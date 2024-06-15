Itching for a good deal? We feel ya. Amazon Canada is one of our favourite spots to score bargains on home goods, kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, beauty finds and so much more. We know it can be quite a task to sort through the plethora of discounts, so we wanted to make it easier for you. We've put together a list of the best Amazon deals you can snag this week, including coffee makers, laptops and more.

We've categorized the best bargains for less than $25, $50, $100 and $300, so you can effortlessly shop within your budget guilt-free. Keep scrolling to dive into the savings!

🏆 Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend

💸 Best Amazon deals under $25

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers $8 $9 Save $1 See at Amazon

TICARVE Cleaning Gel $12 $14 Save $2 See at Amazon

USB C Hub, 7 in 1 USB C Multiport Adapter for MacBook Pro/Air $24 $31 Save $7 See at Amazon

RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper $25 $42 Save $17 See at Amazon

Flexible Tripod Clip On Fan $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

LED Flashlight Gloves $19 $30 Save $11 See at Amazon

ThermoPro TP03B Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon

Conair Fabric Shaver $15 $17 Save $2 See at Amazon

2-Pack Type-C Wall Chargers $21 $29 Save $8 See at Amazon

💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $50

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $48 $70 Save $22 See at Amazon

Coraje Adhesive Shower Caddy $26 $36 Save $10 See at Amazon

grace & stella Under Eye Mask $26 $40 Save $14 See at Amazon

Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

BenSorts Pillow Sandals $29 $40 Save $11 See at Amazon

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

TheFitLife Flexible and Expandable Garden Hose $37 $46 Save $9 See at Amazon

ALEADER Women's Energycloud Running Shoes $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

WNEEDU Women's Casual T-Shirt Dress $37 $50 Save $13 See at Amazon

💸💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $200

Ray-Ban Unisex's RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses $198 $224 Save $26 See at Amazon

iDOO Hydroponics Growing System $112 $160 Save $48 See at Amazon

Acer 27" IPS Ultraslim FreeSync Monitor $160 $230 Save $70 See at Amazon

VASAGLE Lift Top Coffee Table $145 $210 Save $65 See at Amazon

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) $190 $240 Save $50 See at Amazon

Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle $85 $95 Save $10 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $75 $110 Save $35 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell $85 $130 Save $45 See at Amazon

Gotham Steel 12 Piece Pots and Pan Set $120 $150 Save $30 See at Amazon

soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

💸💸💸💸 Best Amazon deals under $500

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $379 $479 Save $100 See at Amazon

SGIN 17 Inch Laptop $410 $854 Save $444 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $360 $470 Save $110 See at Amazon

Shark IZ162HC Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum $320 $370 Save $50 See at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 3, 14" Chromebook $250 $330 Save $80 See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V MAX XR Combo Kit $349 $449 Save $100 See at Amazon

TODO Portable Walking Pad Treadmill $260 $300 Save $40 See at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Rugged GPS Smartwatch $460 $600 Save $140 See at Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier $110 $170 Save $60 See at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.