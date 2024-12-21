'60 is the new 40': This popular vitamin C serum is on sale for just $10

Vitamin C has long been a staple in many a makeup bag, helping to keep skin looking bright, clear and youthful. Not surprisingly, the market is jam-packed with antioxidants claiming to help with cell regeneration and hyperpigmentation, but Amazon shoppers feel they've found an incredible option. It's Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum — and it's down to $10 from $15 right now. Glowier, smoother skin, here you come!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Finding a quality vitamin C serum that actually yields results is chef's kiss. But landing one that's affordable too? Perfection. Other serums can cost $45 or more for the same amount of product, so this is an absolute steal.

Read more: The best vitamin C serum of 2024

Why do I need this? 🧐

The Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum is made primarily of vitamins C, E and B3, along with retinol, salicylic and hyaluronic acids. These ingredients are known to aid in preserving skin's suppleness and in preventing visible signs of aging. They can also help clear up breakouts and acne scars and improve overall skin tone and texture.

Shoppers say this vitamin C serum works wonders. (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

With nearly 39,000 Amazon reviewers singing this serum's praises, it's fair to say it's a clear winner.

Pros 👍

"This by far has been my favorite vitamin C serum." declared one. "I've used high-end and drugstore brands and this leaves my skin glowing every time, especially for the price point. It has hyaluronic acid so it hydrates the skin and just leaves my skin feeling supple and soft. I've been using it for years and don't plan to stop!"

It gives a glowing complexion, as another serum convert confirmed: "This stuff is so amazing; after just a couple of weeks of use, I saw such a difference (and I'm 60 years old!). Honestly, I keep touching my face — it's so smooth and soft and moisturized. But don't take my word for it: My boyfriend (hey, 60 is the new 40!) regularly tells me how much he 'loves' my skin, that my skin is so great."

"Both my husband and I are using this serum," a pleased Amazon shopper wrote. "It is moisturizing and my husband says it's helping with darker pigmentation on his skin. I had a small dry red area and it's now gone. A little goes a long way, too. My skin tends to be very sensitive and I have no reaction to this. Very happy."

Cons 👎

As with any vitamin C product, be sure to test it on your skin before using it. This customer said, "I burned my face with this multiple times before finally getting the hang of it. I resisted the urge to quit and spent a couple of months figuring out what makes my sensitive combination skin happy. ... This product has made a notable difference in the texture of my skin, it has shrunk my pores and faded my acne scars."

Another shopper thought the dispenser could use improvement: "I was looking for a new first step in my routine and this serum is a great one! It's all in one. It has kept my skin looking great and smooth! I love it! Wish it came in a pump tho! Absorbs awesomely too. I then add my moisturizer with SPF then sunscreen to finish up my daily skin routine."

