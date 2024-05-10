100 Vacation Instagram Captions So Good, Your Friends Might Confuse You for a Travel Influencer

So, you're on vacation, White Lotus-ing it up and living your best life. Good for you! Happy for ya! (And not jealous at all!!!) Not to burst your joy bubble, but have you considered that you're gonna need a clever caption when you post about your gorgeous European (or African or Mexican or Australian or South American) adventure?

Don’t panic, that’s why I'm here. You’re probably very familiar with all the classics, like #TakeMeBack, “I live here now,” and of course, “Never leaving.” But those just aren't good enough for a globe-trotting hottie like you. Luckily, I thought up 100 perfect vacation Insta captions that give off all the good travel vibes, but are far from basic. In fact, I'm patting myself on the back just thinking about them.

Scroll down to find all 100 of 'em, then copy, paste, and repeat. You've got better things to worry about, like curating the perfect swimsuit collection and making sure you've reapplied your hair sunscreen. You know, vacation things. Now go soak up that sun!

Out-of-Office Vacay Captions:

Live footage of me not responding to any emails.

How’s the weather back in the office? JK! IDC!

This view is giving IRL Zoom background.

Thoughts and prayers to all my colleagues in the freezing tundra that is our office.

Automatic email replies on; daily 7 a.m. alarm off.

Today’s calendar is looking as clear as these waters.

Tropical sunshine > overhead fluorescent lights.

To-do list: nothing.

I’m sorry, there's no way I can return to a cubicle after this.

The commute from my bed to the beach was soooo brutal.

Runnin’ outta passport pages and I ain’t mad about it.

My job is just beach. (And eat.)

Work? What’s that?

I’ve forgotten what Sunday scaries feel like.

It’s official. I’m not coming home.

Gonna have to drag me back to the office.

Already know I'm gonna be mentally here for a while.

Couples’ Vacay Captions:

Summer lovin’ had me a blast.

Unclear which is hotter: This beach or us.

Burnin’ up out here ❤️🔥.

When I met you in the summer…

Loving you + the locale.

Just a dilly dally-ing duo.

Couples that sweat together, stay together.

I think we should stay a while…

Love at first flight.

BRB, about to change our permanent address.

The best travel partner belongs to me.

Does your S.O. carry your luggage for you?

I’d follow you anywhere and everywhere.

Does it count as cheating if I got sunkissed?

Who says you can’t catch flights and feelings?

Home is wherever I'm with you.

Just you, me, and the sea.

Oh, oooh, oh, oh, it's international love.

Just pretend we're on a private jet, okay?

Beach Pic Vacay Captions:

Not a bakery, but the buns are out.

Wish you were here, huh?

Might get a little too used to this.

Don’t mind me, I’m just chasing the sun.

[insert state name here] girls, we’re unforgettable!

Do you sea all this beauty?!

All I wanna do is have some sun.

I’m walking on sunshine. And yes, can confirm, it does feel good.

Tans, tans, tans, across the board.

Oh good, I found my phone's new wallpaper.

Please leave a message after the beach.

Proof that you should always say yes to vacation.

Vacation zzzs just hit different.

Officially accepting swimsuit brand deals.

Resting beach face activated.

Sandy cheeks…and I’m not talking about the squirrel from Spongebob.

Will be finding sand everywhere for years to come.

Only have eyes for blue 🌊.

Food and Drink Vacay Captions:

You are cordially invited to a union between me and this piña colada.

99 bottles of tequila on the wall.

*I* scream for ice cream!

The bartender’s my BFF at this point.

Gimme that ice, ice baby.

Like for frozen, comment for on the rocks.

Another one, thank you.

Sip, sip, hooray!

If it’s not cold as hell, I don’t want it.

On a food tour of [insert destination name], don’t text.

Clear eyes, full cups, can’t lose.

That's alfresco, baby.

Spicy. The answer is always spicy.

That iced coffee to frozen marg pipeline.

In a committed relationship with this [insert food/drink item].

Dinner tastes better here.

Hot Weather Vacay Captions:

This heat’s a beach!

Go ahead, throw me some shade.

XOXO, A/C.

Eat, drink, and be sweaty.

Getting some major UV love.

On 💯(degrees, lol).

Will forever be indebted to my deodorant on this trip.

More degrees than your favorite college.

Sweating buckets and wouldn’t change a thing.

Not a cloud in the sky. Just the way I like it.

Sunshine is the only thing on my mind.

One like and I'll jump in the pool.

Group Picture Vacay Captions:

You can’t sun with us.

Shining brighter than that sun.

Hot Girl Summer x 1000.

So lit your campfire is quaking.

We’re pool for the summer.

Sun! Screen! Queens!

Invite us on your next vacation.

You bring the booze, we’ll bring the fun.

Bus, club, another club, another club, plane, next place. No sleep.

Sponsor us, Airbnb.

Don’t mind us, we’re just out here thriving.

Sooo…anyone got a boat?

Tell a friend to tell a friend: We’re not going baaaack.

[Insert destination] looks good on us.

Big trip energy.

Girl gang so bright we gotta wear shades.

How bad would it be if we "lost" our passports?

Anyone need hosts for a travel show?

You Might Also Like