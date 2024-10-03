5 Totally Useless And Random "Facts" I Learned This Week That Are Casually Lingering In My Brain

1.People touch their face an average of 50 times an hour.

My husband just got wisdom tooth surgery and has been extra aware of every time he touches his face, which, for the average person, I googled, is a lot! Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

2.Manatees have belly buttons.

So, all mammals have belly buttons and I'm pretty sure I knew that, but it was still kind of jarring this week when I was watching a manatee live cam that I saw a very human-looking belly button on a manatee. Impalastock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3.You don't need to wait for a pineapple to be yellow to eat it.

Once pineapples are cut off the vine, that's as ripe as they're going to get, so there's no sense waiting for them to "ripen" on your counter. All of the pineapples at the supermarket are as ripe as they'll be. Sellyhutapea / Getty Images

4.Mustard can "apparently" help with cramps.

I bought a first aid manual from 1923 and it advised to take a mustard bath for menstrual cramps. I thought that was the silliest advice I'd heard until I looked it up and there is a lot of anecdotal evidence that mustard helps with all kinds of cramps. Though, there is a lack of scientific evidence. IDK, sometimes my cramps have gotten so bad, I'd definitely try anything. Denis Torkhov / Getty Images

5.Termite queens are GIGANTIC.

Termites range in size from 1/8 inch to 1 inch long. Termite queens can grow up to six inches long, and they can lay up to 30,000 eggs a day. TermiteWeb / Via youtube.com

