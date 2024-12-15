6 Lowe’s Items Homeowners Should Stock Up on Before Winter Hits

What started as a little hardware store in a tiny town in North Carolina has blossomed into one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. We’re talking about Lowe’s, which has over 1,700 stores in the U.S.

If you’re a homeowner looking to purchase winter essentials before the coldest season officially starts, Lowe’s has you covered. Below are six items to buy at Lowe’s. Now, you may have never heard of some of these items, but trust; they’re super useful. Plus, they can help save you money now or down the road.

Pipe Insulation Tubing

Proper pipe insulation will help keep your home warm in winter and cut down on energy costs. Lowe’s has a few options available in this category, including the Frost King 1/2-inch x 6-foot Foam Self-Sealing Tubular Pipe Insulation for 3/4-inch Pipe — highlighted as a bestseller — and priced at $3.68. The Frost King 1/2-inch x 6-foot Foam Tubular Pipe Insulation for 1/2-inch Pipe is only $1.98.

Caulk

Another important way to keep your home warm and energy efficient in the winter is to caulk any cracks or crevices where cold air can leak through. You can find cheaper options at Lowe’s, but we like the Flex Caulk 6.5-ounce caulk because it’s clear and can easily be painted over to match your window sills and walls. It costs $19.98.

Hose Bib Cover

Outdoor hoses get cold too! They need insulated faucet covers in the winter, which slows down heat loss from a pipe as it coils out through the wall out into the frosty weather. The Polar Car Outdoor Faucet Cover is $3.48 at Lowe’s.

Tree Wrap

Did you know some trees (particularly fruit trees) can get cracked and hurt from frost in the winter? Keep yours healthy and safe with the Gardener’s Blue Ribbon Tree Wrap at Lowe’s for $4.98.

Mulch for Trees

Another item that will help protect your fruit trees from winter weather damage is woodchip mulch, which helps deter weeds and rodents. (Sprinkle around the tree trunk). The Garden Time Light Brown Pine Bark Garden Bark Mulch is available at Lowe’s, priced at $5.98.

Electric Shovel

What’s a winter homeowner’s shopping guide without this snow weather staple: a shovel! Actually, let’s take it up a notch with an electric snow shovel. They’re far more expensive than most traditional shovels, but if you’re not in the best physical shape to be plowing and/or want to save yourself bundles of time, consider the Skil Pwr Core Battery Powered Snow Shovel at Lowe’s. It costs $279.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

