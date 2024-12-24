5 Best Countries To Retire Abroad in 2025: See How Much Each Costs
Some of us dream of living out our golden years abroad. Not only can this be an exciting opportunity to experience a new way of life, but it can also come with serious cost savings.
If you want to retire abroad next year, consider one of these senior-friendly destinations that have been ranked as the best places to do so by International Living, based on real-world costs, healthcare quality, climate, lifestyle options and expert opinions. All of these destinations can provide a high-quality life at a cost significantly lower than in the U.S.
Here’s a look at the top places to retire abroad in 2025. You can also check out best and worst states to retire in 2024.
Panama
Estimated monthly living costs: $2,400 or $2,900 for a luxury lifestyle
Tax on foreign-earned income: $0
Property taxes: 0.5%
Car insurance: $57 per month
Retiree discounts: 25% off your power bill, 50% off movie and event tickets, 20% off medical consultations and medication, 25% off meals at restaurants
Rent for a one-bedroom furnished condo: About $1,000
Golf club membership: $350 a month
Portugal
Average monthly living costs: $2,500 to $3,000 for a couple
Rent: $1,300 to $1,500 per month
Utilities (electricity, gas and water): $87 to $163 per month
Two cell phones and high-speed internet bundle: $70 per month
Groceries: $434 per month
Private health insurance: $600 per month, covers 80% of expenses
Costa Rica
Average monthly living costs: $2,500+ for a couple
Rent: $550 to $900 per month
Socialized healthcare: $110 per month
Internet: $55 per month
Mexico
Estimated monthly costs: $1,000+
Rent: $500 per month
ER visit: $350
France
Estimated monthly budget: $2,000 for a couple, excluding rent
Rent: $600 to $950 per month
Cost to see a doctor: $26
Cost to see a specialist: $85
Groceries: $600 per month for a couple
Cost for a 3-course gourmet meal: $36
