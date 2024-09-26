30,000 people are on the waitlist for this jewellery advent calendar

The rise of the luxury advent calendar is inescapable this year. From the beauty calendars stuffed with a frankly outlandish number of prestige products (40 is the new 25, it seems) to the alcohol collections that offer an elevated tipple each night in December, there’s an indulgent offering out there for you, whatever your interests.

But for 2024, it’s the jewellery calendar that is really stealing the spotlight, with brands from Missoma (£365) to Lark & Berry (£89,995) launching a festive treat that’s guaranteed to last longer than chocolate.

But perhaps the most in-demand jewellery calendar of the year comes from contemporary brand Astrid & Miyu: a name you’ll likely know if you’re collecting a constellation of piercings in your ears. The brand found its following by elevating the in-store piercing experience, and is now a go-to not just for chic, sparkling cartilage studs, but modern jewellery pieces that combine the best of the seasonal trends with a classic, love-forever feel.

On 7 October, the brand is launching three jewellery advent calendars that come in incremental levels of luxury. The 12-day calendar, which costs £345, contains £690 worth of earrings from classic hoops to exclusive studs you won’t see anyone else wearing. The 24-day calendar is a step up in the indulgence stakes, costing £695 for £1,600 worth of classic pieces and new creations. Here, necklaces, bracelets and rings join a whole week’s worth of earrings: keep and eye out for a classic chain-link necklace and a particularly dazzling pair of drop earrings, intersected with glimmering crystals. Both of these calendars are available in either 18kt gold-plated or rhodium-plated recycled sterling silver, so you can be sure every piece will suit your style.

But for those who truly know how to treat themselves (or a loved one, of course), it has to be the 9kt solid gold collection, which contains £1,300 worth of extra-special pieces. Three pairs of exclusive earrings, studded with glinting white-topaz stones, sit alongside a matching bracelet. And bringing a sentimental element to the experience, there’s also a voucher for you to create your own Story Chain bracelet in-store, where birthstones and initial charms are set onto a thread of solid gold.

“We’re so excited to be bringing back our iconic advent calendars for the third year running, say Connie Nam, Astrid & Miyu’s founder. “These are, without doubt, our most anticipated drop of the year and we expect them to sell out at record time in 2024. We’ve put a lot of thought into the design of each calendar this year, so that it acts as more than just an advent calendar – each one is a quality jewellery box that can be used to house all your advent calendar goodies, as well as your existing favourites.”

The Astrid & Miyu Advent Calendars launch to waitlist customers on October 7, with general release following on October 8 at Astridandmiyu.com.

