This 3-Ingredient No-Cook Dip Is Coming With Me to Every Summer Potluck

It's full of store-bought shortcuts.

Shelia Johnson

My summer schedule is booked and busy, which means I’m always looking for easy, low-ingredient snacks and appetizers to bring to a party. Because there are two things my mom taught me: never show up empty-handed and dishes don’t have to be extravagant to be crowd-pleasers.

Earlier this summer, I found a four-ingredient baked potato dip that carried me through multiple potlucks and picnics. However, even though the delicious, creamy baked potato dip only has four ingredients, it still requires a bit of cooking. So, when I recently found this five-ingredient no-cook dip on TikTok, I knew I’d have to add it to my summer menu rotation.

My New Go-To 3-Ingredient Summer Dip

Creator Lex Nicoleta recently shared this five-ingredient recipe on TikTok with the caption “a crowd pleaser & so easy.” I was already sold before I saw the ingredients—especially because Nicoleta is the creator who coined the “coastal grandma” trend of summer 2022. Everyone knows coastal grandmas have great taste, and this recipe seems to prove that.

Nicoleta’s no-cook dip starts with a layer of creamy Boursin cheese topped with a mixture of diced Roma tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, garlic, olive oil, and salt and pepper. She says she serves the dip with Club crackers or a baguette.

While you could absolutely make a fresh topping with tomatoes, basil, garlic, olive oil, and salt and pepper, I channeled my inner coastal grandmother—Ina Garten—and decided that store-bought bruschetta would work just fine.

How To Make Creamy Bruschetta Dip

Bailey Fink

To make the easy dip, I spread creamy Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs cheese into the bottom of a shallow dish, then topped it with Trader Joe’s Bruschetta Sauce, and added a drizzle of balsamic glaze. I served it with a toasted baguette, and let me tell you, it’s about to be my new summertime obsession.

Admittedly, it’s not the prettiest dip, but that’s another mom rule I live by: it doesn’t matter what it looks like as long as it tastes good. And, boy, does it taste good.

Plus, you really can’t beat the three simple ingredients—I don’t even think it needs balsamic glaze if you don’t have it or want to make it a two-ingredient dish instead.

This fresh bruschetta dip is guaranteed to make an appearance at many of my events this summer—but I’ll let you in on another secret. I added the leftover Boursin-bruschetta mixture to some cooked noodles and made the easiest creamy pasta salad. All it needed was some extra veggies and maybe some bacon crumbles for a tasty BLT-like pasta salad ready in no time.

Additionally, commenters on Nicoleta’s video suggested baking the dip to really meld all the flavors together—though, that defeats the purpose of this genius no-cook option.

However you decide to make it, this herby, savory, tomato dip is worth a spot at your next picnic—but, fair warning, it will be gone in a flash.

Read the original article on All Recipes.