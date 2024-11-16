Got Lots Of Hungry Football Fans Heading Your Way? You NEED These 72 Tailgate-Ready Recipes

Forget the pumpkin spice lattes, we're so glad it’s finally fall because that means FOOTBALL. We could practically yell it from a megaphone, mostly because that means plenty of tailgate parties on the schedule. Whether you’re truly tailgating in the stadium parking lot or are watching from the comfort of your living room ("homegating," it’s a thing!), we’ve got recipes for you. Check out our 72 tailgate food ideas, then throw on your jersey, put on some face paint, and let’s go TEAM!

If you’re doing a traditional tailgate outside the stadium, you’re going to want to get bundled up and cozy. Don’t just layer up in your team’s best merch—bring the warmth with all the best game day comfort foods too. We’re talking chili, meatball sub bites, queso dip, nachos… the works. Got a grill? Lucky you! Average burgers and dogs are great for summer, but for football season, you’re gonna want to really bring the flavor. Try our sloppy Joes, our garlic bread hot dogs, our pull-apart cheeseburger sliders, or our chili cheese dog casserole to see how you can take your grilled foods to the next level.

Celebrating from home this season? You’re going to want finger foods that make it easy to eat before the game and once it starts and you’re glued to the couch. Pigs in a blanket and chicken wings are classic (so we’ve included multiple versions of each here), but you’ve got other options too, like our tailgate tots, our our ham & cheese pinwheels, and our sheet-pan honey mustard pretzel chicken. You can never go wrong with dip either, so give our pub cheese, our sour cream & onion dip, our best-ever guacamole, or our hoagie dip a try too.

And don’t forget about desserts! There’s more to a game day spread than just savory options. Keep with the theme with our football brownies or cookies, or lean on crowd-pleasers like caramel corn or puppy chow. They’ll stand out as a welcome sweet treat whether your team’s winning or losing.

Want more tailgate ideas? Check out our favorite game day cocktails and dips, and then check out what your state’s favorite game day snack is too.





Buffalo Chicken Waffle Fry Nachos

This Buffalo chicken waffle fry recipe is the ultimate shareable comfort food . It starts with crispy baked waffle fries, seasoned with ranch powder for a tangy kick. Meanwhile, frozen chicken tenders get their own ranch seasoning treatment before being tossed in a buttery hot sauce. Once the fries and chicken are golden and crisp, they’re layered together and loaded with shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack, creating the perfect cheesy base.



Get the Buffalo Chicken Waffle Fry Nachos recipe.



PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON





Mozzarella-Stuffed Pretzel Bites

These mozzarella-stuffed pretzel bites are the perfect after-school or game day bite-sized appetizers . The best part is that they’re made with just three ingredients: store-bought pizza dough, mozzarella cheese sticks, and flaky salt.



Get the Mozzarella-Stuffed Pretzel Bites recipe.



PHOTO: JOSEPH DE LEO; FOOD STYLING: BARRETT WASHBURNE





Slow-Cooker Beef Chili

This hearty chili, made with flavorful ground beef, a rich blend of spices, aromatics, and tomatoes, is exactly what we want when the weather cools. And at Delish, we know chili is personal. So go ahead, tailor your toppings or switch up the type of beans. Want more heat? Add a bit more cayenne or chipotle powder. The beauty of this chili lies in its no-fuss versatility.



Get the Slow-Cooker Beef Chili recipe.



PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON





Buffalo Blitz Bites

For these Buffalo Blitz Bites, we took classic Buffalo chicken dip mix—chopped chicken, cream cheese, cheddar, blue cheese, hot sauce, and chives—and baked it into a crisp puff pastry shell until bubbling and golden. Instead of eating the celery and carrots on the side, we tossed them in some apple cider vinegar and added them on top, making this a one-stop shop for all your favorite game-day flavors.



Get the Buffalo Blitz Bites recipe.



PHOTO: BRYAN GARDNER; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Black Bean Sweet Potato Taco Skillet

Want taco night at your tailgate without the multiple pans and (semi-?) controlled chaos of a build-your-own dinner? Make this taco skillet. Saucy, spiced sweet potatoes and black beans are tossed with crushed tortilla chips and topped with melty cheese for a simple one-pan meal that will be your new weeknight go-to. Oh, and did we mention it’s vegetarian ?



