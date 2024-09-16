This $40 Million Penthouse Is Perched Atop London’s Legendary Battersea Power Station

It’s one of London’s most legendary buildings, and now you can live at the pinnacle of the newly redesigned Battersea Power Station. Occupying the crowning position atop the Grade II-listed landmark, a penthouse has hit the market for a whopping £29,995,000 (or about $39.6 million). The lavish duplex spans over 6,100 square feet and includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a lush rooftop garden, and a terrace with unobstructed 360-degree views of the River Thames and the British capital’s sprawling skyline.

Battersea Power Station dates back to the 1930s, when it was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott. At one point, the mammoth former power station supplied a fifth of London’s electricity before it was decommissioned between 1975 and 1983. Some 30 years later, architects Wilkinson Eyre took the lead on restoring the historic property, turning the industrial structure into a mixed-use development with a shopping center, office space, and 250-some apartments. The conversion was officially completed in 2022.

Blackened steel and glass room dividers nod to the building’s industrial history.

“The building’s global fame was sealed when it graced the cover of Pink Floyd’s 1977 album Animals, accompanied by a floating pig, elevating the building to new heights of cultural significance,” explained agent Becky Fatemi, executive partner at Sotheby’s International Realty UK, in a statement.

According to the listing, the current owners purchased a pair of adjoining apartments, one on top of the other, and combined them to create a single home of generous proportions. The New York-based architecture and design firm Joe Serrins Studio was tapped to handle the overhaul. “The penthouse itself is a true collector’s item,” added Fatemi. “Two units were ingeniously combined off-plan, with no expense spared in creating a masterpiece that, like the power station itself, will stand the test of time—it will be impossible to replicate.”

Polished Venetian plaster ceilings add light and dimension to the city-view aerie.

On the 11th and 12th floors, the clean-lined residence has all the high-end details you’d expect in a $40 million penthouse in one of the most expensive cities on the planet. There are polished Venetian plaster ceilings throughout, a custom bar and wine cellar, and a suede-lined media room.

The design team looked to the building’s original use and sought to integrate elements that would tie the apartment to its industrial past. “We leaned into the contrasts,” said Serrins. “Rough steel columns are combined with high-polished Venetian plaster ceilings and silk velvet upholstery; custom lacquered cabinets and limed oak paneling are framed by blackened steel and glass room dividers; an industrial steel stair lands on satin-finished marble floors. Vintage and contemporary furnishings add to the mix. The contrasting materials, furnishings, and the owners’ art collection combined to create a penthouse unique to the Power Station.”

One of the standout spaces is the primary suite, which is decked out with a floor-to-ceiling corner window that lets you feel like you’re floating over the Thames and the city. The room opens onto a spacious two-tiered roof deck. There’s another deck dedicated to al fresco dining and, perhaps the penthouse’s most unique feature, a third rooftop deck that sits in the up-close shadow of two of the building’s four original smokestacks, which give the power station its iconic silhouette, with 360-degree city views.

