9 best last-minute Prime Day Apple deals you can still shop before midnight: Save on Apple watches, AirPods and more

Prime Day is ending soon — upgrade your gadgets with these Apple favourites and save while you can.

Melina Brum
Updated
There's still time to shop and save on Apple products during Prime Day! (Image via Yahoo Canada)
Amazon Prime Day may almost be over, but there are still plenty of deals, including huge savings on Apple products, including AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more. But you'll have to hurry — Prime Day deals end tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST (July 17).

Quick Overview

  • Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch

    $386$549
    Save $163
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

    $129$179
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch

    $429$589
    Save $160
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) ​​​​​​​

    $259$329
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

    $639$799
    Save $160
    See at Amazon

  • Apple iPad (9th generation)

    $349$449
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

    $129$162
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

  • Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

    $20$25
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Apple 13in MacBook Pro

    $499$599
    Save $100
    See at Amazon
I'm sure you know these gadgets and gizmos don't go on sale often, making now the best time to upgrade your tech and keep a few extra dollars in your pocket.

If you're interested in some fun new Apple products, scroll below to catch the best Prime Day Apple deals that are still in stock.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day deals here. Don't have Prime? Sign up for a free trial membership here.

Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch

$386$549Save $163

Save 30% on this Apple watch, which will help you keep track of your fitness regime. 

$386 at Amazon
Apple

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$129$179Save $50

Save 28% on a pair of iconic, classic AirPods that have been deemed a "fantastic product." Once you go wireless, you'll never go back.

$129 at Amazon
Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch

$429$589Save $160

Save 27% on this Apple watch, which has a bright display, long battery life, water resistance of up to 50 metres and advanced health sensors.

$429 at Amazon
Apple

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) ​​​​​​​

$259$329Save $70

Save 21% on these AirPods Pro that Amazon shoppers say are an "absolute game-changer." Reviewers also said they have "seamless connectivity."

$259 at Amazon
Apple

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

$639$799Save $160

Save 20% on this fifth-generation iPad that one shopper claims is a "gem of a device." The M1 chip helps make things "snappy and smooth," including opening apps, searching the web and more. 

$639 at Amazon
Apple

Apple iPad (9th generation)

$349$449Save $100

Save 22% on this tablet that will help you work, stay connected, play, create and so much more. It's a great size for taking on the go, too.

$349 at Amazon
Apple

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

$129$162Save $33

Save 24% on this stylus, which is dubbed "a perfect companion" for your iPad. It's "easy and intuitive" and perfect for taking notes, drawing and more hands-on tasks.

$129 at Amazon
Apple

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

$20$25Save $5

Save 20% on a USB-C adapter that's compatible with newer iPhone models. It'll juice up your devices in a jiffy! The cable is sold separately.

$20 at Amazon
Apple

Apple 13in MacBook Pro

$499$599Save $100

Save 17% on this refurbished laptop. It's significantly less than a brand-new MacBook, but keep in mind it could arrive "a little dirty." However, some shoppers said theirs came with "no dents, scratches, etc."

$499 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

