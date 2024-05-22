These 7 unexpected items will completely change your road-trip game

When planning a road trip, there are a few things to keep in mind. It's always good to start by figuring out the route, finding places to stay and bookmarking unique and interesting places to check out along the way.

Once that's planned, it's time to decide how to keep everyone occupied while on the road.

If you're behind the wheel, podcasts and audiobooks can help pass the time faster than music. Meanwhile, passengers can enjoy shows and movies from some of their favorite streaming platforms by downloading content to watch anytime, anywhere.

Whenever you download content to consume offline, do so before you hit the road and make sure it downloads completely. That way, you're not suddenly stuck on a cliffhanger if you're driving through a dead zone without any service.

Watch this video to see different ways to stay entertained on a long road trip.

Reviewed-approved travel recommendations

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of experts test everything from sleep masks and travel pillows to luggage and packing cubes to help you shop for the best of the best.

Unexpected things to pack for a road trip

When it's time to pack up the car, consider bringing some of these items to make the in-car journey a little less chaotic.

A car inverter charger.

An inverter charger lets you plug and charge non-USB or USB-C devices directly into your car. The inverter has an outlet to charge items with a traditional, pronged power cord.

A center console organizer.

The organizer is a great way to store items out of the way while also allowing easy access to them when needed.

A shower caddy.

This might sound strange, but the compartments in a shower caddy are great for holding snacks and drinks. Plus, it can fit across a lap.

It can also be used as a road trip kit stocked with napkins, utensils, first aid items, and cleaning supplies.

Suction cup organizer.

Suction one of these to a window and easily store small items, like a cell phone, earbuds, or crayons. This keeps things out of the way but still within reach.

Tray or cookie sheet.

The large, hard, flat surface is great for in-car activities like coloring and crossword puzzles. It can also be used as a food tray.

Extra tip: Bring a tray with a lip around the edge to prevent items or french fries from falling on the floor.

Hand towel.

Seatbelts can become uncomfortable after a long period of use. Wrap a small towel around the strap to provide extra cushioning.

A towel is also useful if there's a spill.

Container for trash.

Where there's food, there's trash! A sealable container is great for trash storage, and the lid prevents any potential mess if the container gets tipped over.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Planning a road trip? Start by packing these unexpected items.