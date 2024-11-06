50 Extremely Heartwarming Pictures That Make Me Grin Uncontrollably No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them

Dave Stopera
·2 min read

If everything going on in the world just seems like the absolute worst to you, just think about...

1.The mischievous printers:

the printer couldn't print hehehe
Twitter: @jenogyus

2.The titans of industry:

a mom was notified to let the supermarket know when her son goes to college so that they don't overstock on chocolate milk once he leaves
Twitter: @notlaneydelaney

3.The perfect names:

i thought all rabbits were named peter so i had two rabbits, peter and peter
Facebook

4.The touching messages:

Two soap dispensers next to each other on a bathroom sink; caption above reads, "my bf texts me this as if I wont start sobbing...Us if we were soap."
Twitter: @myaistired

5.The fantasies:

someone saying that we've all fantasized about dancing in the kitchen and someone replies that they've fantasized about a lot of pulled pork sandwiches
Facebook

6.The perfect gifts:

a cat brought their owner a warm chicken wing from outside

7.The summer homes:

these shoes are the home of a toad

8.The realized dreams:

A tweet from Dr. Nathan Currie about buying his own house, fulfilling a childhood dream from his time in foster care
Twitter: @askdoctornate

9.The new jobs:

someone helped a houseless man get to job interviews and he called to let her know they need a route to work
Twitter: @stcclementine

10.The very important revelations:

frogs have butt cheeks

11.The gentle ribbings:

crows at a wildlife facility mock humans saying caw
Twitter: @cryptonature

12.The hardworking moms:

person wanting to borrow an orange cat

13.The success stories:

someone who delivered a baby got an update that the kid just performed their first ballet
Twitter: @alastairmca30

14.The fair prices:

cat finally catching a fish near a market

15.The exponential growth:

Cat named Tiny Tim measured against takeout soy sauce packets
Haley Andrews

16.The bee meet and greets:

Person bought a jar of honey from neighbor and neighbor asked them if they wanted to meet the bees, and the person was like, "Fuck yeah, I wanna meet some bees"
Twitter: @egeofanatolia

17.The poop plants:

Dog sits next to plush plants with caption, "She ate pumpkin seeds, pooped them out, and they started growing; here she is sitting next to her work"

18.The words of encouragement:

Person's host mom in Japan would encourage their Roomba when it got stuck: "Ganbatte, Roomba-san, ganbatte" ("Ganbatte" means cheer up, be courageous, do your best"
whoopsrobots.tumblr.com

19.The perfect notes:

Handwritten note to a teacher: "You have been a great art teacher,  I was like a blank piece of paper then you came along and gave me color, thank you, your friend"

20.The banana solidarity:

A woman eating a banana spotted a woman at a bus stop also eating a banana, and as she was raising her banana, they looked at each other; the other woman, thinking it was a "banana toast," looked confused and then raised her banana back
Twitter: @ingridoliver100

21.The heartwarming auctions:

Person selling 30 action figures on eBay sold 2 to a mom for her autistic son and said she wished she could get all 30 for him; the person ended up sending her all 30, and the mom called them, thanked them, and cried, and they're friends to this day
Twitter: @dfacobbre

22.The perfect pictures:

Person took their cat to the vet and they took an "ID photo," with close-up of their tabby
Twitter: @ramiboiz

23.The fascinating bedtime stories:

Person tried to bore their 3-year-old to sleep by telling him everything they know about nuclear and particle physics (their specialty), and every night since then, as he's falling asleep, his little voice pipes up, "Tell me about atoms, Daddy"
Twitter: @detly

24.The most important words in the English language:

Sign says drive-thru restaurant's sensor is broken but just say "It's burger time" and they'll be happy to take your order
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

25.The rambunctious yet respectful mall teens:

A parent at the mall couldn't afford the $1 to make a model train set go around for his toddler son, then a teenager in a group of loud kids saw them, put a $1 in the machine, and said "I always liked watching trains too" and then ran back to his friends
reddit.com

26.The first words:

Mom and Dad "fight" over whether their twins will say "Dada" or "Mama" first, but mom secretly whispers "dada" to them because "he's such a good dad I want him to have the joy of being their first word"
reddit.com

27.The Thanksgiving reunions:

