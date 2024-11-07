26 Sneaky, Shady, And Surprising Industry Secrets That The Rest Of Us Normies Were Never Supposed To Know

Hannah Dobrogosz
·11 min read

Reddit user SpottedGelato started a fascinating thread by asking the r/AskReddit community, "What's a secret in your job that people aren't supposed to know about?" People from various industries filled the thread with tips, warnings, and useful nuggets of information. Here's what folks revealed:

1."I worked at a massive internet provider in the early 2000s. They had a single master password that could be used to access anyone's account. I couldn't access it, but a friend who worked there did. Everyone from movie stars to politicians was having their emails read without their knowledge."

Sproketz

2."I'm a bridal stylist. A lot of times, if you ask nicely, some small amount can be taken off your dress. I've seen 10% off given, and I've seen a few hundred taken off. In my experience, the salon would rather sell a gown for a couple hundred less than not sell the dress at all. The thing is, though, the manager has to approve it, so your stylist has to go and actually ask. If you were rude, snotty, mean, or bridezilla-ish in any way, you have a snowball's chance in hell of getting any money off."

ChaoticForkingGood

Multiple white wedding dresses displayed on hangers and a mannequin in a bridal shop setting
South_agency / Getty Images

3."It's ridiculously easy to be a 'bestselling' novelist, and just because you are doesn't mean you make any money. I'm a true-blue USA Today Bestselling Author, and I've made about $5 in 2024."

villettegirl

4."I worked as a stripper on and off for 16 years. Any dancer worth her salt will convince the customer that she is actually attracted to them. Are you certain that you had a connection with that dancer? It was all a con. We are in the business of making people feel good. This seldom goes hand in hand with telling the truth. If you're wondering if you should 'let' your boyfriend/fiancé/husband go to the strip club, only say yes if you're fine with him being humped by naked women (at the LEAST). These customers never behave in ways that nearly any monogamous partner would be okay with."

UpperSupermarket1551

A silhouette of a person dancing on a pole on stage, highlighting the art of dance performance
Georgepeters / Getty Images

5."When I tell you to turn the router off and on again, it's not because I have no idea what is happening and hope the issue will sort itself out. There are all kinds of logs where I can see what the problem is. When you restart the router, these logs get updated. Also, when you lie and tell me you restarted the router a bunch of times and it didn't resolve the issue, I can tell you didn't. The logs are right there, and the last time it was restarted was three months ago. I can't tell you that I know you're lying, but it definitely goes in the documentation so that everyone knows everything you say needs to be double-checked."

Ariyverd

6."Most elevators in the United States are not maintained properly. I used to work for an elevator company, and they would only limit us to a few calls a day because they didn't want to give the impression that something was wrong with their elevators. They didn't want to lose those contracts. Once in a while, maybe three or four times a month, we would find an elevator in bad shape. We'd put it out of service, and the next day, it would be in service again. I'm not sure who put those elevators back in service, but someone did. Even if we reported it, nothing would get done. It was better to take a risk so people wouldn't complain about having to use the stairs, even if it cost them their own safety. I learned to keep my mouth shut and do what I was told. I was close to retirement and didn't want to lose that."

Charlietango2007

A hand presses the button for the fifth floor in an elevator
Grace Cary / Getty Images

7."The IRS doesn't have the budget to enforce tax law and will drop any issues they feel would cost more than they will collect. There's been more than one instance where a client comes to us after years of arguing with the IRS, and we will literally just reprint their prior letters on our letterhead to get the IRS to drop the whole matter."

BackInTheRealWorld

"The IRS has a set budget to go after compliance. Poor people have nothing to go after. Rich people have attorneys that can make it too expensive to pursue. This means that they primarily pursue easy-to-win cases against the middle class."

Jimthalemew

8."That fancy touchscreen thermostat we installed in your office is just a screen you change numbers on. The logic controller we installed in your heating/AC unit uses a different sensor and predetermines what temperatures it's set at."

bubbz41

Person adjusting a smart thermostat on a wall. The screen displays temperature settings. The image relates to Work & Money topics
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

9."If you politely ask internet customer service reps to credit you for every day of an outage in your area on that billing cycle, you can easily get a 70% discount on your bill. Most outages happen overnight, and nobody notices, but most providers keep records of them."

Key_Neighborhood387

10."I used to work at a major hotel chain. In the summer, the housekeeping manager directed his staff to dry the towels left by the pool instead of cleaning them because it was so busy."

