At 64, Valerie Bertinelli Shares Uplifting Health Journey Update

Valerie Bertinelli shared a hopeful health journey update with fans.

She has not had alcohol in six months.

Fans congratulated her and encouraged her to keep going.

Valerie Bertinelli recently shared an encouraging life and health update. “Six months. No alcohol,” she captioned a sunny outdoor selfie. Over the last few years, the former Food Network star has been open about her non-linear health and fitness journey with the goal of achieving core happiness. And eliminating drinking seems to be helping.

In her post, Bertinelli tagged the Reframe app, an app built to help people reduce and quit drinking. Fans congratulated her on hitting the milestone. “That is a huge deal. Congrats,” someone commented. “You look beautiful 😍 It’s a great feeling that keeps getting better!! I have 10.5 years,” another added. “That’s wonderful! Congratulations 🎉 I’m four years and eight months alcohol-free! One of the best things I’ve ever done for myself! ❤️” someone else wrote.

In a follow-up post, Bertinelli shared a quote from Charles Dederich: “Today is the first day of the rest of your life.” Beneath it, she wrote a lengthy caption about processing pain versus numbing it. “As a child, we develop tools to make us feel safe in an unsafe world. As an adult those tools make our lives more challenging and can prevent us from opening our hearts fully,” she began. “For example, eating or drinking to numb/avoid the pain.”

She continued: “When we don’t allow ourselves to feel the pain, we can’t allow ourselves to get to the other side to where we can feel the joy... I believe there is always joy and relief on the other side.”

In an April cover interview with People, Bertinelli spoke more on her decision to stop drinking. She shared that she became sober-curious while writing her memoir, Enough Already. “I was still going through a lot of crap, and I knew that I wanted to be on the road of intentionally finding my core happiness,” she explained. Now, “I don’t need anything to amplify my happiness,” she said. “I feel high just on life. I recently went out to dinner with a friend, and I had ginger ale in a wine glass. And it felt like I was celebrating.”

She added that she’s surprised by how easy it was to cut drinking out. “I’m actually shocked at how hard it’s not,” she said. “Because for a long time, I leaned on it. Right now, I love how I feel more than how the alcohol makes me feel.”

We couldn’t be more happy for her.

