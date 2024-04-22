This New 374-Foot Megayacht Features an Epic 66-Foot Hydraulic Swimming Pool

Dörries Yachts has unveiled some pretty extraordinary vessels over the past few years, but the German yard’s newest concept may be its splashiest yet.

Christened Project Arwen, the 374-foot superyacht showcases one of the most extravagant infinity pools in yachting history. Covering most of the aft deck, the epic 66-foot water feature is fitted with a glass edge that ensures seafarers have uninterrupted ocean views from the water. More impressive still, a 43-foot section can be hydraulically raised to create extra space on the deck. “This ingenious adaptation not only enhances the yacht’s aesthetic appeal but also provides a versatile space for leisure and entertainment, making Project Arwen a trailblazer in redefining the possibilities of luxury on the open seas,” Dörries said in a statement.

The pool isn’t the only cool thing about Project Arwen, of course. The superyacht is the product of true international collaboration. U.S. design firm Píndaros penned the exterior and interior, with help from French studio Champeau Wilde and British designer Andy Waugh. Dutch outfit Azure spearheaded the naval architecture and Dörries will oversee construction at its facilities in Bremerhaven, Germany. The end result will be a striking vessel that showcases top-notch German engineering.

The main deck salon.

With an incredible interior volume of 4,950 GT, Arwen offers a huge amount of space onboard and a laundry list of luxury amenities. A multi-level spiral staircase allows guests to explore a gigantic living area that spans more than 15,000 square feet. At the center of the vessel lies an expansive main saloon that exudes grandeur with ceilings that soar to nearly 20 feet and an abundance of plush seating.

Described as a “haven of entertainment” by Dörries, Arwen has numerous dining locations indoors and out, multiple bars, and several relaxation spots. In addition, the yacht is equipped with a helipad for an H135 chopper, an indoor and outdoor cinema, a beach club, a hair and beauty salon, and a wellness area with a gym, spa, and sauna.

The swimming pool.

As for accommodation, the layout includes five en suite cabins and a luxe VIP for guests. The owner is given a whole deck, naturally, which is outfitted with a giant 3,100-square-foot suite, a gorgeous en suite, a dressing room, and a terrace. The private owner’s deck also provides direct access to a foredeck lounge and dining area.

Bells and whistles aside, Arwen should perform well on the high seas. Powered by two CAT engines, the yacht can hit 15 knots at full tilt and cover 5,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Arwen is currently under construction and is expected to hit the water by October 2026.

Click here to see all the photos of Project Arwen.

Project Arwen Superyacht Concept

