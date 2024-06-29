Prime Day is a few weeks away, but you can already save on home, tech and so much more.

30+ Amazon deals to browse this long weekend — save up to 73% on home, tech & more. (Photos via Amazon)

It's *finally* the long weekend, and not just any long weekend, but 🇨🇦 Canada Day long weekend 🇨🇦 (did I mention it's the long weekend?)! It's time to sit back, relax and celebrate your favourite country by shopping our epic list of Amazon Canada deals. Even though Prime Day 2024 isn't until July 16, these early deals are just as good — seriously!

With some simple scrolling, you'll find a ton of fab kitchen bargains, tech steals, discounted devices and more on the roster — and deals start at just $14. You can save up to 73 per cent on top-notch products, from coffee makers to headphones.

We're here to help you shop according to your budget, whether it's under $25, $50, $200 or $500. Scroll below to check out all the goodies on sale.

🏆 Best Amazon deal to shop this long weekend

💸 Best Amazon deals under $25

INIU Wireless Charger $20 $33 Save $13 See at Amazon

COTOE Wireless Earbuds $25 $90 Save $65 See at Amazon

Finish Dishwasher Cleaner $8 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

6 Pcs Reusable Water Balloons $15 $18 Save $3 See at Amazon

Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket $24 $38 Save $14 See at Amazon

Skullcandy Jib In-Ear Wired Earbuds $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, 16 Million Colors RGBWW, WiFi & Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs, Music Sync, A19, 800 Lumens, 1 Pack $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $50

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush $50 $67 Save $17 See at Amazon

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell System + Amazon Echo Pop $45 $145 Save $100 See at Amazon

Xhose Pro Expandable Garden Hose 50Ft $44 $70 Save $26 See at Amazon

Monster S310 Bluetooth Speaker $50 $130 Save $80 See at Amazon

Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds $40 $129 Save $89 See at Amazon

Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit $30 $80 Save $50 See at Amazon

NanoMin 13 in 1 Electric Spin Scrubber $34 $44 Save $10 See at Amazon

Solar Motion Sensor Outdoor Lights $47 $70 Save $23 See at Amazon

Smart Watch with Bluetooth $40 $53 Save $13 See at Amazon

💸💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $200

ecozy Portable Ice Maker Countertop $126 $190 Save $64 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $75 $110 Save $35 See at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker $100 $130 Save $30 See at Amazon

JBL Go 4 - Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker $60 $70 Save $10 See at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Noise Cancelling Headphones $100 $130 Save $30 See at Amazon

Youhauchair Bar Stool $81 $90 Save $9 See at Amazon

KIDMI Women's Suede Clogs $55 $69 Save $14 See at Amazon

Sperax Walking Pad $180 $200 Save $20 See at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro Porcelain $160 $260 Save $100 See at Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier $130 $150 Save $20 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $140 $310 Save $170 See at Amazon

SAMSUNG T350 Series 22-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor $103 $150 Save $47 See at Amazon

💸💸💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $500

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum $450 $600 Save $150 See at Amazon

WUUK 2K Security Camera Wireless Outdoor System $209 $400 Save $191 See at Amazon

BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Large Home Room $310 $400 Save $90 See at Amazon

TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV $360 $500 Save $140 See at Amazon

SGIN Laptop, 17.3 IPS Full HD Laptops Computer $410 $885 Save $475 See at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $480 $580 Save $100 See at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 3, 14" Chromebook $250 $330 Save $80 See at Amazon

Bose Portable Smart Speaker $399 $499 Save $100 See at Amazon

ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan and Air Purifier $225 $250 Save $25 See at Amazon

