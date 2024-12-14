34 Photos That Perfectly Capture What The USA Was Like When It Was A "Proper Country"

The "We used to be a proper country" meme was ALL over my timeline this year, so let’s take a look at the best of 2024 with pictures that capture moments when the good ol' USA was truly on top.

Alexandarilich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1.

We used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/j1bnR1UX2m — Robbie Goodwin (@robbiegoodwin) March 17, 2024

2.

We used to be a proper country https://t.co/3FVIxH8tEe — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 2, 2022

3.

we used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/f6pQ0A3vEK — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) December 29, 2023

4.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/mvojWt8YIh — t. (@royalteaaaaa) December 6, 2021

5.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/2PUHsQWZxJ — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) December 7, 2021

6.

we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/oceej0tcHO — memes.xlsx (@ExcelHumor) March 23, 2023

7.

We used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/uBB7wZ048z — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) March 4, 2023

8.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/0Hm7NMSewW — hans gruber mellencamp (@nickhexum311) June 30, 2023

9.

We used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/ofyUh0aJdJ — Nostalgia (@NostalgiaFolder) May 24, 2024

10.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/5BWIlCbitv — rossy (@roscoegato) January 20, 2022

11.

We used to be a proper country https://t.co/RugDEIaf3X — Mike (@BlackSnorlax_) November 21, 2024

12.

McDonald’s in the 1980sWe used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/FuIWUa6tqB — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 29, 2024

13.

Proper country lost pic.twitter.com/aWJPERwqm4 — Bilbro Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) September 1, 2024

14.

When you really think about it, 2016 was the last proper year we had as a country. https://t.co/3TyozrxMlN — Shelby & Dolly (@soulfauxreal) November 26, 2023

15.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/5gtaKzxmVx — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) December 14, 2021

16.

we used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/2ep8LoFsBO — Adam (@adamgreattweet) August 1, 2024

17.

We used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/gmVFPEkxFO — kure.kat (@Glaciaca) August 3, 2024

18.

We used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/HDdCnv9MHE — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) September 7, 2024

19.

we used to be a proper country. https://t.co/Czc2hVRDzu — concepts of a plan… (@ghettoOPRAH_) August 17, 2024

20.

Pizza Hut used to have an all you can eat salad bar and mushroom soup refills up until the early 2010s.We used to be a country. A proper country. https://t.co/RjhVnNhEIz pic.twitter.com/WYafZKx6wR — A$AP Jrdn (@flackofoong) December 5, 2021

21.

we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/7gGxFiykXo — Lauren Strode 🎣💕 (@warupeachie) December 18, 2021

22.

a combination pizza hut and taco bellwe used to be a country. a proper country pic.twitter.com/DGr0r6exWF — todd bonzalez (@doinkpatrol) December 5, 2021

23.

Gamecube at da mcdonaldsWe used to be a country. A proper country pic.twitter.com/FSJlcCJtJx — kyle (@heckingkyle) December 5, 2021

24.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/qxlkHtS8PV — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) December 6, 2021

25.

we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/ZXWkob7uJ0 — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) December 11, 2021

26.

We used to be a country… a proper country pic.twitter.com/oxRY7xDsJY — D 🪸 (@itsDariann) December 24, 2021

27.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/EgkFVvMSeo — Liz 🇵🇸 (@LizRamireez_) December 8, 2021

28.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/ijuVXchc8S — Jacob @jpwphoto (@cameramanjake) December 11, 2021

29.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/ljWGrxj359 — Marc (@marc_andrw) December 6, 2021

30.

We used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/gXXL4fa7Ve — Dub (@smoothoperatHER) October 6, 2022

31.

We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/PZaEpXIBxJ — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) June 29, 2024

32.

we used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/rBzBLyynIj — tyler oakley 🙋🏼‍♂️ (@tyleroakley) July 3, 2022

33.

we used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/r5DHloxlUK — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) April 14, 2024

34. And lastly:

We used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/9XgMHdcxxA — @sofaottoman.bsky.social (@sofaottoman) July 31, 2024

