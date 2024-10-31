47 Wildly Cool Things From Other Countries That Have Me Booking The Next Flight Out Of The States

Hannah Marder
1.Did you know you can eat BREAKFAST UNDERWATER at a restaurant in the Maldives?

Underwater dining setup with plates of food, glasses, and a large window showing various fish swimming in the ocean
u/hjalmar111 / Via reddit.com

2.I feel like *all* ruins should have this.

Historic arch ruins viewed through a transparent display panel with an architectural sketch overlay showing its original form
u/03Shael / Via reddit.com

3.And all monuments, ruins, and other tourist destinations should have this!

Tactile model of a cityscape on a street; includes Braille descriptions for accessibility
u/TheDemonPanda / Via reddit.com

4.This subway station in Sweden has me side-eyeing the NYC subway system real hard.

Cave-like subway station with blue leaf patterns on the walls and ceiling. An escalator and a person standing near the platform are visible
u/ContributionPutrid18 / Via reddit.com

5.I guess I need to travel all the way to Budapest to get a robot to make me noodles. And they say America is great!

Pasta-making machine at work in a shop window, creating fresh noodles with a mechanical arm while pedestrians pass by outside
u/Pasithea420 / Via reddit.com

6.In Tokyo, tourists can talk to a robot for help and information.

A child interacts with a humanoid robot at a tourist information center booth
u/Tristanlp / Via reddit.com

7.Why are toilets in Belgium so much more advanced than the ones in the US?

Modern bathroom with a glass door partially open, revealing a white toilet and minimalistic decor
u/Jarie743 / Via reddit.com

8.And don't even get me started on the toilet capabilities in Japan. This one can even play music to mask the sound of you pooping or use a deodorizer to mask the smell.

Control panel for a Toto Washlet, featuring buttons for stop, rear, front, privacy, pressure, volume, and deodorizer functions
u/AFakeNew / Via reddit.com

9.This highway that goes THROUGH A BUILDING in Japan is wildly futuristic.

Cityscape view with a tall cylindrical building displaying "IKP" logos, surrounded by high-rise buildings and elevated highways
u/Uneeda_Biscuit / Via reddit.com

10.This Luxembourg supermarket offers serve-yourself WHISKEY TASTING. Pretty lux-urious, amirite? (Get it?)

Liquor bottles on display with a dispenser at a store, surrounded by various boxed spirits on shelves. No visible people present
u/Muzrub / Via reddit.com

11.Luxembourg also has mini-libraries in tree trunks at this park, and it would be sooooo lovely if parks in New York had this.

Outdoor book exchange boxes mounted on tree trunks along a park pathway with a church spire in the background
u/LeifSized / Via reddit.com

12.This would be SO useful in the NYC subway.

Two people walk on a tiled floor with blue and yellow footprint markers
u/howtochangename1 / Via reddit.com

13.This GIANT vending machine in Barcelona is so cool.

Refrigerated food vending machine in a subway station with various drinks and snacks on display. Signs read "Yoo Shop Barcelona" and "Cambra Refrigerada"
u/WariosMoustache / Via reddit.com

14.This is such a smart idea from Czechia!

Detergent refill station with various Persil brand options and prices displayed, offering eco-friendly packaging alternatives
[deleted] / Via reddit.com

15.This would make my commute sooo much more pleasant.

Subway car with framed classical paintings displayed along the wall, passengers seated while looking at their phones
u/gypsyblue / Via reddit.com

16.These "Magic Escape Stairs" in South Korea are such a cool safety feature.

Animated advertisement for "Magic Escape Stairs," showing a foldable emergency staircase deploying from a building window
u/Jjokes11 / Via reddit.com

17.I will never understand why the US doesn't have as many wonderful flavors of Kit Kats as Japan.

A variety of unique Japanese Kit Kat flavors are displayed, including sake, matcha, and sweet potato. Each wrapper features distinct designs and text
u/10gyt / Via reddit.com

18.Japan is just leagues ahead of us in a ton of different things.

PUDO locker station for parcel pick-up and drop-off. Includes a digital screen and instructions in Japanese. Logos for Toyota and Packcity visible
u/daidougei / Via reddit.com

19.As a cheese-lover, I would be going HAM on this dispenser of local cheeses at a French train station.

Vending machine displaying various types of cheese at different prices, including Mont d'Or and Comté
u/Stock-Account-5841 / Via reddit.com

20.This is what it looks like to have a "car-free Sunday" in Copenhagen, and I would loveeee to see this in US cities.

People walking down a busy urban street lined with shops and cafes under a cloudy sky
u/kevinchr1 / Via reddit.com

21.Not only is this aesthetically pleasing, it's perfect for kids of all heights.

Restroom with five white sinks, large mirrors, and airplane artwork displayed on the wall
u/archon810 / Via reddit.com

22.Why do we not do this in every store in the US? Luxembourg is ahead of the game, y'all.

A busy shopping mall with a focus on a checkout area and an elderly woman walking by with a shopping cart. Multicolored tag hanging in the foreground
u/spicyfishtacos / Via reddit.com

23.Prague has an "infinite book tower" with a mirror that makes it look endless, and I am booking a flight there as we speak.

Left: Tall column made of stacked books with an indented teardrop shape. Right: Tunnel-like structure made of books creating a vortex effect
u/Ofthesaint / Via reddit.com

24.Yeah, I'm gonna need to go to this Tokyo planetarium right now. Those are all projections!