Get the Black Bean Sweet Potato Taco Skillet recipe.



PHOTO: BRYAN GARDNER; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON

PHOTO: LINDA PUGLIESE; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: SAM SENEVIRATNE





Pizza Beans Skillet

Tired, hungry, and running low on groceries? Pizza beans have your back. Featuring simple pantry staples and only 30 minutes of cooking time, this comforting one-pan dinner promises to make any weeknight feel special and goes perfect with a tailgate.



Get the Pizza Beans Skillet recipe.



PHOTO: MURRAY HALL; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER





Cranberry Turkey Sliders

These sliders are a great way to repurpose those Thanksgiving leftovers or use deli-style, oven-roasted turkey. It’s a tasty pairing using whole berry cranberry sauce , which is nicely offset by the creaminess of mild cheddar and the more distinct flavor of gouda. Safe to say, it’s a real GOUDA idea to make these sliders for out-of-town guests visiting for Thanksgiving or the holidays.



Get the Cranberry Turkey Sliders recipe.



PHOTO: LINDA PUGLIESE; FOOD STYLING: BEN WEINER





Giant Party Sub

This hack of baking bread in a bundt pan turns an average sandwich into a party centerpiece that will steal the show at your tailgate. In it, you'll find all the usual Italian sub suspects: pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and a simple Italian seasoning-based dressing, but feel free to change it up!

Get the Giant Party Sub recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: BARRETT WASHBURNE





Queso Mac & Cheese

Get ready for a fiesta in your mouth with this creamy, spicy mac & cheese. Serve this side dish alongside hot dog tacos for a twist that'll have everyone asking for seconds!

Get the Queso Mac & Cheese recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER





Tailgate Tots

If you’re looking for the cutest (and easiest) game day snack, look no further than these tailgate tots. See—they even sound cute! Tailgate food can be tricky—you want it to be fun, creative, and most importantly: easy to eat while watching the game. These tots do all of the above, and more.

Get the Tailgate Tots recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Beer Cheese

Creamy and warm dips are required on any game day, but if you really want to start the party, put out a pot of beer cheese. Spiked with lager and Dijon mustard, this smooth and glossy cheese dip will be devoured by tailgaters everywhere.

Get the Beer Cheese recipe.

PHOTO: JOSEPH DE LEO; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Pigs In A Blanket

Tiny hot dogs are perfect for literally any tailgate. There's something very classic about the crescent roll dough flavor, so we tend to gravitate toward it, but puff pastry or even biscuit dough should work here too.

Get the Pigs In A Blanket recipe.

PHOTO: ROCKY LUTEN; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Sloppy Joe Casserole

This sloppy Joe-inspired casserole is where. it’s. AT. Cozy? Check! Meaty? Check! Buttery carbs and cheese? Check and check! This hearty casserole has plenty of peppers and onions, lots of sauce, and so much flavor too.

Get the Sloppy Joe Casserole recipe.

PHOTO: BRYAN GARDNER; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Football Field Dip

Hut, hut, DIP! Tailgating season is here, and this dip is the fuel you need to cheer on your favorite team. Dipping into this edible football field will reveal layers of all of your favorite dips, spreads, and sauces packed into one dish.

Get the Football Field Dip recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Chex Mix

When it comes to crunchy packaged snacks, Chex Mix is the crème de la crème. Unlike a plain old bag of chips, Chex Mix offers variety: the crisp cereal, toasty pretzels, the unique crunch of the bagel chips. You may be convinced it’s the best snack ever, but just wait till you try this homemade version.

Get the Chex Mix recipe.

PHOTO: RYAN LIEBE; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Pineapple BBQ Meatballs

These pineapple BBQ meatballs are juicy, tender, and glazed to perfection in a sauce made with sweet pineapple chunks. Stick a toothpick in each meatball for a crowd-pleasing make-ahead tailgate appetizer, or serve them over rice for a quick and easy dinner all year long.

Get the Pineapple BBQ Meatballs recipe.

PHOTO: LUCY SCHAEFFER; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER





Football Cookies

These are so easy to make with our perfect sugar cookie dough and icing, and everyone will love them! If you aren't a football fan yet, these cookies will do the trick. If you're looking for even more fun football desserts, check out this super-easy football cake!

Get the Football Cookies recipe.

