35+ epic Amazon Canada deals to score this weekend — under $25, $50, $100 and $500
You won't want to miss discounts on Keurig, Bose, Shark and more.
Itching for a good deal? We feel ya. Amazon Canada is one of our favourite spots to score bargains on home goods, kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, beauty finds and so much more. We know it can be quite a task to sort through the plethora of discounts, so we wanted to make it easier for you. We've put together a list of the best Amazon deals you can snag this week, including coffee makers, laptops and more.
We've categorized the best bargains for less than $25, $50, $100 and $300, so you can effortlessly shop within your budget guilt-free. Keep scrolling to dive into the savings!
🏆 Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend
Save 50% on this iced Keurig coffee machine.
💸 Best Amazon deals under $25
Mr. Clean Magic Erasers$8$9Save $1
TICARVE Cleaning Gel$12$14Save $2
USB C Hub, 7 in 1 USB C Multiport Adapter for MacBook Pro/Air$24$31Save $7
RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper$25$42Save $17
Flexible Tripod Clip On Fan$24$40Save $16
LED Flashlight Gloves$19$30Save $11
ThermoPro TP03B Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer$16$24Save $8
Conair Fabric Shaver$15$17Save $2
2-Pack Type-C Wall Chargers$21$29Save $8
💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $50
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)$48$70Save $22
Coraje Adhesive Shower Caddy$26$36Save $10
grace & stella Under Eye Mask$26$40Save $14
Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set$35$50Save $15
BenSorts Pillow Sandals$29$40Save $11
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K$50$70Save $20
TheFitLife Flexible and Expandable Garden Hose$37$46Save $9
ALEADER Women's Energycloud Running Shoes$40$80Save $40
WNEEDU Women's Casual T-Shirt Dress$37$50Save $13
💸💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $200
Ray-Ban Unisex's RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses$198$224Save $26
iDOO Hydroponics Growing System$112$160Save $48
Acer 27" IPS Ultraslim FreeSync Monitor$160$230Save $70
VASAGLE Lift Top Coffee Table$145$210Save $65
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen)$190$240Save $50
Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle$85$95Save $10
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$75$110Save $35
Ring Video Doorbell$85$130Save $45
Gotham Steel 12 Piece Pots and Pan Set$120$150Save $30
soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds$60$100Save $40
💸💸💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $500
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$379$479Save $100
SGIN 17 Inch Laptop$410$854Save $444
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$360$470Save $110
Shark IZ162HC Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum$320$370Save $50
Acer Chromebook 3, 14" Chromebook$250$330Save $80
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Combo Kit$349$449Save $100
TODO Portable Walking Pad Treadmill$260$300Save $40
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Rugged GPS Smartwatch$460$600Save $140
Afloia Air Purifier$110$170Save $60
