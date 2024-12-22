6 Christmas Collectibles That Could Be Worth a Fortune

As you’re taking your Christmas items out of storage this year, be on the lookout for any collectible items that could be worth more than you think. If you own any of these valuable baubles, you may want to cash out for some extra spending money this holiday season.

Here are some of the most valuable Christmas collectibles you might have in your own home, as identified by Betpack.

German Kugel Ornaments

Antique kugel ornaments come in an array of colors, shapes and designs. A rare vintage kugel can be worth over $1,000, according to Martha Stewart.com.

First-Edition Christmas Books

If you happen to own a first edition of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, you likely have a small fortune in your own library. A first edition is currently being sold for $60,000 by Burnside Rare Books. Other first-edition and rare Christmas novels can also be worth a significant chunk of change.

Vintage Christmas Cards

Victorian Christmas cards that are hand-printed or limited editions can sell for hundreds to thousands of dollars, according to Betpack.

Belsnickel Father Christmas Figurines

Antique Belsnickel Father Christmas paper mache figurines can sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars, Betpack reported. There is currently a figurine listed for $250 on Etsy.

LEGO Christmas Sets

Retired LEGO Christmas sets sell for hundreds of dollars on sites like eBay and StockX.

Coca-Cola Christmas Collectibles

Vintage Coca-Cola Christmas items, such as ornaments and other decor items, can sell for upward of $100.