Text exchange: "Are you visiting for Thanksgiving?" "Yeah I think so; do you want me to make something this time?" "Just your smiling face okay Siri send my grandson the message please"
u/nikamats / Via reddit.com

28.The epic musical collabs:

"I've been hearing a frog singing from inside our wind chimes for a month or so, but today I found out it's not just one frog! It's a whole secret society," with an image of wind chimes with frogs sitting inside each one
Facebook

29.The cool grandpas:

"Am I still in your phone as 'Cool Grandpa'?" "Of course you are, why?" "Just checking" and "Those little yellow guys are me," followed by rows of smiley face emojis wearing sunglasses
u/SubstantialBother586 / Via reddit.com

30.The functional home renovations:

A door with the glass on the bottom, and someone says "to everyone who said I hung my door upside down: I did it so my dogs can see outside"
Twitter: @adamcool

31.The very important updates:

A Twitter post by @hypebeastd4n with a text exchange about a hospital cat and two images of a cat lying on a carpet and sitting by a window
Twitter: @hypebeastd4n

32.The protected identities:

Tweet about Dutch police arresting a bird in a robbery, with a photo of the bird with a black bar over its eyes for identity protection

33.The intense interrogations:

A Tumblr post by user fangirlnado, shared by user libertybill, describes a funny moment where fangirlnado's boyfriend pretends to interrogate a glass while washing dishes
fangirlnado.tumblr.com

34.The very important lessons:

Screenshot of a YouTube video titled "How to Tie a Tie (Mirrored/Slowly) - Full Windsor Knot" with a comment by benzaeem saying they've watched the video before every wedding for six years but can never remember and now watching before their own wedding
YouTube

35.The brand new babies:

A TV screen shows two infants in a hospital, each wearing a frog hat. Above the image is a tweet by audipenny that reads, "The leap day babies are wearing little frog hats."
Twitter: @audipenny

36.The cat-human solidarity:

A social media post where patrexes shares a story about their cat and them being blind and how the cat warns them with a chirp to avoid collisions. actuallyblind replies, appreciating the solidarity
actuallyblind.tumblr.com

37.The helpful books:

Social media post with the text: "I'm not crying, you're crying." followed by crying emojis. The story below narrates a sister learning sign language to befriend a deaf classmate, culminating in standing beside her at their wedding
reddit.com

38.The lunch ladies from heaven:

Message expressing gratitude and lifelong appreciation for someone's kindness in a school cafeteria setting in East Orange, NJ, during the 80s
Twitter: @dontbotherkeiti

39.The deals of a lifetime:

Text in the image: "A little kid came up to the ice cream truck today holding a $5 in one hand and a cool leaf in the other. She asked for a bomb pop, and I said 'okay, that will be one leaf please!' and she said no and handed me the $5."
Twitter

40.The GOATs:

A teacher explains why students call them a goat, initially as a joke. They realize it means "Greatest of All Time" and express gratitude for the compliment
reddit.com

41.The tiny little trucks:

A trucker secures a toy dump truck to his flatbed trailer, stating it makes kids smile when they drive by
u/absentmindedezra7 / Via reddit.com

42.The incredibly crucial jobs:

A dog stands on its hind legs at a vet reception counter with a sign below saying, "I'm Doug. How may I help you?" Various pamphlets and notes are on the wall
u/70ms / Via reddit.com

43.The family dinners:

cat family waiting for dinner
reddit.com

44.The heart- and body-warming blankets:

touching blanket from a deceased husband
reddit.com

45.The surprise children:

story about someone meeting children
sagiharius.tumblr.com

46.The fantastic sayings:

polish man who says the child must not be an obstacle after asking if a kid will be upset wiith loud noise
Twitter: @mikekatchowski

47.The tight-knit families:

kid who calls the babysitter family
Twitter: @xbenny_the_jetx

48.The perfect synonyms:

tweet reading my bf's first language is french and he forgot the word for lid so instead held up a pot and asked where is his hat

49.The lifelong friendships:

someone fixed a pigeon's wing and now the pigeon and his girlfriend live at the person's house
reddit.com

50.And the well wishes from the past:

dollar bill that says good luck from 1997

Thank you, rando from 1997.

childmagazine.tumblr.com

