The 7 Biggest Trends From the Resort 2025 Collections

Who knows where you'll be in December? If you ask brands traveling for their Resort 2025 shows, perhaps you'll be on the grounds of a Scottish castle or on the rooftop of a Le Corbusier-designed building in Marseille. One can dream — but at the very least, they have a few guesses (or hopes) for what you'll want to wear.

As these wintertime collections continue to roll out, get acquainted with the biggest trends for the season, as seen on the runways and in lookbooks.

Chocolate Leather

Resort delivers (i.e. arrives in stores) in the winter, which means we can sort the offerings within the collections into two buckets: cold-weather everyday pieces and warm-weather vacation pieces. On the former front, brands are gravitating towards brown leather, in a variety of chocolatey shades, textures and silhouettes — we have the requisite jackets, but also trousers, dresses and other separates that segue nicely into the spring.

Hermès Fall 2024 part two. Photo: Filippo Fior/Courtesy of Hermès

View the 18 images of this gallery on the original article

Double Belts

Belts — an under-appreciated workhorse of our wardrobes — get the spotlight this season, as many brands double up on the accessory in their lookbook and runway styling. You can get the look by wrapping two separate ones around the waist or by seeking out an extra-long style that can loop twice, creating an unexpected, but not totally unusual, visual effect.

St. John Resort 2025. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

View the 20 images of this gallery on the original article

Tomato Red

Tomatoes may be out of season when Resort 2025 collections drop, but brands are keeping the warm-weather dream alive by borrowing their bright reds for their requisite pops of color.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas Resort 2025. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

View the 26 images of this gallery on the original article

Pencil Skirts

Over the last few seasons, we've experienced the highs and lows of skirt lengths, quite literally — from micro minis to low-waist maxis. It seems like we're now settling into a middle ground, with designers revisiting the pencil skirt for Resort 2025. But this isn't necessarily "officecore": Sabato de Sarno, for example, loosens the shape up a bit for the everyday in Gucci's Cruise 2025 collection, largely inspired by dressing in a metropolis; Glenn Martens, then, renders it in denim, of course, for Diesel's upcoming offering.

Gucci Cruise 2025. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

View the 29 images of this gallery on the original article

Heavy Metal

Metallics take on a foil look for Resort 2025, with brands adding a tad more texture to a familiar fabrication across ready-to-wear and accessories.

Bec + Bridge Resort 2025. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

View the 18 images of this gallery on the original article

Bubble Hems

Nicolas Ghesquière has long subscribed to the bubble-skirt agenda, but more brands are hopping on the bandwagon for Resort 2025: Maria Grazia Chiuri sent curved-hem minis down Dior's runway in Scotland; Coperni is also taking a the-shorter-the-better approach, while Emma Mulholland on Holiday proposed a variety of lengths on its runway during Australian Fashion Week. At this point, resistance to this comeback trend is futile.

Dior Cruise 2025. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

View the 20 images of this gallery on the original article

Pale Yellow

Buttery yellow is both another comforting food-inspired trend for the season — and another ongoing color trend. It's been on runways pretty consistently in recent years, proven its staying power as a neutral alternative.

Oscar de la Renta Resort 2025. Photo: Dan Lecca/Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

View the 23 images of this gallery on the original article

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.