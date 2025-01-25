7 Types of Vehicles Retirees Should Consider Buying

Retirement is a new chapter, so you might need a new car to match. Whether you’re spending your days relaxing at home, chauffeuring grandkids around or frequently embarking on road trips, there’s plenty of sedans and SUVs to match your lifestyle.

Features like gas mileage, touchscreen size, heated seats and lumbar support can also be important to consider. Of course, newer vehicles are also equipped with a number of innovative safety features that can prove priceless.

Even if you’re not thinking about buying a new vehicle for awhile, it’s never too soon to start browsing. Here’s a look at seven types of vehicles that can be a great choice for retirees.

2025 Honda Civic Sport Hybrid

Baseline price: $28,750

If road trips are part of your retirement agenda, the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid could be a great choice. Boasting 50 city and 47 highway mpg, this sporty sedan also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as heated front seats.

The Civic is also equipped with Honda Sensing Technologies, offering a variety of safety and assistance features, including Collison Mitigation Breaking System and Road Departure Mitigation System and Traffic Jam Assist. Do note the, 2025 Honda Civic four-door sedan was rated a Top Safety Pick-Plus by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

2025 Honda Accord SE

Baseline price: $28,295

Featuring heated front seats and impressive gas mileage — 29 city and 37 highway mpg — the 2025 Honda Accord is a breeze to drive. It’s also equipped with a variety of safety features, including a Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor and all standard Honda Sensing Technologies, such as Forward Collision Warning, Land Departure Warning and Traffic Sign Recognition System.

Given this, it’s not surprising that its predecessor (the 2024 Honda Accord four-door sedan) was rated a Top Safety Pick Plus by the IIHS.

2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Preferred

Baseline price: $28,940

A pleasure to drive, the 2025 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S Preferred offers heated front seats and an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with two position memory. Offering up to 29 mpg combined, this SUV has an available 10.25-inch infotainment screen, built-in Alexa and i-Activ all-wheel drive that responds to changing conditions and sends power to the appropriate wheels at the correct time for responsible performance.

Also noteworthy, the 2024 Mazda CX-30 four-door SUV was honored as an IIHS 2024 Top Safety Pick Plus.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE

Baseline price: $41,800

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE is fully electric, meaning you’ll never have to pay for gas. Offering ultra-fast charging, it features a notably large 12.3-inch HD touchscreen navigation and digital instrument cluster.

This SUV is also equipped with many safety features, including Highway Driving Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with car, pedestrian and cyclist detection and junction turning. It’s probably not surprising that the previous year’s Hyundai Ioniq 5 four-door SUV was named a Top Safety Pick-Plus by the IIHS.

2025 Kia Telluride LX

Baseline price: $36,190

A comfortable ride, the 2025 Kia Telluride LX is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and navigation, a six-way manual driver’s and passenger’s seat and sound-absorbing windshield glass. Featuring automatic start, this SUV holds eight people, which gives you plenty of room for driving your grandkids around — as well as second- and third-row USB-C fast charging ports for their devices.

Most importantly, the 2024 Kia Telluride four-door SUV is an IIHS Top Safety Pick-Plus.

2025 Hyundai Elantra Limited

Baseline price: $26,525

A pleasant driving experience, the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Limited has a 10.25-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, hands-free smart trunk with auto open and an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar. Also great on gas, it offers 34 mpg combined and many innovative safety features, such as Rear View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Lane Keeping Assist.

Worth noting, the 2024 Hyundai Elantra four-door sedan was an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

2025 Kia K5 GT

Baseline price: $27,990

The 2025 Kia K5 GT is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10-way power driver’s seat with two-way power lumbar adjustment and remote start. It’s also packed with safety features, including Front and Fear Parking Sensors, Highway Driving Assist, Lane Keeping and Following Technology and Blind-Spot Detection Technology.

Additionally, the 2025 Kia K5 was ranked the number one mid-size sedan by Edmunds.com, due to its comfort, drivability and many enticing features.

Editor’s note: each car’s details, including pricing, was sourced directly from its respective maker’s website.

