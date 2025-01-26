7 Easy Breakfast Upgrades To Give You More Energy All Day

Considering swapping your butter for a simple swipe of avocado on your toast. Adrian Crook via Getty Images

A balanced breakfast can help stabilize blood sugar and improve focus, mood and productivity, but let’s be real: many of us either skip it altogether or rely on sugary, processed options like cereals or pastries in the name of convenience, only to face inevitable energy crashes not even halfway through the day. Thankfully, making a few simple changes can help keep your energy levels steady and set the tone for a more productive day. Here’s what nutrition experts recommend to level up your mornings.

The best time to eat breakfast for sustained energy is soon after you wake up.

Vanessa King, a registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, suggests aiming to eat breakfast within one to two hours of waking to fuel your day. But if that timing doesn’t work for you, don’t worry — you can still enjoy all the benefits of breakfast by having it at a time that works better for you. “The best time for breakfast is when it fits in your schedule, causes the least stress and you can make it a regular habit, considering your other responsibilities such as exercise, work, family, pets and kids,” King said.

What makes a balanced breakfast?

Classic breakfast items like pancakes, waffles and packaged cereals are usually packed with refined carbs that lack fiber and other nutrients, while a balanced breakfast brings together protein, complex carbs and healthy fats. “The amount for each nutrient that’s ideal will vary person to person,” said registered dietitian Alyssa Pacheco. “Most people feel their best if they eat at least 20 to 30 grams of protein at breakfast. For most healthy adults, at least 7 to 10 grams of fiber and at least 15 grams of fat are good goals to aim for at breakfast,” she added.

Set up your blood sugar levels early, because they affect your energy levels later.

Food in the body is broken down into glucose, which your blood carries to your cells for energy. If your blood glucose levels rise too quickly, like after eating sugary snacks, you might feel a burst of energy, but it’s often followed by a crash when the sugar is burned through. “When we eat a balanced breakfast, our blood sugar levels rise slowly and also go down more slowly, [which] leads to sustained energy and feelings of fullness,” Pacheco explained. “Eating foods with fiber, protein or healthy fats helps keep your blood glucose steady, giving you long-lasting energy without the highs and lows.”

Upgrade #1: Swap juice for whole fruit.

If you’re the type to grab a glass of orange juice with breakfast, try swapping it for the whole orange, or any piece of fruit, instead. “Juice can provide you with valuable vitamins and minerals, however, it’s missing the fiber which can give you longer-lasting energy throughout the morning,” Pacheco said. “Eating the whole fruit provides you with fiber, which is lost during the juicing process.”

Opting for the whole orange provides more fiber, which can stabilize your blood sugar levels and make you feel full longer. DianaHirsch via Getty Images

Upgrade #2: Switch to whole grains.

Whether you go for bread, English muffins or bagels in the morning, Pacheco suggests opting for the whole grain version instead, as it’s packed with more fiber. “Most white breads have less than one gram of fiber per slice, while quality whole grain breads can have three to five grams of fiber per slice,” Pacheco said. Fiber slows down how quickly your body digests food, helping release energy more steadily instead of all at once. This keeps your blood sugar stable, preventing those energy crashes that can happen after sugary or processed foods.

Upgrade #3: Supercharge your smoothie with ground flax or chia seeds.

Most people toss some frozen fruit or veggies into the blender with milk or yogurt for an easy, on-the-go breakfast smoothie that delivers a combination of complex carbs and protein. But try balancing it out with two tablespoons of ground flax or chia seeds for an extra boost of fiber to keep you feeling full and energized longer. “Most adults miss out on enough protein and fiber at breakfast,” Pacheco said.

Upgrade #4: Ditch the butter.

Toast and butter might be a quick and easy go-to for busy mornings, but swapping the butter for half an avocado can upgrade your breakfast game by adding healthy fats and a solid boost of fiber for longer-lasting energy. “Avocados are also great sources of potassium, magnesium and some B vitamins which can help with energy levels too,” Pacheco said.

Upgrade #5: Choose protein-packed milk.

“It takes longer for the body to break down protein, which allows you to feel satiated for longer,” King said. Dairy and soy milk are the only two milks that naturally contain complete protein, so King suggesting opting for those, whether you’re making oatmeal, pouring it over cereal, or whipping up some chia seed pudding. “One cup of dairy milk or soy milk typically contains 8 grams of protein while almond, rice, cashew and oat milk fetch 1 to 3 grams per serving unless they are fortified,” King said.

Upgrade #6: Boost your oatmeal.

Instant oatmeal packets might seem like a healthy choice, but on their own, they can leave you facing mid-morning crashes since they’re typically low in protein and fat. To keep things balanced, Michael Hershey, registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Michael Hershey Nutrition, recommends adding a protein boost, like ¾ cup of Greek yogurt, an egg or ¾ cup of low-fat cottage cheese.

Upgrade #7: Power up your cereal with nut butter.

Most cereals are loaded with refined carbs, which means your body digests and absorbs them super quickly. “In this instance, you will not feel satiated for very long,” Hershey said. To keep hunger at bay, opt for a cereal that’s high in fiber — at least 5 grams per serving — and toss in some healthy fats like one tablespoon of nut butter or ⅛ cup of your favorite nuts.

No matter what’s on your breakfast plate to help fuel you for the day, be sure to incorporate balance in your meal by including complex carbs, protein and healthy fats in a way that you enjoy, emphasizes Hershey. “I care most about what you can sustain in your nutrition over the long run. Consistency is key.”

