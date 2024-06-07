This $6.5 Million Glass House in Sonoma Is Surrounded by an Olive Grove and Pinot Vines

This Northern California retreat is all glass walls and uninterrupted vineyard views. Nestled in the rolling hills of Sonoma, a newly listed modernist retreat that embraces the best of wine country is up for grabs.

On the market for a cool $6.5 million with Daniel Casabonne of Sotheby’s International Realty, The Glass House, as it’s known, sits on over 150 acres and serves up serious curb appeal. In fact, you may have even come across the picturesque residence before—it’s been featured in commercials for Audi and BMW, starred in a 2016 Super Bowl ad, and has been used as a photoshoot location for companies including West Elm.

The home is surrounded by rolling hills planted with grapes and olive trees.

The estate was created in 2008 and features a two-bed, two-and-a-half-bath main house along with a detached guesthouse with another two bedrooms and one bathroom. The scenic spread is perfect for anyone who likes to throw swanky indoor-outdoor soirees and can accommodate up to 125 people outside and another 50 guests inside. And for those planning to get hitched, the venue has hosted weddings and rehearsal dinners.

Like many contemporary home designs, particularly those in climates where weather permits most of the year, the 3,350-square-foot main house cleverly plays with indoor-outdoor living. The vibe here is sun-drenched and spacious, with soaring high ceilings and huge retractable glass walls in the living room that roll open like a garage door and make the lushly landscaped grounds feel like an extension of the living room. The open floor plan also includes several fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen and a small office.

Retractable glass walls unite the airy living room with the rolling landscape.

The grounds are decked out with a large swimming pool and spa, 10 acres of well-tended Pinot vines, and almost 100 olive trees. There’s also a bocce ball court and a cozy outdoor fireplace that you’ll be super thankful for when the temperature drops. Being positioned in the middle of the vineyard provides total privacy.

Set on Champlin Creek Lane, The Glass House is 45 minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge and a short drive from the historic Sonoma Plaza, California’s largest town square. The Plaza itself is dotted with cute clothing boutiques, art galleries, old adobe buildings, and, of course, tasting rooms on every corner for all the oenophiles out there. However, if you move fast, you might be bottling your own vino pretty soon.

the glass house sonoma





