5 Totally Useless And Random "Facts" I Learned This Week That Are Casually Lingering In My Brain

Not only was Donald Trump the sole living president—current or former—to not deliver a video message for Jimmy Carter in honor of the 39th president’s milestone 100th birthday on Tuesday, but he made no mention of the historic occasion despite talking about Carter’s presidency in an attempt to criticize Joe Biden.On Tuesday, the Carter Center shared excerpts of messages of support from Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden that were shown at Carter’s birthday concert last mont
A bombshell filing out of Donald Trump’s election subversion case was unsealed Wednesday, revealing a trove of damning allegations about how the former president acted on and around Jan. 6, 2021. Among the nastiest accusations in the 165-page document was how Trump allegedly reacted to learning from an aide that his vice president, Mike Pence, had been taken to a secure location in the U.S. Capitol for his safety. Trump’s alleged response to that news: “So what?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
Cheryl Hines is reportedly considering divorcing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. but not because of his digital affair with politics reporter Olivia Nuzzi.Page Six reports that the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress is more upset about his flirtation with Donald Trump and his endorsement of the Republican for president.The site quoted sources as saying Hines was aware that RFK Jr. was a “serial philanderer” but what didn’t expect was to see him step out with Trump.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beas
Donald Trump is clearly not happy about the release of a bombshell 165-page motion Wednesday filed by special counsel Jack Smith which lays out a sprawling timeline of how the former president attempted to claw his way back into power after losing the 2020 election. The former president initially laid out his case in various Truth Social posts later on Wednesday, claiming the unsealing of the document was another Democratic plot. He then repeated many of those claims in an almost-two-minute rant
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Wednesday’s Morning Joe that one of JD Vance’s answers during his debate against Tim Walz explains exactly why he’s not supporting the Republican ticket in this election.Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, was speaking about a moment toward the end of Tuesday’s vice presidential debate in which Walz asked Vance point blank whether or not he believed his running mate, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 election. Apparently unwilling to contradict Trump’s false claim