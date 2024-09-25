43 Mexican Foods & Drinks To Make For A Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

This fall, why not celebrate another important holiday: Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. A traditional Mexican holiday that celebrates loved ones who have passed away, Dia de los Muertos is observed every November 1st and 2nd. All across Mexico, families create altars (or ofrendas) to the dead to encourage them to visit, adorning them with offerings and mementos such as flowers, photos, candles, the departed's favorite foods, and skull-shaped candies and sweets. Rather than a time of mourning, Dia de los Muertos is a party, the idea being that for a few days you can once again enjoy a meal and celebrate with those who have passed on. We’ve gathered up our 42 favorite (Mexican-inspired) recipes here, but feel free to make whatever your dearly departed loved ones liked best.

Looking for something to get your party started? You can’t go wrong with classic guacamole or queso fundido. For mains, we’re thinking of things that are easy to serve to a crowd (you’re sharing with your family and the dead, after all), like our pozole, our salsa verde enchiladas, or our chiles rellenos. If your family is a little smaller, try our Mexican tostadas, our arepas, or our bean & cheese taquitos—because you assemble them individually, you can make as many (or as few) as you like. Next up, desserts, which some might say are the most important part of the celebration. We’ve included traditional pan de muerto, churros, tres leches cake, and flan, as well as some not-so-traditional spins, like our churro cookies, our sopapilla cheesecake bars, and our Day of the Dead cookies. Make a batch of any of these and the smell alone will be sure to bring your ancestors back from the beyond.

And don’t forget the drinks! This is the time to break out the good stuff, so we’ve included our Cadillac margarita and mezcal margaritas for those who are drinking, and our Mexican hot chocolate, our horchata, and our champurrado for anyone who isn’t. Check out the rest of our Mexican drinks for more ideas too.

As always, we hope these recipes will help broaden your perspective, and inspire you to try something new. We think the best part about appreciating a culture you’re not a part of is the opportunity to try something new while also having the flexibility to (respectfully!) not be perfect about it.

Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

Elote is an unbelievably popular antojito (little craving) that you can find sold on the street in Mexico. It's often served on a stick, though you could skip the skewer and make it the same way you'd boil or oven bake regular corn on the cob.



Get the Elote: Mexican Street Corn recipe.

Hearst Owned

Michelada

If you've never had a Michelada, you're in for a treat. The addition of hot sauce and lime juice add a spicy/sour kick that takes your average light Mexican beer from good to great. Thanks to our secret ingredient (soy sauce!), there's also a hint of umami flavor that keeps you coming back for more.



Get the Michelada recipe.

Parker feierbach

Sopa De Fideo

Sopa de fideo is a low-lift Mexican-style soup consisting of toasted fideo noodles in a base made of pureed tomato, onion, and garlic. If you love chicken noodle or tomato soups, then consider this version as its fabulous cousin. It’s a fragrant and simple soup you can turn to in the fall and winter via canned tomatoes or summer with tomatoes off the vine.



Get the Sopa De Fideo recipe.

PHOTO: BRYAN GARDNER; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE

Sopes

One of the greatest pleasures of Mexican street food are sopes: round bundles of masa lightly fried and piled with refried beans, shredded chicken, salsa roja or salsa verde, and cotija cheese. These little antojitos, or snacks, can be eaten throughout the day, and make for perfect anytime party apps.



Get the Sopes recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER

Carne Asada Tortas

These loaded tortas are a fun weekend project, and many of the steps can be done ahead of when you plan to serve them. Plus, you'll never make refried beans the same after trying this method out.



Get the Carne Asada Tortas recipe.

Joel goldberg

Chicken Empanadas

Empanadas come in many different forms with many different fillings. This version is a flavor bomb, with tender chicken thighs, peppers, and olives, bolstered by tomato paste and paprika. Yum!

Get the Chicken Empanadas recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: LENA ABRAHAM

Pan de Muerto

Pillowy-soft and fragrant with anise and orange flower water, this Mexican sweet bread is eaten during the weeks around Dia de Los Muertos. This recipe yields 1 very large loaf, but you can also divide the loaf in half to make 2 smaller loaves, which will bake in around 35 minutes.

Get the Pan de Muerto recipe.

Joel Goldberg

Chicken Mole

Pollo mole is a Mexican dish that may be easily intimidating with its infamous long list of ingredients, but the truth is it’s very straightforward, and you’ll end up with something very special on your dinner table. Our sauce has very earthy, bittersweet, and spiced flavors you'll love, so make extra!

Get the Chicken Mole recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Champurrado

Unlike the plain, watery version you make with the powdered stuff, this hot chocolate is thick, rich, and decadent, thanks to masa harina. Instead of tasting like a Choco Taco, the masa lends a delicately sweet corn flavor and gives the champurrado a delightful richness.

Get the Champurrado recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING:MAKINZE GORE

Tamales

Mexican tamales aren’t just fun to eat, they’re a great solo or group project for anyone who loves to cook. Tamale making is a joy, and tamales are a great canvas for different kinds of fillings. Make it a party by involving your friends, or get the whole family involved.

Get the Tamales recipe.

ANDREW BUI

Spiced Hot Chocolate Brownies

Mexican hot chocolate is very much unique. It’s rich in chocolate, not too sweet, and the added spices will surprise yet comfort you. Inspired by that classic drink, these brownies are reminiscent of those iconic flavors with a little something extra.



Get the Spiced Hot Chocolate Brownies recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDSERON

Carne Asada Tacos

This flavorful handheld food has it all—tender marinated carne asada, an aromatic corn tortilla, and all of the classic street taco toppings. Served for lunch or dinner, these are delicious with a hearty side of refried beans and rice, or you can keep it light with corn salad.



Get the Carne Asada Tacos recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER

Day Of The Dead Cookies

These colorfully decorated sugar cookies reminiscent of traditional sugar skulls are almost too pretty to eat. Use your favorite colors and decorate each skull to your own desire—these are like snowflakes, with each face different from the next.

Get the Day Of The Dead Cookies recipe.

Parker feierbach

Cadillac Margarita

A Cadillac margarita is basically a higher-end margarita made with a high-quality tequila (typically a reposado) and Grand Marnier. Reposado tequila will have notes of oak and vanilla, making this margarita really stand out (perfect for honoring ancestors this Dia de los Muertos).

Get the Cadillac Margarita recipe.

PHOTO: JOEL GOLDBERG; FOOD STYLING: LENA ABRAHAM

Roasted Kabocha Squash

We took inspiration from calabaza de tacha for this roasted squash, adding caramelized umami-sweet flavor through a maple-soy brown butter. Feel free to use pumpkin or butternut here, but we love it with savory and nutty kabocha if you can find it!

Get the Roasted Kabocha Squash recipe.

Erik Bernstein

Candied Pepitas

We took inspiration from the traditional Dia de los Muertos candied pumpkin (or calabaza en tacha) for these pepitas. They're crispy, crunchy perfection with a dash of warm spice to make them ideal for snacking, tossing in salads, or topping desserts this November.

Get the Candied Pepitas recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR-ANN SPENCER

Best-Ever Pozole

Don't let the time commitment on this fantastically flavorful pozole recipe scare you. It's as easy as bringing water to a boil and letting it simmer away while you multitask on other things going on in your life. The longer you let the soup simmer, the better it will be. With time, the meat will turn tender, soft, and buttery, the aromas will deepen, and the color will become as rich as the soup tastes.

Get the Best-Ever Pozole recipe.

PHOTO: RYAN LIEBE; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Mezcal Margarita

With an earthy, slightly smoky flavor, mezcal brings a uniquely savory quality to the typically tequila-based margarita. To spice things up, we add a colorful salt rim spiked with grapefruit zest and red pepper flakes. Tweak the mixture to your preference with different citrus (orange would also be delicious!) or other spices.

Get the Mezcal Margarita recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREA MONZO; FOOD STYLING: SPENCER RICHARDS

Queso Fundido

Queso fundido is a true party trick. It’s likely the lowest-effort, highest-reward party dip. Go for Mexican chorizo here instead of the Spanish, which is usually dried.

Get the Queso Fundido recipe.

ANDREW BUI

Bean & Cheese Taquitos

These crispy, cheesy vegetarian taquitos are quick and easy to make, and are great for everything from a tasty appetizer to a low-key dinner alongside rice and salsa this Dia De Los Muertos. We're particularly proud of the green chile sour cream sauce—you might never serve Mexican food without it again.