CryptographerAlone81

A luxurious outdoor pool with lounge chairs and a shaded seating area, surrounded by greenery
Justin Paget / Getty Images

11."I fix the lottery equipment for my state. This includes lottery ticket vending machines, Powerball terminals (the ones at literally every convenience store/bar, etc.), and keno vending machines. There is zero technical documentation of any kind. There's no wiring schematics, no blueprints, nothing. There are no more new Powerball terminals. If something breaks, we cannibalize parts from other machines. I've sat there scraping BBQ sauce off machines so we can give them out to new bars. Also, the lottery ticket vending machines run XP and are connected to the internet."

X____________o

12."Every service or product a funeral home offers is heavily marked up. Get an urn from Amazon and a casket from Costco!"

calidream824

Wooden caskets displayed in a showroom, highlighting various designs and finishes
Philippe Turpin / Getty Images/Photononstop RF

13."The mark-up on supplies in the medical field is criminal."

I_am_Reddington

"I used to work in durable medical equipment coverage (DME). It's outrageous what they charge for things. You know that walker grandma got when she went to the hospital? She was probably charged $150 when our cost was around $12. That applied to almost everything we offered, which, if you're familiar with DME, is a whole bunch of stuff."

brandognabalogna

"I broke my ankle earlier this year and was issued a pneumatic boot by the doctor's ortho assistant and later billed over $700 for it. The exact same boot (right down to the packaging) was available on Amazon for under $70. When I pointed that out to the doctor's billing department and offered to pay $70, they accepted."

NPHighview

14."Radio stations don't take caller number nine. They take whoever sounds like they will be good on-air or can be used in a show promo. Source: me, former breakfast host."

ntrott

"On Air" sign illuminated, indicating a live broadcast in progress
Matthias Kulka / Getty Images

15."If your 2-year-old doesn't want to paint because they'd rather do something else, we can't force them. If you keep complaining and being nasty because you want fridge art, we will do your child's art and put their name on it so you stop complaining."

SleepyOrange007

16."I work for a hotel chain, and your membership levels are meaningless. It doesn't matter to us if you're in the top or lowest tier. If you're nice to us, that's what we mostly go off of. I don't even check half the time. If you're cool, I'll hook you up with what you need, even if you're not a member. Every hotel I've worked for is owned by a property management company that has very little, if anything, to do with the brand. The brand names only care about good reviews and getting their cut, so most of us just care about you having a good stay with few issues."

"Side note: If you walk into my lobby acting like you own the place, guess what? Every item you need is out of stock, all those cool amenities are out of order, and the maintenance guy is on vacation; sorry about your luck."

Benzin8

Person hands a business card to another at a reception desk, suggesting a professional work environment
Drazen Zigic / Getty Images

17."We regularly come this close to either poisoning everyone within 50 miles or blowing a football field-sized crater in the ground, then poisoning everyone within 50 miles. Source: operator at a midsized chemical plant."

Biggestguyintheroom

18."You don't have to (and shouldn't) add your newly licensed son or daughter to your auto insurance policy. Legally, they are automatically covered whether you list them or not. Most insurance companies run newly licensed driver reports and will eventually catch on and add them, but that could take months or years, saving you hundreds (perhaps thousands) of dollars."

Air911

"My parents did this. They told my siblings and me to say that we were just borrowing one of our parents' cars if we ever got pulled over or in an accident. It worked every time. Eventually, we each got our own car insurance policies as we got older. The insurance company did send multiple letters during that time suggesting my parents add us to their policy, but my parents always declined, and nothing happened."

californiabeautiful

A person with braided hair is driving a car, facing forward and focused on the road. The image discusses themes related to work and transportation
Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

19."The 'social media intern' is actually a full-time 40-year-old man."

BigHero17

20."I used to work for a bank. If you were getting paid on a Friday and scheduled your bills to be paid the same day (hoping your deposit would cover the bills), the bank would intentionally pay the bills before depositing your paycheck to make money off the overdrafts. Banks love overdrafts. Basically, it's free money for them."

FastToday

Empty reception desk with a computer, chair, and pen on a chain. Office setting for a work-related article
Thelinke / Getty Images

21."Working for giant companies, it's comical how many systems are raggedy messes of bare-bones functionality. All available money gets thrown at certain projects, leaving everything else to work on complete shoestrings."

_Externails_

"Piggybacking off this: I worked for three top-tier tech companies in the last 12 years. There's so much waste and gross inefficiency. The people who complain about government inefficiency and worship privatization have no clue that it's simply because corporate inefficiency is entirely hidden from public scrutiny. If corporations had to be as transparent as government agencies, their shareholders would skin them alive at every earnings call."

thrawnie

22."I'm a security guard working for a homeowners association. We aren't here to keep your cars from being broken into or to keep people from breaking into your house. We are here to keep your property values going up, your insurance slightly cheaper, and to report you for petty stuff so your HOA can fine you and make money off of your year-round Christmas decorations."

