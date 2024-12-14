34 Photos That Perfectly Capture What The USA Was Like When It Was A "Proper Country"
The "We used to be a proper country" meme was ALL over my timeline this year, so let’s take a look at the best of 2024 with pictures that capture moments when the good ol' USA was truly on top.
1.
We used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/j1bnR1UX2m
— Robbie Goodwin (@robbiegoodwin) March 17, 2024
2.
We used to be a proper country https://t.co/3FVIxH8tEe
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 2, 2022
3.
we used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/f6pQ0A3vEK
— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) December 29, 2023
4.
We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/mvojWt8YIh
— t. (@royalteaaaaa) December 6, 2021
5.
We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/2PUHsQWZxJ
— Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) December 7, 2021
6.
we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/oceej0tcHO
— memes.xlsx (@ExcelHumor) March 23, 2023
7.
We used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/uBB7wZ048z
— Dylan Farella (@dfarella) March 4, 2023
8.
We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/0Hm7NMSewW
— hans gruber mellencamp (@nickhexum311) June 30, 2023
9.
We used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/ofyUh0aJdJ
— Nostalgia (@NostalgiaFolder) May 24, 2024
10.
We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/5BWIlCbitv
— rossy (@roscoegato) January 20, 2022
11.
We used to be a proper country https://t.co/RugDEIaf3X
— Mike (@BlackSnorlax_) November 21, 2024
12.
McDonald’s in the 1980sWe used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/FuIWUa6tqB
— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 29, 2024
13.
Proper country lost pic.twitter.com/aWJPERwqm4
— Bilbro Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) September 1, 2024
14.
When you really think about it, 2016 was the last proper year we had as a country. https://t.co/3TyozrxMlN
— Shelby & Dolly (@soulfauxreal) November 26, 2023
15.
We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/5gtaKzxmVx
— AuxGod (@AuxGod_) December 14, 2021
16.
we used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/2ep8LoFsBO
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) August 1, 2024
17.
We used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/gmVFPEkxFO
— kure.kat (@Glaciaca) August 3, 2024
18.
We used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/HDdCnv9MHE
— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) September 7, 2024
19.
we used to be a proper country. https://t.co/Czc2hVRDzu
— concepts of a plan… (@ghettoOPRAH_) August 17, 2024
20.
Pizza Hut used to have an all you can eat salad bar and mushroom soup refills up until the early 2010s.We used to be a country. A proper country. https://t.co/RjhVnNhEIz pic.twitter.com/WYafZKx6wR
— A$AP Jrdn (@flackofoong) December 5, 2021
21.
we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/7gGxFiykXo
— Lauren Strode 🎣💕 (@warupeachie) December 18, 2021
22.
a combination pizza hut and taco bellwe used to be a country. a proper country pic.twitter.com/DGr0r6exWF
— todd bonzalez (@doinkpatrol) December 5, 2021
Getty Images/Twitter: @doinkpatrol
23.
Gamecube at da mcdonaldsWe used to be a country. A proper country pic.twitter.com/FSJlcCJtJx
— kyle (@heckingkyle) December 5, 2021
24.
We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/qxlkHtS8PV
— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) December 6, 2021
25.
we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/ZXWkob7uJ0
— Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) December 11, 2021
26.
We used to be a country… a proper country pic.twitter.com/oxRY7xDsJY
— D 🪸 (@itsDariann) December 24, 2021
27.
We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/EgkFVvMSeo
— Liz 🇵🇸 (@LizRamireez_) December 8, 2021
28.
We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/ijuVXchc8S
— Jacob @jpwphoto (@cameramanjake) December 11, 2021
29.
We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/ljWGrxj359
— Marc (@marc_andrw) December 6, 2021
30.
We used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/gXXL4fa7Ve
— Dub (@smoothoperatHER) October 6, 2022
31.
We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/PZaEpXIBxJ
— Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) June 29, 2024
32.
we used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/rBzBLyynIj
— tyler oakley 🙋🏼♂️ (@tyleroakley) July 3, 2022
33.
we used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/r5DHloxlUK
— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) April 14, 2024
34. And lastly:
We used to be a proper country pic.twitter.com/9XgMHdcxxA
— @sofaottoman.bsky.social (@sofaottoman) July 31, 2024