Get the Bean & Cheese Taquitos recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Horchata

This classic Mexican version, horchata de arroz, is made by soaking rice and almonds with cinnamon and blending everything together with milk and sweetener. You can easily make it vegan by sticking with water or a nut milk, and if you want to make it a more decadent treat for Dia de Los Muertos, add more sugar.

Get the Horchata recipe.

Joel goldberg

Best-Ever Flan

Similar to crème brûlée or panna cotta, flan never goes out of style. The addition of egg yolks makes for a particularly rich version that's lovely for special occasions. (Psst... make sure you're unmolding your flan onto plates with a small rim, so you don't lose any of the good stuff!)

Get the Best-Ever Flan recipe.

PHOTO: ROCKY LUTEN; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE

Concha Bread

Pan dulce means "sweet bread" in Spanish—think of these little breads as the brioche of Mexico. While not quite a Mexican dessert, conchas have a delicious sugary topping, often flavored with vanilla, chocolate, or cafe con leche. Try coloring the topping with bright colors to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

Get the Concha Bread recipe.

PHOTO: LUCY SCHAEFFER PHOTOGRAPHY; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER

Salsa Verde Enchiladas

Cheesy, savory enchiladas can be a project. But mixing store-bought ingredients with fresh stuff speeds everything up without sacrificing flavor. The major “hack” here is using jarred salsa verde but punching up the flavor (and nutrients!) by adding a whole bunch of cilantro, fresh garlic, and jalapeños. It gives it a made-from-scratch taste but in a fraction of the time.

Get the Salsa Verde Enchiladas recipe.

Joel goldberg

Best-Ever Guacamole

Whether you serve it as a simple dip, load it on top of your tacos, or smear it on a bun as a burger topping, we can all agree—it’s not a party without Mexico’s most famous dip.

Get the Best-Ever Guacamole recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: FRANCESCA ZANI

Bean & Cheese Arepas

Here we’re sticking to a simple blueprint of basic arepas with easy fillings—black beans, cheese, avocado—but feel free to customize to your liking by switching up the cheese or your vegetarian filling (roasted sweet potato would be a delicious option).

Get the Bean & Cheese Arepas recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER

Tres Leches Cake

Tres leches cake is a light and airy Latin American sponge cake that is welcome at any and all celebrations. It's basically the original poke cake, made extra decadent with sweetened condensed, evaporated, and whole milk.

Get the Tres Leches Cake recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: ERIKA JOYCE

Chiles Rellenos

To keep the flavors clean, our version is baked and not fried. We broil the poblanos until they're blackened for an extra-smoky vibe, then fill them with a cheesy rice mixture that's honestly so delicious, it can be eaten on its own. Once baked to perfection, top it all off with tangy sour cream, fresh salsa, and cilantro—now that's a good stuffed pepper, upgraded.

Get the Chiles Rellenos recipe.

Parker feierbach

Churro Cookies

We are obsessed with churros and love making them at home, but sometimes we don't have the time to fry up a fresh batch. These cookies are the perfect solution. Caramel (or dulce de leche?) gets sandwiched between puff pastry, then tossed in cinnamon sugar for a simple and fast yet completely addicting treat.

Get the Churro Cookies recipe.

PARKER FEIERBACH

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

Sure, everyone loves chicken noodle soup. But for some of us, there's nothing that soothes the soul like a big bowl of chicken tortilla soup. The slight kick from chili powder and fire-roasted tomatoes gives what could easily be a very boring bowl of soup a jolt of flavor and depth.



Get the Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE

Sopapilla Cheesecake Bars

Traditionally a pillow-shaped deep-fried dough, sopapillas are the Mexican, cinnamon-sugar topped cousins to puff pastry. Naturally, it follows that sopapilla and cheesecake are a match made in heaven: Crispy, sweet dough sandwiching creamy, smooth cheesecake filling is a combination that can't be beat.

Get the Sopapilla Cheesecake Bars recipe.

PHOTO: JOEL GOLDBERG; FOOD STYLING: ERIKA JOYCE

Cheesy Beef Empanadas

This filling is loosely based on a very traditional Mexican (top-secret!) recipe. It’s delicious as is, but once you've got the pastry down, you can pretty much stuff them with anything!

Get the Cheesy Beef Empanadas recipe.

Park Feierbach

Spicy Chicken Taquitos

A taquito is essentially a rolled taco with many of the topping like guacamole and sour cream on the outside. They're traditionally shallow-fried to get that beautifully crisp exterior. Our version is baked with an option to make them in the air fryer!

Get the Spicy Chicken Taquitos recipe.

PARKER FEIERBACH

Black Bean Tostadas

You can always add on additional toppings like corn salsa, avocado ranch, or endless crunchy veggies like radishes or pickled red onions, but here we keep things simple. With ingredients you're likely to have on hand, these tostadas make for a last-minute, easy meal for Dia de los Muertos.

Get the Black Bean Tostadas recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON

Mexican Hot Chocolate

When it's bone-chillingly cold, nothing warms us up faster than a mug of hot chocolate. We love the addition of cinnamon and cayenne in this Mexican version, meant for true spice lovers. If you prefer your drinks on the milder side, feel free to forgo the cayenne in favor of a spice that adds less heat, like chili powder.

Get the Mexican Hot Chocolate recipe.

PARKER FEIERBACH

Skull Cake

Skulls were a common symbol used in Aztec and Mayan culture, and as such, skulls (and skull desserts) will often be seen at Day of the Dead parties. This cake version is extra-cute and perfect for sharing with friends and family this Dia de los Muertos.

Get the Skull Cake recipe.

Jon Boulton

Dulce De Leche Pastry Pockets

Flaky, chocolatey, rich and creamy, these Pop Tart-inspired pastry pockets delicious toe the line between breakfast and dessert this holiday. The chocolate dough comes together very easily in a food processor. If you can't find a jar, homemade dulce de leche couldn't be easier—just make sure it's extra-thick to minimize sticky spillage.

Get the Dulce De Leche Pastry Pockets recipe.

Suzanne Clements

Best-Ever Mexican Tostadas

Tostada shells can be tricky to find, but we prefer to make our own anyway (particularly for special occasions like Dia de los Muertos). Hot and fresh, there's so much more flavor. All that said, these insanely creamy beans + quick pickled onions would taste amazing on anything, including packaged tostada shells. 😉

Get the Best-Ever Mexican Tostadas recipe.

Parker feierbach

Homemade Flour Tortillas

Though it may seem surprising, homemade flour tortillas are extremely easy to make at home. And they can be ready in under an hour. You'll need: flour, salt, baking powder, cold lard (or cold bacon fat or shortening), and water. That's it!

Get the Homemade Flour Tortillas recipe.



PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER

Chicken Enchiladas

When the craving for satisfying comfort food meets the need for a straightforward weeknight dinner, chicken enchiladas are a guaranteed winner. They’re easy, filling, and take less than an hour to prepare from start to finish.

Get the Chicken Enchiladas recipe.

PHOTO: KATE JORDAN; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Easy Churros

We don't often feel like getting a deep fry going, but when you have an easy churro recipe this delicious, it's absolutely worth it. These cinnamon-sugar delights only take a few minutes to fry and will actually still taste good at room temp, making them a great party dessert for Dia de los Muertos!

Get the Easy Churros recipe.

PHOTO: RYAN LIEBE; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON

Mangonada Sorbet

The secret to this sweet and savory scoop is chamoy, a sauce made of pickled fruits and chiles that is delicious on pretty much everything, but popular on fresh fruits, raw veggies, and grilled corn. If you can't track it down, we've provided an alternate recipe for a spicy strawberry swirl using Tajín. If you can't find Tajín in your grocery store, try out some chili powder or hot sauce and taste as you go.

Get the Mangonada Sorbet recipe.

LUCY SCHAEFFER PHOTOGRAPHY

Corn Tortillas

A taco is only as good as the tortilla used, and with so few ingredients needed to make homemade corn tortillas, there’s very little reason not to. They would take any taco night to another level, and if you’ve put in the work to make great tacos al pastor, you need great corn tortillas to go with it. Have 30 minutes and two ingredients? Then join us in making these homemade corn tortillas.



Get the Corn Tortillas recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

You Might Also Like