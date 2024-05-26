34 Cool Kitchen Products You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

Kitchen Gadgets Amazon/Canva

A hybrid magnetic paper towel holder and rack you can stick right onto your refrigerator

Reviewers also use this on their washing machines, dryers, and metal doors.



Promising review: "I don’t know if it’s just me but I don’t like a lot of stuff on my counter tops. This is just what I was looking for. It’s compact and a space saver. The magnet sticks really well. It doesn’t move when I tear off paper towels." —Latasha Jackson



$16.99 at Amazon

A rotating 2-in-1 colander and washing basket with a handle

Promising review: "This is so easy and convenient to use. The material is sturdy and detachable. You can use it to easily wash and strain, and also use the bucket itself to prepare food. Love it." —swska



$18.49 at Amazon

A delightfully efficient wooden bread bow knife

Promising review: "I recently purchased a bread knife, and it has become an essential tool in my kitchen. The serrated blade effortlessly slices through various types of bread, providing clean and even cuts. The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, making it easy to maneuver. It’s a reliable and efficient addition to my kitchen arsenal, highly recommended for anyone who loves fresh, perfectly sliced bread." —Mykayla Stump



$26.99 at Amazon

A cat-shaped jar spatula for scooping the last innards out of your jars

Promising review: "I gave this to my son who is at college because it just looks fun. It’s kind of become a mascot because his roommates like it too. It’s also useful for getting every last spoonful out of a jar — so perfect for a college kiddo’s tight budget!" —LCP



$12.95 at Amazon

A wineglass-washing dishwasher attachment

Wine Wash Co. is a woman-owned small business that specializes in dishwasher attachments.



Promising review: "Had a hard time finding wine glass holders for my dishwasher. My previous dishwasher had built-in holders but my current dishwasher does not. I got tired of having wine glasses break during dish washing cycles. These holders are sturdy and fit the bill for standard glasses. They can fold up when not in use. I would not use them for expensive Waterford crystal wineglasses but they are perfect for everyday glasses. A must have for wine drinkers!" —Alicia



$14.99 at Amazon

A set of magnetic fridge spice organizers

Promising review: "These work well and solve the problem of having to dig into a cabinet to find spices. These shelves are better than mounting a spice rack as the shelves have strong magnets that easily stick to a the side of a metal appliance as shown in the product description." —Michael



$21.99 at Amazon

A clever cutlery cleaner that suctions itself right onto the edge or corner of your sink

www.amazon.com

A clever cutlery cleaner that suctions itself right onto the edge or corner of your sink

Promising review: "Highly recommend. It fits perfectly in sink corner. I add a couple drops of dish detergent to bristles. The faucet sprays over as I swipe the utensils. Perfect for forks and steak knives which are 'hand-wash only.' No cuts on hands!" —Nana T



$9.29 at Amazon

A single-brew pour-over coffee maker with an auto-drip tank

www.amazon.com

A single-brew pour-over coffee maker with an auto-drip tank

Promising review: "Can't recommend this genius little gadget strongly enough. I haven't used my drip coffee maker or French press since. With an electric water kettle, it takes about the same time with no muss, no fuss. Faster clean-up with no vinegar treatments or constantly rinsing out the press container and strainer. Saves space and makes a great cup of coffee." —glenn



$17.99 at Amazon

An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore

www.amazon.com

An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore

This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.



Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them their dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V



$8.95 at Amazon

A set of convenient cup slicers for eggs, strawberries, bananas, and other foods

Psst — parents especially love these for quickly cutting fruit for snacks or school lunches!



Promising review: "Not only is this cute, it really works. My toddlers loves strawberries and this cut them so easily and quick. Perfect slices." —Elisa



$9.99 at Amazon

A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, which are sticks that clamp over open snack bags

Gripstic is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips.



Promising review: "I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compared to Gripsticks. The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks. They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward." —Rachel Campbell



$19.95 at Amazon

A glass cat cup with a fish tea infuser

Amazon

A glass cat cup with a fish tea infuser

Promising review: "I bought myself this gift and I absolutely love my cat-cuteness. Makes my day to see it sitting on my table steeping. This fish infuser is super easy to open, load, and fasten, AND it holds the perfect amount of loose leaf. Great gift for the cat lover in your life." —Roxy



$9.98 at Amazon

A cleverly designed soap-dispensing dish brush and stand

Promising review: "I love that a push of the button brings the dishwashing liquid to a very good scrub brush. The holder is sturdy and doesn’t tip and holds the brush well. The brush drains into the holder and can be easily drained. This is a good product!!" —Deborah



$14.99 at Amazon

A butter-storing mushroom designed to keep your butter soft and fresh

Promising review: "Love this! I love mushrooms and this is such a cute way to keep my butter soft and fresh!" —Danielle Granger



$18.35 at Amazon

A ring can opener, because holy SMOKES can those be annoying to open

Promising review: "It does the job it's supposed to do. I was cutting my hand trying to open cans. This allows me to get a better grip on the little loopy thing, and gives me leverage to open the can." —P. Alscher



$6.99 at Amazon

A Twix shakers seasoning blend to lawlessly spread all over everything

Promising review: "This is the stuff right here. So far I've tried it alone, on french toast and on popcorn. It is amazing on all of the above. We bought it for our Christmas crepe tradition. We always have crepes Christmas morning and this year I decided to get lots of toppings and spreads to try on them. I cannot wait to try Twix on my crepes. I even have a Twix spread to go inside of them!" —UMBERT3



$4.49 at Amazon

A heated

A heated "Taco Tuesday" kit with compartments for taco meat and all the sides

Kusini is a small business that specializes in unique kitchen products.



