6 things to consider before renovating your bathroom

If you're thinking of renovating your bathroom, there are a number of essentials to consider, but you should still approach it as you would any other room in the house. Creating a moodboard first will help to kick off some design ideas.

CONSULT THE EXPERTS

There's a reason that loos and sinks are placed where they are and it's wise to consult an expert before you decide to rearrange things. So before you make a start on any bathroom renovation, think about talking to a plumber and a builder, as they can offer practical advice on the placement of sanitaryware, plumbing and lighting. However, I would suggest that when it comes to design ideas, go with your gut.

THINK ABOUT HOW YOU WANT TO USE THE ROOM

How often do you take a bath? Twice a year? If so, maybe a shower/wet room would be a better investment than a tub. Are you tall? Make sure the toilet is a standard size or larger to accommodate your long legs. Some WCs are smaller eco models, which wouldn't be ideal. Think about yourself and your bathtime routine and design accordingly.

THINK ABOUT YOUR BUDGET

If you have the money to splurge on your dream tiles, then do it – but if you're trying to economise, look on sites such as ebay.co.uk and salvoweb.com. Alternatively, visit local reclamation yards. They often have fixtures and taps and all sorts of interesting pieces that will help make a space unique. If you want to buy brand new, it's a good idea to request samples so you can layer up your moodboard with wonderful textures and colours and see what works for you.



MAXIMISE YOUR SPACE

Most standard bathrooms will have a door on hinges and because you can't furnish behind the door you end up with a section of dead space. To avoid this, I always suggest installing a new pocket door or barn-door on a roller system so you can have more usable space inside your bathroom!

THE ONE THING TO SPEND MONEY ON

If you've decided to move your big pieces around and are digging up your floor, then underfloor heating is a great investment for a bathroom renovation. It's not as expensive as you might think – the actual heating system itself can start at £150, though be mindful of running costs.

BE CREATIVE WITH PATTERN AND COLOUR

The bathroom or toilet is often quite small, so it might be a perfect place to be experimental and spend a bit of money on an incredible wallpaper or paint brand or patterned tiles, as you don’t have to buy quite so much of it! Remember, as long as there's a thread of consistent colour throughout your surfaces then they will all link together and feel like a well-designed scheme. I dare you to do something exciting in your design because... well, why not? Take a look at our Japanese-themed inspiration below.

