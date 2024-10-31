47 Wildly Cool Things From Other Countries That Have Me Booking The Next Flight Out Of The States

1.Did you know you can eat BREAKFAST UNDERWATER at a restaurant in the Maldives?

2.I feel like *all* ruins should have this.

3.And all monuments, ruins, and other tourist destinations should have this!

4.This subway station in Sweden has me side-eyeing the NYC subway system real hard.

5.I guess I need to travel all the way to Budapest to get a robot to make me noodles. And they say America is great!

6.In Tokyo, tourists can talk to a robot for help and information.

7.Why are toilets in Belgium so much more advanced than the ones in the US?

8.And don't even get me started on the toilet capabilities in Japan. This one can even play music to mask the sound of you pooping or use a deodorizer to mask the smell.

9.This highway that goes THROUGH A BUILDING in Japan is wildly futuristic.

10.This Luxembourg supermarket offers serve-yourself WHISKEY TASTING. Pretty lux-urious, amirite? (Get it?)

11.Luxembourg also has mini-libraries in tree trunks at this park, and it would be sooooo lovely if parks in New York had this.

12.This would be SO useful in the NYC subway.

13.This GIANT vending machine in Barcelona is so cool.

14.This is such a smart idea from Czechia!

15.This would make my commute sooo much more pleasant.

16.These "Magic Escape Stairs" in South Korea are such a cool safety feature.

17.I will never understand why the US doesn't have as many wonderful flavors of Kit Kats as Japan.

18.Japan is just leagues ahead of us in a ton of different things.

19.As a cheese-lover, I would be going HAM on this dispenser of local cheeses at a French train station.

20.This is what it looks like to have a "car-free Sunday" in Copenhagen, and I would loveeee to see this in US cities.

21.Not only is this aesthetically pleasing, it's perfect for kids of all heights.

22.Why do we not do this in every store in the US? Luxembourg is ahead of the game, y'all.

23.Prague has an "infinite book tower" with a mirror that makes it look endless, and I am booking a flight there as we speak.

24.Yeah, I'm gonna need to go to this Tokyo planetarium right now. Those are all projections!

25.I neeeeeed to try out this roller coaster in China.

26.Why can't McDonald's in America look as beautiful as this one in Paris?

27.All KFCs should have all-you-can-eat options (and all-you-can-drink beer) like this one in Japan.

28.As someone who loves a good thrill, I'm definitely going to need to travel to Georgia to ride this Ferris wheel out the side of a building.

29.Speaking of Ferris wheels...this one in Helsinki has a SAUNA as an option.

30.I don't know if wooden bikes are any more functional, but they do look awesome, and I'd like to see more of them.

31.This hotel in Hong Kong uses seawater in their toilets, and this feels like a good idea for America, too.

32.Put these up in every bathroom everywhere!!!

33.And this, tbh. Who says pooping can't be fun?

34.I've been to Austria, but this photo of this lookout point makes me want to go back ASAP.

35.And this floating opera stage in Austria??? How did I miss this my first time around?

36.Here's another photo of the stage set up for a different show. Broadway could never.

37.Maybe we couldn't exactly implement this in the US, but I'm still mad we don't have it.

38.In Belgium, you can get BEER advent calendars. That's reason alone to move there, at least for the holidays.

39.As someone who is always worried my meat has gone bad, this would make me feel so much better.

40.I know this is for overstimulated kids, but I low-key need this as well.

41.A "sleep concert" sounds sooo relaxing.

42.I feel like I'd give blood SO much more often if we did this in the US.

43.Why don't trash cans in US cities have these? Why is it just in the Netherlands???

44.This fresh food/farmers market vending machine in Germany beats any I've seen in the US.

45.This is a tiny — yet genius — innovation from the Netherlands that should be spread worldwide.

46.As is this idea from South Korea.

47.And finally, apparently, at this hotel at the Tokyo Haneda Airport, you can literally run through flight simulations.