30+ early Amazon Prime Day deals you can't miss this long weekend — save up to 69% on Dyson, Samsung & more
Prime Day is a few weeks away, but you can already save on home, tech and so much more.
It's *finally* the long weekend, and not just any long weekend, but 🇨🇦 Canada Day long weekend 🇨🇦 (did I mention it's the long weekend?)! It's time to sit back, relax and celebrate your favourite country by shopping our epic list of Amazon Canada deals. Even though Prime Day 2024 isn't until July 16, these early deals are just as good — seriously!
Ring Video Doorbell$70$130Save $60
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, 16 Million Colors RGBWW, WiFi & Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs, Music Sync, A19, 800 Lumens, 1 Pack$17$20Save $3
With some simple scrolling, you'll find a ton of fab kitchen bargains, tech steals, discounted devices and more on the roster — and deals start at just $14. You can save up to 73 per cent on top-notch products, from coffee makers to headphones.
We're here to help you shop according to your budget, whether it's under $25, $50, $200 or $500. Scroll below to check out all the goodies on sale.
🏆 Best Amazon deal to shop this long weekend
Save 46% on this video doorbell camera.
💸 Best Amazon deals under $25
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, 16 Million Colors RGBWW, WiFi & Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs, Music Sync, A19, 800 Lumens, 1 Pack$17$20Save $3
💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $50
💸💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $200
💸💸💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $500
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.