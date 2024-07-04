5 things to do in London in July 2024 to soak up the best of summer

While June saw the first signs of summer hit the city, July brings around Wimbledon, open-air theatre, music festivals, and dare we say, the official start of Pimm's season?

If you're looking for things to do in London this month, look no further than HELLO!'s guide of the best restaurants, bars, pop up events, family-friendly activities, exhibitions, events and more happening in the capital.

Read on to discover the very best things to do in London in July, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers…

Best restaurants to visit in London in July

Foodies need not look far to find an array of exciting restaurants and elegant dining spots to level up your next social soirée. Read on to discover what restaurants and bars team HELLO! is loving this month.

1/5

Los Mochis breakfast

Add Los Mochis brunch to your weekend to do list

If you're looking for a distinctive breakfast experience on a tranquil street in Notting Hill, Los Mochis is the perfect choice. Los Mochis blends Mexican flavours with Japanese techniques, evident in every aspect, from the food and drinks to the décor and service.

On a sunny day, I treated myself and my family to breakfast at Los Mochis, and it turned out to be a memorable morning. We enjoyed our meal while basking in the sunlight. I ventured out of my comfort zone with a hot chocolate infused with chilli—quite the experience! For my main course, I opted for 'El Ingles,' a classic English breakfast that did not disappoint. My husband chose the mouthwatering 'Huevos Rancheros Bagel,' while my kids indulged in the Churros. Thankfully, the portion was generous, so we all got to taste them, and I can confirm they were delicious.

Los Mochis offers a wide range of breakfast options. You can choose from 'Light & Healthy' selections like granola, fresh fruit bowls, and acai bowls, or indulge in 'Sweet & Naughty' treats such as churros, pancakes, and waffles. Whether you’re in the mood for a healthy start or a decadent treat, Los Mochis has something for everyone.

Reviewed by Andrea Caamano, Website Editor

2/5

Milkbeach London menu

Go Down Under at Milk Beach Soho

I know this might seem like an odd thing to admit, but before I went to Milk Beach Soho I had no idea what constituted as Australian cuisine - and I don’t think I could have found a better introduction to modern Australian dining than at Milk Beach Soho. The restaurant’s set up is a high-ceiling circular room in beachy tones - with a very cool and friendly atmosphere. Then there was the food.

Where to begin? I absolutely loved the mushroom dumplings with burnt onion consommé and chilli oil, my only complaint is that I would have had six more! The unique prawn toast with sesame and gochujang sweet ‘n’ sour sauce was also a total treat, as was the Koji marinated chicken ‘Schnitty’. I can’t wait to go back!

Reviewed by Emmy Griffiths, TV & Film Editor

3/5

The Petersham's afternoon tea spread

La Merenda at The Petersham, Covent Garden

Ask anyone to picture a delicious afternoon tea and you will no doubt conjure up images of classic jam and clotted cream-topped scones served with English breakfast tea and finger sandwiches.

However, The Petersham in Covent Garden has put an Italian twist on the English classic and it couldn't make for more of an indulgent summer afternoon outing. The upscale Mediterranean restaurant, located in Floral Court, has launched La Merenda - its own afternoon tea offering which takes inspiration from the Boglione family’s Piedmontese heritage.

HELLO! was invited down for a taste of Turin and it was such a treat. The offering was brought out in stages, starting with a crisp glass of Ayala rosé champagne, before a choice of (countless) teas and the most delicious espresso-infused hot chocolate I have ever tasted, otherwise known as the Piedmont Bicerin.When it came to the food, The Petersham created a true spectacle - hand delivering our food on a tiered serving platter topped with a splendid bouquet of fresh flowers. A generous portion of sandwiches were on offer, ranging in innovative flavours from grilled zucchini and stracciatella to tuna and Sicilian avocado - not a hint of cheese and cucumber in sight!

I absolutely loved the pizzettes made from flaky pastry. The 'Classica' topped with tomato, oregano, burrata, and olives was my favourite - the flavours packed a punch while the pastry kept it light and moreish.The highlight of the afternoon tea was the sweet course. From a creamy pistachio tartlet to the refreshing Crostatina alla Frutta, the dish had it all and with six options to try, you are bound to find something you like.

The setting at The Petersham adds to the relaxed sense of luxury. I was able to dine al fresco under an umbrella on a hot day while sipping champagne and indulging in expertly crafted treats - divine! The service was impeccable and the Floral Court setting is a blissful secluded nook of the atmospheric Covent Garden where you can truly unwind.

To book, visit petershamnurseries.com

Reviewed by Katie Daly, Junior Lifestyle Writer



Best things to do in London in July

Level up your social schedule with our recommendations of fun things to do in London this month.

4/5

Kings of Leon at Hyde Park

The best of live music at BST Hyde Park

Throughout July, London's breathtaking Hyde Park becomes home to a legendary summer festival; BST Hyde Park.

The annual event first kicked off in 2013 with The Rolling Stones reliving their legendary 1969 gig, plus Bon Jovi, Lionel Richie and many more packing out the park for memorable summer nights.

Got Glastonbury blues or gutted you missed out on tickets? Several headliners, including Shania Twain, SZA, and Kylie Minogue are set to perform gigs at the epic Hyde Park venue this month.

To explore all acts and buy tickets, visit www.bst-hydepark.com/tickets

5/5

Lucky Voice Liverpool Street bar area

Sing your heart out at Lucky Voice

"I didn't have fun at karaoke," said no one, ever. Lucky Voice is always a guaranteed fun night out regardless of whether you have the X Factor or not.

We ventured to Lucky Voice Liverpool Street for a night of birthday celebrations for a friend, and collectively agreed to make karaoke night a new birthday tradition. We sang musical hits, rapped to Eminem, belted like Whitney Houston and spent the evening reliving memories from Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Most impressive are the booth's high-tech screens that allow you to become your booth's very own DJ, with adjustable LED lighting, a spinning disco ball, an ever growing catalogue of an impressive 11,000 songs (which include 11 languages), and of course the famous Lucky Voice "thirsty" button for those all-important food and drink refills. The cocktails continued to flow and the glitterball added some much-needed disco fever for our 80s ballads.

Lucky Voice’s newest addition in Waterloo is the capital’s glittering hotspot for karaoke fans - not one to be missed if you're passing through Zone 1.

Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer