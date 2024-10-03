5 Totally Useless And Random "Facts" I Learned This Week That Are Casually Lingering In My Brain

Audrey Engvalson
·2 min read
1.People touch their face an average of 50 times an hour.

A construction worker wearing a hard hat and hi-visibility vest wipes his eyes on a job site

2.Manatees have belly buttons.

A sea cow, or manatee, with distinct scars on its skin, likely from boat propellers, is floating in shallow water, showing a reminder of the dangers these animals face

So, all mammals have belly buttons and I'm pretty sure I knew that, but it was still kind of jarring this week when I was watching a manatee live cam that I saw a very human-looking belly button on a manatee.

Impalastock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3.You don't need to wait for a pineapple to be yellow to eat it.

Sliced pineapple with top and bottom parts on a kitchen counter

Once pineapples are cut off the vine, that's as ripe as they're going to get, so there's no sense waiting for them to "ripen" on your counter. All of the pineapples at the supermarket are as ripe as they'll be.

Sellyhutapea / Getty Images

4.Mustard can "apparently" help with cramps.

A person soaking their feet in a blue bucket filled with yellowish water on a wooden floor. Only legs and feet are visible

5.Termite queens are GIGANTIC.

A large termite queen is surrounded by many worker termites inside a nest

What's a fact you recently learned that is barely notable? Tell me in the comments below!