Bryce Johnson





Pull-Apart Spinach-Artichoke Football

Hopefully your game day spread is ready for all those hungry football fans knocking down your door with cases of beer in hand. But you need to be sure to include this gem of a snack. Who doesn’t want a cheesy spinach-artichoke dip encased in pizza dough? Also shaped like a football?!

Get the Pull-Apart Spinach-Artichoke Football recipe.

PHOTO: KATE JORDAN; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Chicken Parm Meatball Skillet

After perfecting the classic chicken Parmesan, we've experimented with countless variations. Our newest obsession? This chicken Parmesan meatball skillet. Cheesy, flavorful chicken meatballs are baked in a skillet with a homemade tomato sauce and plenty of cheese, until bubbling and delicious.

Get the Chicken Parm Meatball Skillet recipe.

PHOTO: JOSEPH DE LEO; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Pull-Apart Cheeseburger Sliders

Everyone loves little mini cheeseburgers. But have you ever made them? Flipping a dozen (or more) little patties is maddening. Enter: our brilliant little hack. Instead of forming each individual slider, we go pull-apart style, using a loose cooked ground beef mixture that's seasoned like a good, juicy burger.

Get the Pull-Apart Cheeseburger Sliders recipe.

Parker feierbach





Guacamole

Everyone has opinions about Mexico's most famous avocado-based dip: guacamole. Some, like us, keep it simple, while others like to go crazy on the mix-ins: spices, tomatoes, garlic, etc. If that's your thing, this guacamole is the perfect jumping-off point. Add whatever you like!

Get the Guacamole recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: FRANCESCA ZANI





Nashville Hot Chicken Dip

Need a flavor-packed dip to really amp up your fall tailgate parties? This Nashville hot chicken-inspired dip brings the heat and MORE. Beware—this is for major spice fans only.

Get the Nashville Hot Chicken Dip recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: BARRETT WASHBURNE





Football Jell-O Shots

No matter how you like to cheer on your favorite team, your watch party won’t be complete without these adorable, football-shaped rum and Coke Jell-O shots. To amp up the Coke flavor and balance the bitter lime, these shots are sweetened with homemade Coca-Cola syrup that’s made by simply boiling down some of the fizzy beverage to concentrate the flavor.

Get the Football Jell-O Shots recipe.

PHOTO: KATE JORDAN; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Pulled Pork Nachos

This is one of those nacho recipes that's substantial enough to be dinner. THAT'S the kind of nachos we like. 😉 We prefer using store-bought pulled pork for these, but homemade would obviously be super-delicious.

Get the Pulled Pork Nachos recipe.

Lucy schaeffer





Meatball Sub Bites

At Delish, we love new ways to eat old faves. The meatball sub is a hearty comfort food classic that's been long overdue for a bite-sized upgrade. Enter the meatball sub bite—a juicy herb and garlic meatball stuffed with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in crisp and chewy pizza dough, and served with spicy marinara.

Get the Meatball Sub Bites recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon pepper chicken is one of our most popular recipes ever, and it's easy to understand why. Even with only a few ingredients, it has SO. MUCH. FLAVOR. The same can be said for these wings. Prep time is 10 minutes... or less!

Get the Lemon Pepper Wings recipe.

PHOTO: JOSEPH DE LEO; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Tater Tot Casserole

Midwesterner or not, this tater tot casserole should be a staple at all your tailgates this fall. Sure, it sounds ideal for the kiddos, but trust us—everyone's inner child will be scooping seconds too.

Get the Tater Tot Casserole recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Italian Sub Squares

Like our sheet-pan Italian subs, these are full of your favorite sandwich fillings, this time layered between sweet, golden sheets of crescent roll dough. Just like building your own sandwich at home, it’s totally possible to tweak the fillings to your own preference too, so get creative.

Get the Italian Sub Squares recipe.

PHOTO: LUCY SCHAEFFER PHOTOGRAPHY; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower

This cauliflower is the perfect answer when you have Buffalo wings on the brain but want to get more veggies on your tailgate table. It all comes together when you dip one into our perfectly creamy blue cheese dressing (but feel free to go with ranch dressing if you prefer!).

Get the Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower recipe.

PHOTO: JOEL GOLDBERG; FOOD STYLING: LENA ABRAHAM





Hawaiian Roll Sliders

Sliders are always a guaranteed hit on game day, but these ones are the ultimate. In them, ham, Swiss, and jammy caramelized onions are layered between the star of the show: buttery and soft Hawaiian rolls.

