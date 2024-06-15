Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

35+ epic Amazon Canada deals to score this weekend — under $25, $50, $100 and $500

You won't want to miss discounts on Keurig, Bose, Shark and more.

Melina Brum
a bunch of amazon canada deals on a page
35+ Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend, starting at just $8. (Photos via Amazon)

Itching for a good deal? We feel ya. Amazon Canada is one of our favourite spots to score bargains on home goods, kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, beauty finds and so much more. We know it can be quite a task to sort through the plethora of discounts, so we wanted to make it easier for you. We've put together a list of the best Amazon deals you can snag this week, including coffee makers, laptops and more.

We've categorized the best bargains for less than $25, $50, $100 and $300, so you can effortlessly shop within your budget guilt-free. Keep scrolling to dive into the savings!

  • USB C Hub, 7 in 1 USB C Multiport Adapter for MacBook Pro/Air

    $24$31
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper

    $25$42
    Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • ThermoPro TP03B Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

    $16$24
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set

    $35$50
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • TheFitLife Flexible and Expandable Garden Hose

    $37$46
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Ray-Ban Unisex's RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

    $198$224
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

  • Acer 27" IPS Ultraslim FreeSync Monitor

    $160$230
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen)

    $190$240
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $75$110
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds

    $60$100
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

    $379$479
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $360$470
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

  • Shark IZ162HC Shark Rocket Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

    $320$370
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Rugged GPS Smartwatch

    $460$600
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories