44 Best Small Towns To Retire in America
As you near retirement age, you might dream of a quiet life in a small town. The kind of place where you can relax on your porch or find that a run-in with your neighbors in the town square becomes a late-night catching up. However, all small towns aren’t created equal.
Find Out: 10 Things Boomers Should Always Buy in Retirement
For You: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
Some small towns are better suited for retirees for many reasons, from lower cost of living to reduced crime rates and higher ratings for overall livability.
To give you valuable insights into which small towns might be the best for you, GOBankingRates analyzed median incomes, cost of living, livability and crime rates to determine the 44 best small towns where you can set up your home sweet home after you retire.
Maplewood, MO
Monthly Cost of Living: $2,810
Livability: 87
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 55.80
Try This: Retirement 2024: These Are the 7 Worst Places To Retire in South Carolina
Learn More: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing
Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?
Sharpsburg, PA
Monthly Cost of Living: $2,840
Livability: 80
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.68
Pictured: Nearby Pittsburgh
Trending Now: Retirement Spending: 9 Things Even Spendthrifts Don’t Waste Money On
Brentwood, PA
Monthly Cost of Living: $2,937
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.43
Alamo Heights, TX
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,036
Livability: 80
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 33.86
Riverdale, UT
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,084
Livability: 82
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 50.27
Lindale, TX
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,143
Livability: 80
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 15.97
Discover More: Retirement Planning: Here’s How Much Money You Actually Need To Age in Place
Coraopolis, PA
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,185
Livability: 80
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 12.95
Grand Blanc, MI
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,255
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.912
Richmond Heights, MO
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,333
Livability: 83
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 72.47
Hillsborough, NC
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,343
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 61.24
Find Out: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire
Fort Mitchell, KY
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,347
Livability: 86
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 8.677
Camp Hill, PA
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,356
Livability: 92
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.386
Waukesha, WI
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,379
Livability: 82
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 8.925
Northville, MI
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,383
Livability: 86
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.455
Be Aware: I’m a Baby Boomer Who Had To Un-Retire: 3 Money Lessons I Wish I’d Known
Brentwood, MO
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,417
Livability: 83
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 52.33
Roanoke, TX
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,500
Livability: 82
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 13.86
Wolfforth, TX
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,542
Livability: 82
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.862
Pictured: Nearby Lubbock
King City, OR
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,570
Livability: 84
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.716
Trending Now: 4 Things Boomers Should Never Sell in Retirement
Plymouth, MI
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,630
Livability: 84
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 11.11
Roeland Park, KS
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,661
Livability: 84
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 42.88
Stone Mountain, GA
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,672
Livability: 80
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 25.37
Newmarket, NH
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,715
Livability: 84
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.840
Try This: Retirement 2024: These Are the 10 Worst Places To Retire in North Carolina
New Milford, CT
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,866
Livability: 85
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.795
Hatboro, PA
Monthly Cost of Living: $3,917
Livability: 87
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.170
Philomath, OR
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,066
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 11.73
West Dundee, IL
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,066
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 11.73
For You: 16 Best Places To Retire in the US That Feel Like Europe
Freeport, ME
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,289
Livability: 88
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 12.15
Winooski, VT
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,349
Livability: 80
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 45.10
Andover, MA
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,408
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.169
Whitefish, MT
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,419
Livability: 82
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 21.43
Learn More: Suze Orman: Why Even Big Retirement Savers Are at Risk
Plantation, FL
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,454
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 27.69
Raritan, NJ
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,527
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.729
Sharon, MA
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,610
Livability: 82
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.126
Dumfries, VA
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,618
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 19.08
Check Out: Passive Income Experts: 4 Passive Income Opportunities for Retirees To Generate Wealth
Neptune Beach, FL
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,823
Livability: 82
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 13.19
Pictured: Nearby Ponte Vedra Beach
West Miami, FL
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,921
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 12.58
Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Monthly Cost of Living: $4,966
Livability: 87
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.795
Hopkinton, MA
Monthly Cost of Living: $5,118
Livability: 80
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.014
Read Next: Tony Robbins: 5 Retirement Planning Tips He Swears By
Capitola, CA
Monthly Cost of Living: $5,258
Livability: 80
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 34.05
El Cerrito, CA
Monthly Cost of Living: $5,365
Livability: 80
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 44.71
Duvall, WA
Monthly Cost of Living: $5,378
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.151
Hingham, MA
Monthly Cost of Living: $5,385
Livability: 81
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.368
Read More: Here’s the Average Amount Retiree Households Spend in a Year
Mountain View, CA
Monthly Cost of Living: $5,785
Livability: 85
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 32.37
Kensington, CA
Monthly Cost of Living: $7,980
Livability: 84
Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 21.87
Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this story.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed small towns across the country to find the best small towns to retire. GOBankingRates started by finding all the towns with a population between 1,000 and 10,000 residents as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, along with the total households and median household income. The average rental cost was found as sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index. The cost of living indexes were found for each city as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Retired Residents, the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each expenditure for each city. The expenditure cost was added to the rental cost to find the monthly total cost of living. Using the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer the number of reported crimes for each city can be found and using the population the crime rate per 1,000 residents can be calculated. The livability index was found from AreaVibes and all cities with a livability below 80 were removed as they have lower than ideal quality of life. All cities with data missing from any source were removed and the remaining 200 cities were scored. The household median income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.25, the rent cost was scored and weighted at 1.25, the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the crime rate was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best small town to retire in America. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of May 17, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
Here's How To Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup
7 Reasons You Should Consider a Financial Advisor -- Even If You're Not Wealthy
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 44 Best Small Towns To Retire in America