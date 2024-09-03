3 Abandoned German Shepherd Puppies Rescued from Dumpster at California Business Park

The employee discovered the "hungry" puppies at a business park in California on Sept. 1

Carolyn Castro Three abandoned German shepherd puppies after their rescue from a California dumpster

Three puppies discovered abandoned in a dumpster in California are working toward a fresh start.

An individual found the three young German Shepherds in a dumpster at a business park in San Dimas, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 1. The sad news was shared on the ‘Lost and Found Pets of La Verne and San Dimas’ Facebook group page.

“An employee found these dogs in the trash at 949 Cataract San Dimas at a business park, animal control is not open,” the employee’s colleague, Linda Denise Valdez, wrote on the page. “Unfortunately, the employee cannot help because he himself lives in a motel and has no transportation.”

Valdez added that the puppies were “hungry” and urgently needed care and rescue.

Carolyn Castro The dumpster in California where the three puppies were found by a business park employee.

Carolyn Castro, an admin for the Lost Pets Facebook group, wrote in a follow-up post on the page that she went and picked up the puppies but still needed a foster or rescue home for the dumped canines.

"Need a foster until the shelter opens up. Or a rescue to take these poor babies until we can figure out if they were stolen and dumped or just dumped…" Castro wrote on Facebook, alongside several photos of the rescued German shepherds.

Castro added that the puppies were first discovered after the employee who found them "heard them crying" in the trash.

"I picked them up they do not have a chip," she continued. "I really need someone with a larger area and kennel to foster them. Poor babies were starving and thirsty. Please message me."

Carolyn Castro Three German shepherd rescue puppies

Castro later told KTLA that she is currently caring for the abandoned puppies and seeking medical attention for them with help from the dog rescue Big Dog Haven.

She also shared that she will be checking surveillance in the area of the business park where the puppies were found in the dumpster in an attempt to uncover who abandoned the dogs in the trash.



