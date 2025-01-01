4 Affordable Places To Visit in Europe After the Holiday Season

A last-minute winter getaway could be just what many people need to escape the mayhem experienced during the holiday season. Fortunately, by waiting until after the new year to travel, you may find substantial savings on airfare, luxury hotels and even group tours.

The American Express Global Business Travel’s Air Monitor 2025 report predicts domestic travel within the U.S. and travel from the U.S. to most other regions will rise by 3% to 4% in 2025, according to TravelNoire.com. AMEX Global Business Travel cites increased fuel and labor costs, environmental surcharges and dynamic pricing models as a few of the factors increasing flight costs for business class travelers in 2025.

However, U.S. travelers planning a trip to Europe may enjoy lower priced fares, as airline ticket prices to Europe remain relatively stable compared to 2024, the AMEX report noted.

Here are four affordable, trending cities to plan a European getaway after the holidays.

Lisbon, Portugal

One deterrent to traveling in January may be freezing temps. But that’s not the case in Lisbon, Portugal.

With average daytime temperatures between 50 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the travel blogger A Solo Woman Traveling, it’s not exactly beach weather. But Lisbon’s rainy season may provide a respite from chillier regions of the U.S.

Plus, you’ll find amazing deals on flights and accommodations. Travel booking site Kayak advertises a 25% drop in flight prices to Portugal in January. Hotel prices also drop this time of year, according to A’Rielle Thomas, a certified trip designer with Arranged by A’Rie.

“While some of Lisbon’s top 5-star properties are nearly $900 USD per night during the holiday, you can enjoy these luxurious properties at nearly 40% off,” she said. “If you don’t want to splurge, the same trend follows for 3-star and 4-star boutique hotels.”

Rome, Italy

You’ll find round-trip flights to Rome from Washington D.C. for under $500 on travel sites like Expedia.com and Kayak.com in January.

“January is a wonderful time to visit the city and enjoy its plethora of sites and experiences with smaller crowds and at a more economical rate. The weather will be cool, but the city offers plenty of indoor experiences,” Thomas noted. “Since there are fewer tourists, the city’s ambiance feels more authentic.”

The city’s convenient train terminal provides access to other European cities if you’re interested in expanding your adventure.

How much should a Rome vacation cost in 2025?

“While a week-long vacation for a party of two, including 3- to 4-star hotels, taxis, museum entry, some light touring and meals would typically cost a minimum of about $4,500, travelers could bring this cost down by approximately $700 by traveling in January after New Year’s Day,” Thomas explained.

Berlin, Germany

Kayak.com research shows that January is the cheapest month for flights from New York City to Berlin, with round-trip flights running less than $200.

The weather may be chilly, with an average of 15 days of snow, according to OriginalBerlinTours.com. However, winter in the city brings activities like ice skating and tobogganing, and an excuse to indulge in German comfort food like sausages and schnitzel.

Like these other European destinations, Berlin offers amazing deals on luxury hotels in January, Thomas added.

Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria, represents an affordable destination year-round compared to other European cities, according to Thomas.

“Public transportation and taxis are generally quite reasonable in this city and entrance to museums won’t set you back more than about $20 to $50 per day,” she said.

However, traveling to Austria in January can cut flights and luxury hotel costs in half. Kayak.com lists roundtrip airfare from Washington, D.C. to Vienna at less than $250 in January, although you can also find substantial savings in February.