CommunicationEast898

Suburban neighborhood with a row of modern, two-story houses with garages and tidy lawns
Thomas Northcut / Getty Images

23."You can call multiple, entirely separate company customer service departments and talk to the exact same agent at the exact same desk who has been trained in all of them."

TeaJazzer

"This is true! I once worked at a call center, providing customer service for two different insurance companies and two different banks. I also sold identity theft protection services. The calls came in randomly, and I didn’t know how to answer until the script popped up on my screen! We also made outgoing calls, and those numbers were automatically dialed for us. We didn’t even have phones — just a computer and headset. We couldn’t physically hang up the call."

surelyfunke20

24."Don't order ice for your drinks in bars. They'll be cold due to the mixer anyway, so just don't. Most ice machines have mold. I've seen bartenders clean their hands with ice cubes and chuck them back in the scoop tray. I also worked in bars that had to have their beer taps flushed before starting because roaches used to crawl in and stay there when they weren't in use. The owner knows; they just don't care."

helldollfuneral

A glass of iced cocktail with an orange garnish sits on a bar counter, against a blurred background of bottles and lights
Simpleimages / Getty Images

25."A lot of major banks and credit unions are running on decades-old software because the disruption to upgrade can be so detrimental."

Novation_Station

26.And: "I work for a corporation with several field offices, and there's basically nothing I can't see. I see who's surfing the internet, what year we bought your chair, your middle name, how much the sales guys are bringing in, etc. Anything I can't officially see, I still hear about at some point or another. If you work for a big company, your privacy lasts until it doesn't. People have access to your business, and they're not looking only because they don't have a reason to right now."

jellybeansean3648

Do you have any work-related tips or secrets to share? Tell us in the comments or submit anonymously using this form.

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

Latest Stories

  • Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class or Rich

    In retirement, net worth shows the total result of a lifetime's savings, debts and investments. This measure is often more insightful than income, as it reveals your financial stability and whether...

  • Column: A huge bank pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money, so why weren't top executives charged?

    TD Bank bills itself as 'America's most Convenient Bank.' The feds fined it $1.8 billion for being too convenient for human traffickers and fentanyl dealers.

  • Chinese AI chip start-up Biren sees performance boost by teaming with Tencent-backed firm

    Artificial intelligence (AI) chip start-up Biren Technology, considered key to China's efforts to reduce reliance on US chipmaker Nvidia, said it has significantly increased the performance of its hardware when training large language models (LLMs) by working with a Tencent Holdings-backed supplier of computing power, or compute. Biren, which Washington placed on a trade blacklist last year, has conducted a "deep" collaboration in LLM development and reasoning with Infinigence AI, boosting the t

  • Three years of roaring oil prices could be coming to an end

    Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and oil prices soared around the globe, the oil industry has enjoyed three highly lucrative years with historic profits.The sector is still posting robust profits, as seen this past week when companies unveiled their most recent quarterly earnings. Still, the days of oil companies being compared to broken cash machines, is likely coming to end.Oil prices are sliding and many experts are predicting the value of oil could fall further over the nex

  • Photos: The world watches as U.S. Election results roll in — tears to prayers in 2024

    The 2024 U.S. presidential elections are underway and people across the world have gathered together to watch as the results roll in.

  • Toyota to post first profit drop in 2 years as demand cools after big run

    Toyota Motor is expected to post its first profit drop in two years when it reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, signalling cooling demand after a run of robust earnings helped by a consumer shift away from electric vehicles. The world's largest automaker is nonetheless expected to deliver almost $8 billion in quarterly operating profit, benefiting as drivers in several major markets opt instead for petrol-battery hybrids, which typically command higher profit margins than standard petrol cars. Still, recent sales and production figures have indicated a modest slowdown for Toyota.

  • Nutrien misses third-quarter profit estimates as lower crop prices weigh

    Tight global supply, low channel inventories and seasonal demand in several key markets have kept prices for nutrients such as potash and phosphate high at a time when crop prices have declined, forcing farmer to curb spending on fertilizers. "Global phosphate markets remain tight supported by Chinese export restrictions and production outages in the U.S. We anticipate some impact on global demand due to tight supply and weaker affordability," the company said. Nutrien lowered its outlook for annual phosphate sales volumes to be in the range of 2.4-2.5 million tonnes from 2.5-2.6 million tonnes previously.

