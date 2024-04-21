8 Portobello Mushroom Recipes To Add To Your Rotation

There are many types of mushrooms that are commonly found in all sorts of dishes, especially those that adhere to meat-free diet restrictions — and portobellos are the ideal ingredient when you want a firm, meaty texture. The large, dense mushrooms stand up to an array of cooking techniques, and can be served on a sandwich or chopped to go into a stir-fry. There's also the umami flavor factor portobellos add to any dish, and the long list of nutrients that come along for the ride.

If you're looking to take advantage of the perks of cooking and eating portobello mushrooms, you might be looking for recipes to add to your weekly meal rotation. Here at Tasting Table, we have several recipes that focus on portobellos from appetizers to complete meals. To make your life easier, and to give you more time in the kitchen, we've compiled our top picks here.

Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Stuffed portobello mushrooms on serving platter - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

You might be used to stuffed mushrooms filled with breadcrumbs and grated parmesan cheese, but our stuffed portobello mushrooms take things up a notch for more flavor and texture. Inside these tasty appetizers, you'll get a bite of sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans, spinach, garlic, shallots, and parsley seasoned with Italian seasoning for Mediterranean flare. Serve the stuffed fungi singularly as a hearty appetizer or paired with salad and bread for a complete meal — either way, they'll be ready to eat in just about 30 minutes.

Recipe: Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Spinach And Pancetta Portobello Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms on cutting board - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

If you appreciate the umami of mushrooms and meat, consider a batch of these spinach and pancetta portobello mushrooms. The recipe is another rendition of stuffed mushrooms, but this one offers a balance of savory flavor from pancetta along with vegetal notes from spinach. The filling incorporates breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, and a few other ingredients that pay homage to those stuffed mushrooms from your favorite Italian eatery. Our recipe only makes four servings, though, so double it to serve at your next dinner party, or to have delicious leftovers for tomorrow.

Recipe: Spinach and Pancetta Portobello Mushrooms

Almost Meaty Portobello 'Pot Roast'

Bowl of portobello pot roast next to bread - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

This portobello "pot roast" might be one of our most clever uses for the fungi thanks to recipe developer Miriam Hahn. It's certainly not meat, but the portobello's dense, meat-like texture makes it a perfect meal for vegans, vegetarians, and even meat lovers. The mushrooms join other ingredients like potatoes, carrots, onion, garlic, and a variety of seasonings in a rich broth for a complete and comforting meal any day of the week. It'll be on the table in less than an hour, but taste like you were in the kitchen all day long.

Recipe: Almost Meaty Portobello "Pot Roast"

Portobello Mushroom Gyro

Hand holding mushroom gyro sandwich - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Forget the beef and lamb, because these portobello mushroom gyros are an ideal alternative for vegetarians and meat lovers alike. To obtain a similar texture to standard gyro meat, the mushrooms are sliced then cooked off for about 10 minutes. The rest of the recipe leans on classic ingredients including homemade tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, red onion, and crumbled feta cheese. Consider vegan feta cheese if you don't eat dairy, and serve everything on pita bread as a sandwich like our recipe suggests. To skip the carbs, try using the same ingredients to build a salad instead.

Recipe: Portobello Mushroom Gyro

Portobello Fajitas

Mushroom fajita tortillas on plate - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

One of the benefits of fajitas is that you can use any type of protein or veggie to fill the tortillas, as is the case with our portobello fajitas that lean on the shrooms with support from other vegetables like bell peppers and a garnish of optional (but highly recommended) toppings like avocado, jalapeños, and cilantro. You'll cook off the onions and peppers first, then add the chopped mushrooms along with spices like paprika. Assemble the fajitas to serve or allow your guests to do it themselves. Either way, they'll only have to wait 25 minutes for the fajitas to be ready to eat.

Recipe: Portobello Fajitas

Vegetarian Mushroom French Dip Sandwich

Mushroom French dip sandwiches on cutting board - Tanika Douglas/Tasting Table

A traditional French dip hinges on beef, but there's no need for meat in these vegetarian-friendly sandwiches from recipe developer Tanika Douglas. As with the other dishes on this list, the portobello's texture stands out in this recipe which also showcases caramelized onions, an ingredient that's used in the classic rendition of the sandwich. The jus comes together with shiitakes, which means you'll get a double dose of mushrooms with this recipe. The rest stays close to the original as the portobellos and shiitake jus are piled on baguette and topped with provolone cheese.

Recipe: Vegetarian Mushroom French Dip Sandwich

BBQ Mushroom Sandwich With Carrot-Apple Slaw And Homemade Aioli

Portobello mushroom sandwich plated - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Don't get us wrong, pork barbecue is delicious, but this recipe is a solid alternative for a different kind of meal. The recipe developed by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye benefits from portobello's meaty texture contrasted with a crunchy slaw. You won't slice or chop the mushrooms this time, but will shred instead to obtain a similar consistency of shredded pork. You can use store-bought barbecue sauce for the shrooms, while the slaw leans on a homemade aioli. It might sound like a bit of work, but it only takes about an hour.

Recipe: BBQ Mushroom Sandwich with Carrot-Apple Slaw and Homemade Aioli

Vegan Portobello Jerky

Pieces of portobello jerky - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

The last recipe in this roundup is a snack in the form of portobello jerky. Be warned, this recipe is quite the commitment because it takes more than 26 hours due to a day-long marinating process — but the cooking time is far shorter. This vegan jerky gets a smoky flavor from a combination of soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, and liquid smoke. The long wait is worth it because it promises a chewy texture like your favorite store-bought beef jerky. The recipe makes six servings so consider doubling it up because it's going to be delicious.

Recipe: Vegan Portobello Jerky

