoo artist Melody Mitchell.

Butterfly Band

Tiny tattoos need not stand alone. A classic around-the-arm band gets a modern twist when built from a flight of tiny butterflies.

Slight Starburst

A tattoo positioned on the top of the finger rather than the side (where the design is destined to rub against digits) means less chance of unwanted fading, along with increased visibility. This incredibly delicate starburst piece makes the case for abstract art and a unique take on the popular twinkle trend.

Single Shot

Calling all coffee lovers. With a small, permanent cup, demonstrate your commitment to your daily dose of espresso. A fine-line design and detached elements result in a slightly abstract (and extra artsy) interpretation.

Sacred Heart

The sacred heart is an enduring spiritual symbol, and Melas’ interpretation features an anatomically correct iteration. “The single needle is the finest line in the tattoo industry and allows me to put a lot of details in a very small space,” explains Melas.

Single Line Symbols

Why not wear your star sign on your sleeve — or fingers? A quartet of tiny astrological signs shows off personality traits (IYKYK) and instantly elevates your manicure.

Mini Jellyfish

The ethereal aesthetic of a jellyfish lends well to a small design. A tangle of tentacles practically demands a fine line, particularly when positioned along the top of a finger.

Small Stones

This little rock ‘n’ roll homage makes a splashy statement. The Rolling Stones logo is silly, subversive, and immediately recognizable. But, turned tiny and placed on the inside of the arm, the bit of iconography becomes more personal.

Dainty Dragonfly

This dainty dragonfly communicates a sense of whimsy — quietly, of course. Dragonflies aren’t the smallest of insects but even reimagined at this pared-down size, the spiritual flyer is afforded a wealth of shading and detailing, making it more realistic than expected.

Soft Shell

Whether you’re eager to commemorate a coastal vacation or simply a love of the sea, this super small seashell is the perfect example of a teensy tattoo. Though simple, the shell features just enough shading to offer depth, creating a realistic look.

Fragile Flower

This slip of a bloom is the ultimate example of understated. From the sweetly delicate design to the light touch to the concealable placement, the poppy provides an easy entry point into the world of ink — the perfect first tattoo.

Lovely Dove

This dove is little and lovely. In this case, a complete lack of detailing makes the piece stronger, allowing its size (or lack thereof) and clean, fluid lines to pull all the focus.

Slivered Crescent

The man in the moon is slim and quite small. While this tiny crescent moon veers more playful than realistic, the storybook style is lent some welcome sophistication via its simple, single-line style.

Spirit Number

If you’re a fan of numerology, a barely-there digit is the perfect tiny tattoo for you. This eight is so small that, from the right angle, it could pass as a mole or freckle. Place anywhere — your lucky number is guaranteed to blend right in.

Little Ladybug

This tiny tattoo is true to size! A ladybug landing on your skin is said to be a sign of good fortune, so why not embrace that sort of luck on a permanent basis with a forever insect of your own?

Diminutive Dragon

A little homage to fantasy is best carried off by a tiny dragon. A slight variance in the fine-line design melds soft and sharp, creating an effortless sense of depth and interest sans any shading. A tattoo this adorable may just inspire you to build a mythological sleeve, one tiny guy at a time.

Read the original article on InStyle.