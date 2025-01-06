60 years of cruises: Princess partially recreating first voyage for anniversary

Princess Cruises plans to celebrate its diamond anniversary with a journey through time.

The cruise line will mark its 60 years of service with an itinerary that recreates portions of its first-ever voyage aboard Princess Patricia in 1965. The two-week Mexican Riviera cruise is scheduled to set sail later this year.

"As we prepare to celebrate our 60th anniversary, we can’t help but look back at where it all began with one ship sailing to Mexico,” Gus Antorcha, president of Princess, said according to a news release. "This commemorative 60th Anniversary Cruise will not only pay tribute to our rich history but also bring together the joy of cruise travel, music and unforgettable moments.”

Here are the details about the special voyage.

When is Princess’ 60th anniversary cruise?

The round-trip cruise will depart from Los Angeles, California on Dec. 6, 2025, aboard the line’s 3,560-guest Royal Princess ship.

What can guests expect?

Passengers will have ample time to explore Mexico, with overnight stays in Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas. The ship will also visit Manzanillo, Mazatlan and Loreto.

Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo and Mazatlan were all part of Princess Patricia's original itinerary.

The classic R&B group The Temptations – whose hit “My Girl” recently turned 60 – is set to perform during the sailing, and Jill Whelan who played Vicki Stubing on “The Love Boat” will host the cruise. Princess ships served as the backdrop for the series which ran in the 70s and 80s.

Additional programming and “special guests” are still to be announced, the cruise line said in the release.

How much does the cruise cost?

The sailing currently starts at $2,217 per person based on double occupancy, according to Princess’ website. The fare includes accommodations, many meals on board and more.