  • China's Huawei pushes network gear upgrades in friendly nations, touting AI boost

    Huawei Technologies is urging telecommunications-network operators in overseas markets to upgrade their infrastructure to prepare for a boom in artificial intelligence (AI) services, as the US-sanctioned Chinese firm makes a big push to boost sales for its global carrier-equipment business. With the US and several of its allies prohibiting the use of Huawei equipment in their communications networks, the Chinese company has sharpened its focus on mobile carriers in other markets, touting product

  • Chinese AI firms are splurging on ads, report finds, as chatbot market gets crowded

    Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) companies are racking up huge advertising bills, according to figures from a marketing consultancy, as firms search for any possible edge in a highly competitive market. In the third quarter alone, AI firms - from high-flying start-ups such as Moonshot AI and Zhipu AI to tech giants such as ByteDance and Alibaba Group Holding - have spent more than 500 million yuan (US$70.2 million) to promote chatbots and other AI applications, according to marketing analyti

  • Lamborghini Sales Surge 20% as New Models Drive Record-Setting Demand

    Lamborghini reports 20% revenue boost as new models and high demand fuel growth for luxury automaker

  • Parts supplier cuts thousands of jobs as Germany's auto woes deepen

    Auto parts supplier Schaeffler plans to reduce its workforce and close two locations, just days after union officials warned of VW factory closures.

  • China's No 2 EV charging provider joins Schneider to tackle European market amid tariff war

    StarCharge, China's second-largest provider of charging equipment for electric vehicles (EVs), is stepping up its overseas expansion plans amid rising tensions in Europe over tariffs on Chinese-made cars. The company signed an agreement with French group Schneider Electric to form a venture in Europe to drive the electrification of the continent's automotive industry, a company official said. The venture aims to deliver EV charging infrastructure, photovoltaic inverters, chargers and storage sys

  • Yum Brands reports surprise fall in global sales amid KFC's struggles in US

    Yum Brands reported a surprise fall in worldwide same-store sales on Tuesday as its KFC chain grapples with sluggish demand in the U.S., as well as choppy international sales. The drop came even as Yum in August launched $5 offers on two new items under its "Taste of KFC" value menu, including eight-piece chicken nuggets pack as well as a chicken nugget meal bowl in addition to the two-piece drum and thigh meal. The company was responding to the ongoing "value wars" in the fast-food industry from peers such as McDonald's and Burger King.

  • Apple to be first firm fined under new EU digital law: sources

    STORY: Apple is set to be the first company fined under new EU new rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech. That’s according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter on Tuesday. EU regulators charged in June that the iPhone maker had breached the bloc's tech rules. The charge against Apple was the first under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, or DMA, which came into force earlier this year. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple was found to have failed to allow app developers to steer users to cheaper deals and offers outside of the App Store. The Reuters sources said the fine is likely to come this month, although the timing could still change. DMA violations could result in a fine of as much as 10% of a company's global annual turnover.Apple declined to comment, while the European Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The new penalty comes just months after Brussels fined Apple over $2 billion for thwarting competition from music streaming rivals via App Store restrictions. Apple also lost a long-running court battle with the EU in September. That resulted in the company being forced to pay over $14 billion in back taxes to Ireland.

  • Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands sees sales slow amid 'difficult' economy

    TORONTO — A "difficult" economic environment took a bite out of Restaurant Brands International Inc.'s profit in its most recent quarter as sales fell across three of the company's brands, but executives say they've already seen signs of improvement in October.

  • OPEC+ Delays Cut Rollback as Big Oil Production Hits Highs

    As Big Oil has been boosting production, it has been adding to global supply and frustrating OPEC+’s efforts to control oil output and, consequently, oil prices

  • A free AI tool can help you apply to hundreds of jobs per day. Users said there are risks, but they're worth it.

    A tool called AIHawk is helping some job seekers apply for hundreds of jobs a day on LinkedIn. But users said there are risks.

  • Ferrari's core profit rises despite shipment dip after software switch

    MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari core earnings rose 7% in the third quarter despite a small and calculated dip in car shipments aimed at facilitating an internal software transition at the luxury sports carmaker, its top executives said on Tuesday. The Italian company switched over the summer to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) method, a type of software system helping organisations automate and manage and improve their business processes. Ferrari has replaced its two previous systems, one for sales and one for production, with a new single one.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm About to Retire in My Mid 60s. How Should I Structure My Portfolio Now?

    I'm a 65-year-old preparing for retirement within the next three to five years. I'm looking at different types of retirement funds. Would adding stocks that are dividend-structured along with gold and cryptocurrencies be a good mixture? -Earl Shifting from building … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 65 Years Old and Going to Retire Soon. How Should I Structure My Portfolio? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Dividend Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio

    As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by busy earnings reports and mixed economic signals, investors are seeking stability amid volatility. With major indices experiencing fluctuations and manufacturing activity showing signs of weakness, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream in uncertain times. A good dividend stock typically combines consistent payouts with strong fundamentals, making them an attractive option for those looking to balance growth potential with...