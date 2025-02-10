8 Beautiful and Budget-Friendly Locations To Propose

If you’ve binge-watched a bunch of romantic comedies or Netflix Christmas films, you’re probably under the impression that the best places to propose are at the Eiffel Tower in Paris or at the fanciest restaurant in the fanciest hotel.

While these are some dreamy options, they may not be exactly good for your finances.

Luckily, experts say there are many beautiful and budget-friendly locations you can propose that won’t leave you in the poor house. Read below for some of their top suggestions.

Your First Date Spot on Your Anniversary

A great option is where you had your first date. Bonus points if it’s on your anniversary.

“This is a fantastic option if you didn’t spend an arm and a leg on your first date,” said Kari Bjorn, owner and lead photographer of Kari Bjorn Wedding Photography. “It is also a very thoughtful idea, especially if you include items like old photographs and other memorabilia from your relationship into the proposal.”

At the End of a Hike With a View

Or you could go for a hike that ends with a great view, providing the perfect backdrop for popping the question.

“I’ve photographed many proposals with an amazing view in the background, and it definitely makes for the most incredible photos,” Bjorn said.

He said this option is obviously great if your partner is more on the outdoorsy side. “But it is usually not so hard to find great overlooks that do not require a long and hard hike,” he explained.

At Home

If you want a more intimate setting, consider proposing at home.

“This is the most intimate option in my opinion and ideal if your partner is a bit of an introvert who doesn’t like attention,” Bjorn explained.

Proposing at home is not only budget-friendly but also opens up the doors for easy-to-execute plans following the proposal.

“You could have a home cooked meal ready. Or plan a surprise engagement party with your friends and family at your house,” he said.

Eolia Mansion in Connecticut

According to Bjorn, it is 100% free to take pictures (and propose) at this mansion overlooking Long Island Sound in Connecticut.

“There is a gorgeous botanic garden on the property and just a three minute walk down to the beach,” he said.

Philbrook Museum of Art in Oklahoma

This is another mansion with an even more amazing botanical garden, according to Bjorn.

“Previously owned by an Oklahoma oil baron, the Philbrook now hosts artworks by contemporary American artists,” he said. “Entry to the museum and gardens is $18, and they also offer hourly rentals of the property after hours for photo shoots. You’d think this mansion was somewhere in southern Europe if you only saw a photo of it.”

Top of the Rock in New York City

For an unforgettable skyline view of New York City, Kevin Mercier, a professional travel photographer and the founder of Kevmrc, said Top of the Rock delivers.

“I’ve been here at golden hour, watching the sun dip behind the Empire State Building, and it’s pure magic,” he said.

While there is an entry fee, he said it’s often cheaper than the Empire State Building. “And in my opinion, [it] offers an even better proposal setting with fewer crowds.”

Bonus tip: Go early in the morning or during off-peak times for a more intimate moment.

Angels Landing in Zion National Park

This one is for adventurous couples. Hiking Angels Landing is not for the faint of heart, according to Mercier, but the reward at the top is one of the most breathtaking views in the country.

“I did this hike at sunrise, and the way the light hit the red rock formations was surreal. If your partner loves adventure, proposing here will be something they’ll never forget,” he said. Just make sure they’re comfortable with heights.

Mercier noted that entrance to Zion National Park is around $35 per car, making it a budget-friendly option.

Lake Tahoe

“Lake Tahoe is the kind of place where every turn reveals another postcard-perfect view,” Mercier explained. “I visited in the summer, and Emerald Bay was the standout — crystal-clear water, towering pine trees and an easy-access overlook that’s perfect for popping the question.”

Best of all, many of the best proposal spots are completely free to access.