Get the Hawaiian Roll Sliders recipe.

PHOTO: DOAA ELKADY; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Blooming Quesadilla Ring

A quesadilla ring is the best way to make quesadillas for a crowd. The ring makes for a fun, cheesy, pull-apart game-day app. Buffalo chicken is a must for tailgating, and this creamy, spicy filling is one of our favorite ways to serve it.

Get the Blooming Quesadilla Ring recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





7-Layer Dip

This truly has everything we could ever want in a dip: refried beans, homemade guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and cheese (😍) all topped with fresh veggies for an added crunch. You'll never buy the store-bought version again after trying this homemade dip.

Get the Best-Ever 7-Layer Dip recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Loaded Potato Skins

We expect nothing less than fully loaded from our potato skins. What does "fully loaded" mean to us? If it's topped with cheddar, sour cream, bacon, and scallions (or chives), it's loaded. Examples include (but are CERTAINLY not limited to): loaded mashed potatoes, loaded pickle chips, and loaded zucchini skins.

Get the Loaded Potato Skins recipe.

PHOTO: ROCKY LUTEN; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

These sliders are like your favorite iconic Philly cheesesteak, made miniature so you can share (or eat more than one!). They’re the perfect appetizer or main for game day, birthday parties, BBQs, and more.

Get the Philly Cheesesteak Sliders recipe.

PHOTO: KATE JORDAN; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Frito Pie

Originally created in Mexico but popularized in the American Southwest, Frito Pies (not actually pies) are tailgate food perfection. They take a lot of aspects of your favorite Tex-Mex taco supreme—ground beef, onions, cheese, jalapeños and a corn-based vessel— and makes them extra-portable!

Get the Frito Pie recipe.

Parker Feierbach





Pub Cheese

We've done beer cheese in a skillet with pigs in a blanket, over brats, on sliders, and even folded it into macaroni for the most genius comfort food ever. There's one way we had never done it: COLD. 😲 It's salty, creamy, cheesy, and as ridiculously simple to make as it is to scarf down.

Get the Pub Cheese recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREA MONZO; FOOD STYLIST: MAKINZE GORE





Chipotle Pulled Pork

This pulled pork is saucy and spicy, but don't worry, the creamy coleslaw helps calm the heat. Pile it high on some hamburger buns or serve it in toasted tortillas for a change. Either way, this will be an instant win.

Get the Chipotle Pulled Pork recipe.

PHOTO: LUCY SCHAEFFER, FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER





Caramel Popcorn

Making from-scratch caramel corn couldn't be easier, but don't be hesitated to rush it—baking at a low temperature for about an hour is key to caramel corn with that irresistible crunch.

Get the Caramel Popcorn recipe.

Andrew Bui





Spinach Artichoke Dip

While beer cheese, Buffalo chicken, and queso will always have special places in our hearts, we keep coming back to good ol' spinach & artichoke dip. Full of creamy, cheesy goodness, it really is the dip to end all dips.

Get the Spinach Artichoke Dip recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Buffalo Chicken & Rice Casserole

If you can’t get enough of Buffalo chicken wings, then this easy casserole is for you. Feel free to poach your own chicken or use a rotisserie chicken to make your life easier. Just don't skip those buttery, crunchy Ritz crackers!

Get the Buffalo Chicken & Rice Casserole recipe.

PHOTO: LUCY SCHAEFFER; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE AND MARY RUPP





Ham & Cheese Pinwheels

These ham and cheese pinwheels are made easy using store-bought crescent roll dough. They are chock-full of melty cheese and savory-sweet ham, topped with fresh parsley and toasty poppy seeds for texture and flavor you and your guests will love.

Get the Ham & Cheese Pinwheels recipe.

Joel goldberg





Cincinnati Chili

From the classic Texas red to the New Mexican chile verde, there are nearly infinite varieties of the American classic, but few are as unique as Cincinnati chili. If you’ve never heard of this classic, then get ready: With a tweaked sauce, spaghetti, and beans (on TOP of the chili), this recipe is anything but boring.

Get the Cincinnati Chili recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Super Bread Bowl Dip

Class up the traditional spinach-artichoke dip by swapping in everyone's favorite superfood: kale. For game day, we baked this delicious dip in a football-shaped bread bowl, but it's just as delicious without it (so you can make it year round!).