People watching a vibrant, animated light show projected on a dome ceiling, featuring stars, constellations, and colorful abstract patterns
u/nehemiaadrian / Via reddit.com

25.I neeeeeed to try out this roller coaster in China.

Spiral roller coaster track with blue supports and a distant orange ball in motion, set against a foggy forested background
u/HOOgonCHECKmeBOO / Via reddit.com

26.Why can't McDonald's in America look as beautiful as this one in Paris?

A McDonald's is situated beneath a historic, ornately carved building featuring a large sculpture of a knight in armor above its facade
u/r1ngr / Via reddit.com

27.All KFCs should have all-you-can-eat options (and all-you-can-drink beer) like this one in Japan.

Statues of Colonel Sanders and a chef outside a KFC Restaurant, displaying a food menu with various dishes and bread baskets
u/binthewin / Via reddit.com

28.As someone who loves a good thrill, I'm definitely going to need to travel to Georgia to ride this Ferris wheel out the side of a building.

Tall, modern skyscraper with geometric patterns. A Ferris wheel is integrated into the building's structure near the top. Cloudy sky backdrop
u/palsa826 / Via reddit.com

29.Speaking of Ferris wheels...this one in Helsinki has a SAUNA as an option.

Ferris wheel with enclosed cabins, one cabin is black among the others which have a different color. Overcast sky background
u/caspii2 / Via reddit.com

30.I don't know if wooden bikes are any more functional, but they do look awesome, and I'd like to see more of them.

Three wooden bicycles are parked on a tiled sidewalk, chained together next to a planter box
u/colaboy1998 / Via reddit.com

31.This hotel in Hong Kong uses seawater in their toilets, and this feels like a good idea for America, too.

Sign explains that sea water is used for toilet flushing, and there may be a sea water scent
u/snakemollten / Via reddit.com

32.Put these up in every bathroom everywhere!!!

Poster titled "Wee Changes" about making women feel safer in Edinburgh, highlighting harassment statistics and urging respectful behavior. #RespectHerSpace
u/Comicspedia / Via reddit.com

33.And this, tbh. Who says pooping can't be fun?

Public restroom with tiled walls, a toilet, and toilet paper. Two art pieces and text are displayed on the wall above the toilet
u/fabienriley / Via reddit.com

34.I've been to Austria, but this photo of this lookout point makes me want to go back ASAP.

Person in black outfit standing on a glass bridge, overlooking mountains and clouds
u/Jhenning04 / Via reddit.com

35.And this floating opera stage in Austria??? How did I miss this my first time around?

Floating stage with large, colorful dragon sculptures illuminated by lights over water, part of an artistic performance
Martin Siepmann / Alamy Stock Photo

36.Here's another photo of the stage set up for a different show. Broadway could never.

Floating stage set resembling a classical statue partially submerged in a lake, surrounded by spectators
Luca Barbieri / Alamy Stock Photo

37.Maybe we couldn't exactly implement this in the US, but I'm still mad we don't have it.

Scuba diver explores an underwater park with trees and a bench visible beneath the submerged landscape
u/krabpatt123 / Via reddit.com

38.In Belgium, you can get BEER advent calendars. That's reason alone to move there, at least for the holidays.

BeeXmas Advent calendar box for Belgian beers, featuring numbers 1-24 and festive graphics of Santa and beer glasses
u/robertinchamps / Via reddit.com

39.As someone who is always worried my meat has gone bad, this would make me feel so much better.

A freshness indicator from keep-it.no showing 6 days remaining
u/vegakiri / Via reddit.com

40.I know this is for overstimulated kids, but I low-key need this as well.

Sensory unit at an airport designed for children with sensory processing needs. Includes guidelines for use and calming activities inside
u/-Khlerik- / Via reddit.com

41.A "sleep concert" sounds sooo relaxing.

Room with multiple beds and ambient lighting, resembling a sleep event or relaxation setup, with minimal attendance
u/Specific-Remote9295 / Via reddit.com

42.I feel like I'd give blood SO much more often if we did this in the US.

A bag of donated plasma with visible air bubbles inside. No text or people present
u/HellsJuggernaut / Via reddit.com

43.Why don't trash cans in US cities have these? Why is it just in the Netherlands???

A trash can with a rack holding several empty cans outdoors, including brands like Heineken
u/WrastlingIsReal / Via reddit.com

44.This fresh food/farmers market vending machine in Germany beats any I've seen in the US.

Vending machine filled with eggs, milk, and other farm products. Rustic design with rooster decorations
u/pogogq / Via reddit.com

45.This is a tiny — yet genius — innovation from the Netherlands that should be spread worldwide.

Two images of a hand holding a packaged snack cake on the left and an unwrapped cake on the right, each with a bite taken out
u/reno1211 / Via reddit.com

46.As is this idea from South Korea.

Pack of bananas labeled "Bana Valley" with Korean text describing ripeness stages from green to yellow
u/DannyHallam / Via reddit.com

47.And finally, apparently, at this hotel at the Tokyo Haneda Airport, you can literally run through flight simulations.

Hotel room with a bed and a realistic airplane cockpit simulation setup in the corner
u/Detective-Crashmore- / Via reddit.com

