6 Best Part-Time Gigs for Outdoor Lovers in the Winter

For those who love winter weather, why not get paid to be out in it? Several part-time gigs offer good pay for winter lovers.

Try It: 15 Games That Pay Instantly to Your Cash App Account

Learn More: 4 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Here’s a look at ways you can enjoy the outdoors while earning extra money.

Adventure Guide

Who doesn’t want to go on adventures and get paid? Perhaps you might live in an area where you could be a part-time adventure guide. According to Indeed, this is one of the best outdoor jobs to pursue, with an average base salary of $17.26 per hour. You might work for parks, tourism groups or resorts.

Discover More: 11 Ways To Get Paid To Watch Videos

Wilderness Therapy Assistant

Pay: $25 to $45 per hour

If you live in a southern or warmer state, you may find some outdoor gigs that may not always be possible in colder places. Per CareerOutdoors.com, you may consider working for a company that does wilderness therapy or retreats throughout the year. You could enjoy being outdoors and helping people at the same time.

Zoo Assistant

Pay: $20 to $25 per hour

You can help the animals during the colder months. You might take care of cleaning cages and making sure the animals are fed and bathed. These positions might not pay much more than minimum wage, but they can be fulfilling part-time jobs if you love animals.

Dog Walker

Pay: $17 to $20 per hour

If you’d like to have more control over your schedule than a zoo assistant would and still help animals, perhaps it’s time to start walking dogs. You can try reaching out to your neighbors and posting on social media or around the neighborhood. This is a part-time gig that should easily fit around your schedule, allow you to enjoy exercise and the winter weather.

Ski Instructor

Pay: $18 to $20 per hour

This may be a competitive part-time gig to land in many areas. You could put your skills to work and teach others to ski. You could find work at a ski resort near your home. You may find it even more rewarding to teach beginners or kids how to ski correctly.

Snow Plow Driver

Pay: $24 to $28 per hour

You may be able to help other people and earn good money after snowstorms. You could turn your truck into a snow plow and charge neighbors, strangers and business owners to clear their driveways and parking lots. Just be ready to encounter some potentially dangerous weather conditions.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Best Part-Time Gigs for Outdoor Lovers in the Winter