Get the Super Bread Bowl Dip recipe.

PHOTO: DOAA ELKADY; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Rotel Dip

You only need 4 ingredients to make this cheesy dip—ground beef, Rotel tomatoes (with the chopped green chiles), Velveeta, and chili powder. It comes together all in one pot too, meaning less dishes!

Get the Rotel Dip recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: FRANCESCA ZANI





Hoagie Dip

Here’s our favorite deli sandwich, dip-ified! This chunky, fully loaded appetizer has all the savory, crunchy, and creamy elements and meatiness you love in a traditional hoagie, but it’s spreadable, spoonable, and totally shareable. You’ll want to serve this 10-minute one-bowl appetizer for every game day gathering.

Get the Hoagie Dip recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





One-Pot Vegetarian Chili Mac

One of our favorite comfort food recipes, this recipe combines two classics: mac & cheese and hearty vegetarian chili. This smoky, flavor-packed meal all comes together in one pot, and it's SUPER versatile.

Get the One-Pot Vegetarian Chili Mac recipe.

JOEL GOLDBERG





Football Cake

This football cake has a crazy hack to get a perfect football shape without tedious trimming: Baking off a round cake and cutting a bit from the middle will give you a perfect oval to decorate as a football. 😍 For a fully football-themed game day party, serve it alongside our football bomb and brownies too.

Get the Football Cake recipe.

Parker Feierbach





Sheet-Pan Italian Subs

Overlapping the bread slices means you can fit more onto the sheet pan, and the melty Provolone and pressing these down (sort of like a massive DIY panini press) makes sure they still hold together. You could serve them as full-size sandwiches, but we like to slice them up for more servings and ease of portability.

Get the Sheet-Pan Italian Subs recipe.

ANDREW BUI





Tempeh Buffalo "Wings"

Quicker to make and easier to eat than their inspiration, buffalo chicken wings, this plant-based version swaps chicken for snackable triangles of tempeh to mimic this crowd-pleasing appetizer.

Get the Tempeh Buffalo "Wings" recipe.

Joel Goldberg





White Chicken Chili

The white beans make this heartier than your average chicken noodle soup, the green chiles and jalapeño add just the right amount of spice, and a dollop of sour cream adds a tangy creaminess that keeps you coming back for more. Considering the whole thing comes together in less than an hour, it's a total tailgate winner.

Get the White Chicken Chili recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Pinwheel Sandwiches

These are easy to assemble, look great on a game day platter, and are ideal for a party. To make them, you'll layer flour tortillas with ranch-flavored mayonnaise, sliced cheese, deli meats, and lettuce. All that's left to do is roll them up tightly and slice. See, simple!

Get the Pinwheel Sandwiches recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE





Jalapeño Popper Potato Salad

This jalapeño popper version takes potato salad to a whole new level with a kick of heat. It's a little spicy, but 100 percent worth it! Be sure to remove the seeds if you want your bite to be milder.

Get the Jalapeño Popper Potato Salad recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: BARRETT WASHBURNE





Buffalo Wings

Leave fried wings to the pub—you don't want to be stuck frying while the game is on! Give yourself a little extra time (these take about an hour) and bake them instead.

Get the Buffalo Wings recipe.

PHOTO: DOAA ELKADY; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Cheeseburger Cups

We love using muffin tins for genius hacks like this. These kid-friendly "cups" are pieces of white bread that get molded and then filled with a ground beef mixture that tastes just like a cheeseburger. Don't forget to drizzle with your favorite condiments and top with a pickle chip.

Get the Cheeseburger Cups recipe.

Kathryn wirsing





Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño poppers are one of the easiest, most satisfying tailgate foods. Mix cream cheese with pepper Jack, stuff it in jalapeños, and wrap it all in bacon. In the oven, the cheese gets hot and melty and the peppers mellow slightly. The combination is PERFECT.

Get the Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers recipe.

PHOTO: DOAA ELKADY; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





4-Way Dip

The hardest decision on game day is which dip to make. This dip gets rid of that. Combining our four favorite dips of Buffalo chicken, spinach artichoke, jalapeño popper, and pizza dip, this dip has something for everyone. Your game day spread just got infinitely better.

Get the 4-Way Dip recipe.

LUCY SCHAEFFER PHOTOGRAPHY - Hearst Owned





Puppy Chow

Puppy chow (aka muddy buddies) is one of the easiest and most delicious snacks EVER. The only thing that could make them better is mix-ins—we love having a mix of sweet and savory, so pretzels, plain potato chips, or salted peanuts would make a great addition.

Get the Puppy Chow recipe.

PHOTO: LUCY SCHAEFFER; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Reuben Squares

Is your ideal sandwich a perfect Reuben? Ours too. Corned beef, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese—what’s not to love? It’s why we made these melty Reuben squares: They’re kind of like the giant grilled cheese version (complete with a toasty buttery top) that’s perfect for sharing.

Get the Reuben Squares recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON





Crockpot Buffalo Chicken Dip

Is it even really a party without Buffalo chicken dip? We think not. If you're looking for the most hands-off version of this classic recipe, turn to your trusty slow cooker.

Get the Crockpot Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: BARRETT WASHBURNE





Nachos Supreme

There are lots of iconic game day foods—Buffalo chicken wings, chili, sliders, spinach artichoke dip—but none are more iconic or beloved than nachos. Loaded with beef, beans, two types of cheese, and a plethora of fresh toppings, these are sure to take your game day snacking to the next level.

Get the Nachos Supreme recipe.

Parker Feierbach





Crockpot White Chicken Chili

Our slow-cooker white chicken chili couldn't be easier, and we love the texture it takes on once the beans are partially mashed. It might feel weird to use a potato masher in your slow cooker, but trust us, it's worth it! This hearty chili will keep you full all game day long.

Get the Crockpot White Chicken Chili recipe.

Hearst Owned





Pigskin In A Blanket

Love pigs in a blanket? Us too! Take them over the top and be the hit of your game day party with this football-shaped app.

Get the Pigskin In A Blanket recipe.

Chelsea Lupkin





Sour Cream & Onion Dip

Letting the onions caramelize properly is key to the flavor of this dip. Going low and slow lets them develop color while breaking down and becoming sweet and jammy. Stir them into this easy dip with some chives, and you have a simple appetizer that's SO much better than store-bought.

Get the Sour Cream & Onion Dip recipe.

Andrew bui





Football Brownies

These brownies are all about the boozy (Baileys!) ganache, so we kept things simple and started with a boxed mix. Feel free to use your favorite recipe instead!

Get the Football Brownies recipe.

Parker Feierbach





Sheet Pan Honey Mustard–Pretzel Chicken

In our opinion, the crunchier, the better. Which is why pretzels make the perfect chicken coating for these nuggets. The obvious and best dipping sauce? Honey mustard, of course. It's a MUST.

Get the Sheet Pan Honey Mustard–Pretzel Chicken recipe.

Parker Feierbach





Beef Chili

While many chili recipes call for simmering for at least an hour (sometimes even more), our best-ever beef chili can be made in just 40 minutes. Need to feed a big tailgate crowd? No prob—this recipe is easy to double (or even triple) too.

Get the Beef Chili recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: SPENCER RICHARDS





Veggie Burgers

Veggie burgers might seem like the obligatory vegetarian alternative at a tailgate, but that doesn’t mean they can’t taste glorious in their own right. Whether charred on the grill or cooked to caramelized perfection in a cast-iron pan, these veggie burgers will make even meat lovers decide to go meatless for a meal.

Get the Veggie Burgers recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER





Garlic Bread Hot Dogs

These are the hot dogs for when you want your tailgate to feel a little fancy. A toasty, crusty baguette becomes the ideal garlicky bun in this hot dog made for garlic lovers.

Get the Garlic Bread Hot Dogs recipe.

Joel Goldberg





Chili Cheese Dog Casserole

Canned chili and crescent roll dough makes this recipe ridiculously easy. It can be served as a main course or as a fun addition to any game day party spread. If you've got a little more time on your hands, try it with homemade chili instead.

Get the Chili Cheese Dog Casserole recipe.

Ethan Calabrese





Sloppy Joes

If you're craving a reliable, nostalgic, easy (and cheap) game day meal, then there’s no debate: A sloppy Joes’ night is in order. Our tried-and-tested recipe uses the unstoppable trio—ground beef, tomato flavors, and onion—to create a flavor-packed meal that’s for way more than just sandwiches.

Get the Sloppy Joes recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER

