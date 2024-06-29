Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

30+ early Amazon Prime Day deals you can't miss this long weekend — save up to 69% on Dyson, Samsung & more

Prime Day is a few weeks away, but you can already save on home, tech and so much more.

Melina Brum
amazon long weekend deals, amazon weekend deals, amazon deals
30+ Amazon deals to browse this long weekend — save up to 73% on home, tech & more. (Photos via Amazon)

It's *finally* the long weekend, and not just any long weekend, but 🇨🇦 Canada Day long weekend 🇨🇦 (did I mention it's the long weekend?)! It's time to sit back, relax and celebrate your favourite country by shopping our epic list of Amazon Canada deals. Even though Prime Day 2024 isn't until July 16, these early deals are just as good — seriously!

Quick Overview

  • Ring Video Doorbell

    $70$130
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • INIU Wireless Charger

    $20$33
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • COTOE Wireless Earbuds

    $25$90
    Save $65
    See at Amazon

  • Finish Dishwasher Cleaner

    $8$11
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • 6 Pcs Reusable Water Balloons

    $15$18
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original

    $7$9
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket

    $24$38
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Skullcandy Jib In-Ear Wired Earbuds

    $8$15
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, 16 Million Colors RGBWW, WiFi &amp; Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs, Music Sync, A19, 800 Lumens, 1 Pack

    $17$20
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

    $50$67
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning

    $30$40
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Blink Video Doorbell System + Amazon Echo Pop

    $45$145
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Xhose Pro Expandable Garden Hose 50Ft

    $44$70
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Monster S310 Bluetooth Speaker

    $50$130
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds

    $40$129
    Save $89
    See at Amazon

  • Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit

    $30$80
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • NanoMin 13 in 1 Electric Spin Scrubber

    $34$44
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Solar Motion Sensor Outdoor Lights

    $47$70
    Save $23
    See at Amazon

  • Smart Watch with Bluetooth

    $40$53
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • ecozy Portable Ice Maker Countertop

    $126$190
    Save $64
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $75$110
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker

    $100$130
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Go 4 - Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    $60$70
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Soundcore by Anker Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $100$130
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Youhauchair Bar Stool

    $81$90
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • KIDMI Women's Suede Clogs

    $55$69
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Sperax Walking Pad

    $180$200
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Google Pixel Buds Pro Porcelain

    $160$260
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Levoit Air Purifier

    $130$150
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • Lefant Robot Vacuum

    $140$310
    Save $170
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG T350 Series 22-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor

    $103$150
    Save $47
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum

    $450$600
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

  • WUUK 2K Security Camera Wireless Outdoor System

    $209$400
    Save $191
    See at Amazon

  • BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Large Home Room

    $310$400
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV

    $360$500
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • SGIN Laptop, 17.3 IPS Full HD Laptops Computer

    $410$885
    Save $475
    See at Amazon

  • Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

    $480$580
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Acer Chromebook 3, 14" Chromebook

    $250$330
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Bose Portable Smart Speaker

    $399$499
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan and Air Purifier

    $225$250
    Save $25
    See at Amazon
See 35 more

With some simple scrolling, you'll find a ton of fab kitchen bargains, tech steals, discounted devices and more on the roster — and deals start at just $14. You can save up to 73 per cent on top-notch products, from coffee makers to headphones.

We're here to help you shop according to your budget, whether it's under $25, $50, $200 or $500. Scroll below to check out all the goodies on sale.

🏆 Best Amazon deal to shop this long weekend

Ring

Ring Video Doorbell

$70$130Save $60

Save 46% on this video doorbell camera.

$70 at Amazon

💸 Best Amazon deals under $25

  • Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount Bracket

    $24$38
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Color Changing Light Bulb, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, 16 Million Colors RGBWW, WiFi &amp; Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs, Music Sync, A19, 800 Lumens, 1 Pack

    $17$20
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $50

  • Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning

    $30$40
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Blink Video Doorbell System + Amazon Echo Pop

    $45$145
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds

    $40$129
    Save $89
    See at Amazon

  • NanoMin 13 in 1 Electric Spin Scrubber

    $34$44
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

💸💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $200

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $75$110
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker

    $100$130
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • JBL Go 4 - Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    $60$70
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Soundcore by Anker Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $100$130
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG T350 Series 22-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor

    $103$150
    Save $47
    See at Amazon

💸💸💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $500

  • WUUK 2K Security Camera Wireless Outdoor System

    $209$400
    Save $191
    See at Amazon

  • BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Large Home Room

    $310$400
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV

    $360$500
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • SGIN Laptop, 17.3 IPS Full HD Laptops Computer

    $410$885
    Save $475
    See at Amazon

  • ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan and Air Purifier

    $225$250
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories