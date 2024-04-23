7 Handbag Colors That Go With Everything

From cherry red to chrome.

An eye-catching handbag is your best friend for leveling up your ensembles. After all, the difference between wearing an outfit and styling one lies in the accessories. Handbags serve as a fashionable yet functional complement, providing you with a cute carryall for your everyday essentials.

Deciding what purse to pair with your fit can be tough given the hundreds of options to choose from. Whether it’s an emotional support tote bag or a micro clutch, the color matters the most. While you may be tempted to coordinate your clothing with a tried and true black bag, there’s a rainbow of hues that can brighten up any outfit. A lilac or sky blue bag can add a pop of color or offer a much-needed contrast to a color-blocked outfit.

Cherry Red

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

When worn correctly, red is practically a neutral. The heartthrob hue stands out against an earth-toned outfit but also pairs perfectly with leopard print.

Silver

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Although we’re living in the Cowboy Carter era, Renaissance chrome is still our favorite color. Silver is an unexpected neutral shade that quite literally goes with everything. Even better, a reflective handbag can double as a mirror.

Lilac

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

This pastel purple is another unique option as lilac provides a calming contrast to colors like emerald green, custard yellow, poppy red, and a myriad of other shades. The possibilities are endless.

Chocolate Brown

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Swap out your classic black clutch for a rich chocolate brown. The mocha color plays nicely with jewel tones like magenta as well as softer shades such as baby blue.

Pink

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Purses were made to come in pink. The rosy hue can enliven outfits composed of soft gray and camel or add a bit of romance to coral, yellow, and indigo pigments.

Bottega Green

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

The popular verdant shade is loved for a reason as it breathes life into creamy whites and business blues while blending seamlessly into fuschia, violet, blood orange, as well as mint green for a mossy monochromatic look.

Aqua Blue

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The oceanic hue provides a bright punch of color, instantly transforming a mid-fit into a Watching New York-worthy ensemble. Let nature be your guide and pair your sky-tinted satchel with an array of vibrant hues from lavender to terracotta.

