34 Photos That Perfectly Capture What The USA Was Like When It Was A "Proper Country"

Matt Stopera
·4 min read

The "We used to be a proper country" meme was ALL over my timeline this year, so let’s take a look at the best of 2024 with pictures that capture moments when the good ol' USA was truly on top.

Festive 4th of July graphic featuring star-spangled sunglasses, patriotic mustache, top hat, and star, set against a cloudy sky. Text: Happy 4th of July
Alexandarilich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1.

Twitter: @robbiegoodwin

2.

Twitter: @MatthewACherry

3.

Twitter: @TheCensoredRock

4.

Twitter: @royalteaaaaa

5.

Twitter: @SpencerDukoff

6.

Twitter: @ExcelHumor

7.

Twitter: @dfarella

8.

Twitter: @nickhexum311

9.

Twitter: @NostalgiaFolder

10.

Twitter: @roscoegato

11.

Twitter: @BlackSnorlax_

12.

Twitter: @TRHLofficial

13.

Twitter: @Jbanklestankle1

14.

Twitter: @soulfauxreal

15.

Twitter: @AuxGod_

16.

Twitter: @adamgreattweet

17.

Twitter: @Glaciaca

18.

Twitter: @Rothmus

19.

Twitter: @ghettoOPRAH_

20.

Twitter: @flackofoong

21.

Twitter: @warupeachie

22.

Getty Images/Twitter: @doinkpatrol

23.

Twitter: @heckingkyle

24.

Twitter: @veryharryhill

25.

Twitter: @bronze_bombSHEL

26.

Twitter: @itsDariann

27.

Twitter: @LizRamireez_

28.

Twitter: @cameramanjake

29.

Twitter: @marc_andrw

30.

Twitter: @smoothoperatHER

31.

Twitter: @cafreiman

32.

Twitter: @tyleroakley

33.

Twitter: @TheCensoredRock

34. And lastly:

Twitter: @sofaottoman

Latest Stories