Promising review: "My kids love taco nights and this just made it even better. All in one spot for all toppings, and the lazy Susan feature is great for little hands who want to help build tacos. The warming compartment is awesome — no more cold meat by the time you sit down. The cord is a bit short but nothing we can’t handle. Packaging is so nice and festive! We will definitely use this for our family taco nights!" —Ana Rubio



$28.99 at Amazon

A microwave bacon cooker

Promising review: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." —Amazon Customer



$16.99 at Amazon

A rotating whisk blender to make beating eggs, mixing batter, and frothing milk so easy

Check out a TikTok of the whisk in action.



Promising review: "This is one of the coolest gizmos I’ve purchased! And it works like a charm, especially for scrambled eggs. I’ve always struggled with getting the egg white and yoke blended well together. This tool does the trick. I found it most effective with liquids. Any kind of sauce or salad dressing can be well blended with this tool too." —Austin



$17.99 at Amazon

A bunny and bear egg mold set because

Promising review: "Love this! This does exactly what it’s supposed to! My daughters fave lit up seeing her hard boiled eggs look like bunnies. So easy and a breeze to clean." —Karen



$9.98 at Amazon

A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor, half kitchen tool

Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.



Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica



$17.87 at Amazon

A magnetized wooden toaster tong

Promising review: "The tongs are very sturdy and easy to manipulate toast from the toaster. I also love the magnet so I can hang it from anywhere." —Mabel E.



$9.99 at Amazon

A rectangular lazy Susan to turn you into a legitimate fridge wizard

Check out a TikTok of the rectangular lazy Susan in action.



Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer



$21.59 at Amazon

An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover reheaters in mind

Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana



$27.99 at Amazon

A durable, mega-absorbent Victorian lace-inspired coaster set

CoasterStone is a US-based, family-owned small business that specializes in highly absorbent stone coasters.



The coaster holder is not included, but you can get a similar coaster holder to the reviewer's pic on Amazon for $14.99.



Promising review: "These truly are the best coasters we have ever owned. They are super absorbent, so your glass will never stick. I have purchased multiple sets of these and use them in every room of our house. I have also purchased them as gifts for others. I only buy the white ones so they are also super easy to clean. Have had them for years and they still look perfect." —Lisa



$22.73 at Amazon

A Stanley cup spill stopper set

Promising review: "This set made my Stanley cup completely spill-proof so now I can carry this cup anywhere without worrying about knocking it over and making a mess. Easy to use, easy to clean, and very effective!" —LeighAnn



$6.99+ at Amazon

And an attachable Stanley cup snack bowl

Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29 Simple Modern tumbler.



Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup in action.



Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby



$12.79 at Amazon

A cake slice cavity pan perfect for getting the perfectly triangular slice of cake or scone

Promising review: "I bake a lot of scones and having this mold ensures an attractive, consistently sized result. It is sturdier than many silicone molds I use, but still is flexible, so I place a pan underneath. The fact it is silicone also saves money since I don't have to use parchment paper. You can literally pop out the scone and cleanup is simple by hand or dishwasher, although I think better by hand." —Anne Snyder



$9.99 at Amazon

A hybrid digital food scale and measuring cup

Promising review: "I absolutely love this measuring cup!!! What a great invention. I love that I can put flour in, reset it and add sugar, reset it and add milk, etc. One cup for measuring several things at the same time. Love, love, love it!!!!" —wolfpause



$19.98 at Amazon

A sweet Nessie sugar spoon reviewers are obsessed with

Promising review: "This little silly spoon makes me happy. It is now the #1 spoon everyone looks for in the silverware drawer at our house. Often found in a container of ice cream or a mug of tea living its best little life." —Emily



$9.95 at Amazon

A set of collapsible silicone microwave to-go containers

SuperDee Corp is a small business that specializes in food storage products.



Promising review: "I keep one of these in my bag at all times, and now I can bring home leftovers from restaurants and not have to deal with single use plastic or Styrofoam to go containers that will just be floating around the planet a thousand years from now. They have never leaked or spilled. They are well made, easy to open and close, and take up little space in my bag." —Kristen Nicoletti



$24.95 at Amazon

A spill stopper

Promising review: "Wow wow wow, I have no words to describe how great this product is. I'm a mom with a large family who cooks and bakes all the time, and there is never a time that something doesn't spill over even when standing and watching the pot. With this, life has just gotten easy. I think I'm throwing out all my pot covers after using this." —Rackel



$20 at Amazon

A nonslip clear food prep and cutting board

Promising review: "This piece is beautiful. I love how it's clear and shows what is underneath. I can have it on my counter all the time and it looks to be part of the kitchen. I've chopped many things on it and I have no scratches. Very easy to clean." —Amazon Customer



$52.99 at Amazon

A set of retro chip clips

Promising review: "Sturdy and cute. A BRIGHT way to close up potato chips/snacks as well as lettuce salad bags." —Alice



$10.99 at Amazon

