44 Best Small Towns To Retire in America

As you near retirement age, you might dream of a quiet life in a small town. The kind of place where you can relax on your porch or find that a run-in with your neighbors in the town square becomes a late-night catching up. However, all small towns aren’t created equal.

Find Out: 10 Things Boomers Should Always Buy in Retirement

For You: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Some small towns are better suited for retirees for many reasons, from lower cost of living to reduced crime rates and higher ratings for overall livability.

To give you valuable insights into which small towns might be the best for you, GOBankingRates analyzed median incomes, cost of living, livability and crime rates to determine the 44 best small towns where you can set up your home sweet home after you retire.

Maplewood, MO

Monthly Cost of Living: $2,810

Livability: 87

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 55.80

Try This: Retirement 2024: These Are the 7 Worst Places To Retire in South Carolina

Learn More: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Konstantin L / Shutterstock.com

Sharpsburg, PA

Monthly Cost of Living: $2,840

Livability: 80

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.68

Pictured: Nearby Pittsburgh

Trending Now: Retirement Spending: 9 Things Even Spendthrifts Don’t Waste Money On

Martin Holverda / iStock.com

Brentwood, PA

Monthly Cost of Living: $2,937

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.43

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Alamo Heights, TX

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,036

Livability: 80

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 33.86

Riverdale, UT

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,084

Livability: 82

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 50.27

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lindale, TX

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,143

Livability: 80

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 15.97

Discover More: Retirement Planning: Here’s How Much Money You Actually Need To Age in Place

Martin Holverda / iStock.com

Coraopolis, PA

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,185

Livability: 80

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 12.95

wellesenterprises / iStock.com

Grand Blanc, MI

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,255

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.912

Richmond Heights, MO

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,333

Livability: 83

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 72.47

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

Hillsborough, NC

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,343

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 61.24

Find Out: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Mitchell, KY

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,347

Livability: 86

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 8.677

Martin Holverda / iStock.com

Camp Hill, PA

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,356

Livability: 92

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.386

Waukesha, WI

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,379

Livability: 82

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 8.925

wellesenterprises / iStock.com

Northville, MI

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,383

Livability: 86

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.455

Be Aware: I’m a Baby Boomer Who Had To Un-Retire: 3 Money Lessons I Wish I’d Known

Brentwood, MO

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,417

Livability: 83

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 52.33

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Roanoke, TX

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,500

Livability: 82

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 13.86

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wolfforth, TX

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,542

Livability: 82

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.862

Pictured: Nearby Lubbock

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

King City, OR

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,570

Livability: 84

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 9.716

Trending Now: 4 Things Boomers Should Never Sell in Retirement

wellesenterprises / iStock.com

Plymouth, MI

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,630

Livability: 84

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 11.11

Gino Santa Maria / Shutterstock.com

Roeland Park, KS

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,661

Livability: 84

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 42.88

Boogich / iStock.com

Stone Mountain, GA

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,672

Livability: 80

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 25.37

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Newmarket, NH

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,715

Livability: 84

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 5.840

Try This: Retirement 2024: These Are the 10 Worst Places To Retire in North Carolina

Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Milford, CT

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,866

Livability: 85

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.795

Martin Holverda / iStock.com

Hatboro, PA

Monthly Cost of Living: $3,917

Livability: 87

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.170

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Philomath, OR

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,066

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 11.73

Luminoisty-images.com / Shutterstock.com

West Dundee, IL

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,066

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 11.73

For You: 16 Best Places To Retire in the US That Feel Like Europe

©Shutterstock.com

Freeport, ME

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,289

Livability: 88

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 12.15

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Winooski, VT

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,349

Livability: 80

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 45.10

Jill_InspiredByDesign / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Andover, MA

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,408

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.169

Whitefish, MT

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,419

Livability: 82

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 21.43

Learn More: Suze Orman: Why Even Big Retirement Savers Are at Risk

Ebyabe / Wikimedia Commons

Plantation, FL

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,454

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 27.69

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Raritan, NJ

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,527

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.729

Jill_InspiredByDesign / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sharon, MA

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,610

Livability: 82

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 3.126

Dumfries, VA

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,618

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 19.08

Check Out: Passive Income Experts: 4 Passive Income Opportunities for Retirees To Generate Wealth

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Neptune Beach, FL

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,823

Livability: 82

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 13.19

Pictured: Nearby Ponte Vedra Beach

photosvit / iStock.com

West Miami, FL

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,921

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 12.58

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bay Harbor Islands, FL

Monthly Cost of Living: $4,966

Livability: 87

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 7.795

Jill_InspiredByDesign / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hopkinton, MA

Monthly Cost of Living: $5,118

Livability: 80

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 4.014

Read Next: Tony Robbins: 5 Retirement Planning Tips He Swears By

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Capitola, CA

Monthly Cost of Living: $5,258

Livability: 80

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 34.05

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Cerrito, CA

Monthly Cost of Living: $5,365

Livability: 80

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 44.71

Duvall, WA

Monthly Cost of Living: $ 5,378

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.151

Paul Marotta / Getty Images

Hingham, MA

Monthly Cost of Living: $5,385

Livability: 81

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 6.368

Read More: Here’s the Average Amount Retiree Households Spend in a Year

JasonDoiy / Getty Images

Mountain View, CA

Monthly Cost of Living: $5,785

Livability: 85

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 32.37

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kensington, CA

Monthly Cost of Living: $7,980

Livability: 84

Total Crime Rate (per 1,000 residents): 21.87

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this story.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed small towns across the country to find the best small towns to retire. GOBankingRates started by finding all the towns with a population between 1,000 and 10,000 residents as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, along with the total households and median household income. The average rental cost was found as sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index. The cost of living indexes were found for each city as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Retired Residents, the average expenditure cost can be calculated for each expenditure for each city. The expenditure cost was added to the rental cost to find the monthly total cost of living. Using the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer the number of reported crimes for each city can be found and using the population the crime rate per 1,000 residents can be calculated. The livability index was found from AreaVibes and all cities with a livability below 80 were removed as they have lower than ideal quality of life. All cities with data missing from any source were removed and the remaining 200 cities were scored. The household median income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.25, the rent cost was scored and weighted at 1.25, the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the crime rate was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best small town to retire in America. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of May 17, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 44 Best Small Towns To Retire in America