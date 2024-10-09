8 physical symptoms of SAD and how to improve them

We can all relate to feeling a bit more glum during the cold, winter months. The departure of summer not only takes our daily dose of vitamin D with it but, for many, the spring in our step.

However, if you feel a severe or drastic change in your mood and disposition come autumn, you may be suffering from seasonal affective disorder.

What is seasonal affective disorder (SAD)?

The NHS says: "Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern. SAD is sometimes known as 'winter depression' because the symptoms are usually more apparent and more severe during the winter."

What causes SAD?

Seasonal affective disorder is brought on because the brain is exposed to less natural light and vitamin D during autumn and winter. This, in turn, disrupts the brain's production of melatonin (the sleepy hormone) and serotonin (the mood hormone). It can also disturb the body clock.

8 physical symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD)

For some people, symptoms of SAD can be severe and have a significant impact on their day-to-day activities and wellbeing.

These symptoms include:

A persistent low mood

A loss of pleasure or interest in normal activities

Irritability

Feelings of despair, guilt and worthlessness

Feeling lethargic and sleepy during the day

Sleeping for longer than normal and/or finding it hard to get up in the morning

Craving carbohydrates and gaining weight

Difficulty concentrating

Diagnosis for SAD is usually made after two to three consecutive winters with symptoms.

Can SAD be treated?

"Some people find that light therapy helps to ease their symptoms," says Fatmata Kamara, Mental Health Nurse Global Case Manager at BUPA.

"This involves using an artificial lightbox to mimic the effects of sunlight during the darker winter months. You can buy a SAD light box or SAD lamp to use; however, you should speak to your doctor first for advice.

"Other treatment options for seasonal affective disorder are the same as those used for other forms of depression, such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and antidepressants."

Getting outside and exposing yourself to as much natural light as possible will also help to ease SAD symptoms. You can also try adding gentle exercise to your daily routine – it's a natural mood booster and will help you sleep better.

You can read our guide to easing seasonal affective disorder symptoms here.

What is light therapy?

Light therapy involves sitting by a special lamp called a light box (also commonly known as a SAD lamp) for around 30 minutes to an hour each morning.

"The light produced by the light box simulates the sunlight that's missing during the darker winter months," explains the NHS. "It's thought the light may improve SAD by encouraging your brain to reduce the production of melatonin (a hormone that makes you sleepy) and increase the production of serotonin (a hormone that affects your mood)."

You can explore our roundup of the best SAD lamps here.

Where can you get help for SAD?

Talk to a GP – Make an appointment with your GP and talk to them about how you are feeling. They will be able to refer you to counselling, offer advice on home remedies or prescribe medication.

Talk to a friend or family member – Talking about how you feel can be a simple but very effective way to ease pressure. Choose someone you feel comfortable opening up to and who you think will be a good listener and able to try and understand.



Go to a charity – Many charities, such as Mind, are offering vital support services for people suffering from seasonal affective disorder.

How long does SAD last?

As it's linked to the changing seasons, SAD tends to start in late autumn, with symptoms resolving in spring. However, this will reserve for anyone experiecning summer-pattern SAD or summer depression.

