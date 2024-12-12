9 perfect White Elephant gifts under $20 to buy for your holiday party in 2024

Ah, the White Elephant gift exchange. It's a holiday classic enjoyed by many folks every year.

You may know it by other names like Yankee swap or Dirty Santa, but the concept is basically the same: everyone brings a gift that has a relatively low cost and the people in attendance then open the wrapped gifts, choosing to either steal one that's been opened or to unwrap a new one.

We here at For The Win want to help you with what to bring, so we asked our staff to come up with one gift, $20 or less. Hopefully this helps!

1. A stupid mug

The stupider, the better. Because someone is going to get stuck with it and it'll become a conversation piece. -- Charles Curtis

2. Costco rotisserie chicken

I saw someone do this as a white elephant gift in a TikTok video, and while I can't find the original video, the idea is brilliant. It perfectly fits the obscure white elephant category, but unlike random objects, there's a good chance the receiver of this will be overjoyed — vegetarians and vegans aside. -- Michelle Martinelli

3. Decorative wishbone

I received one during a White Elephant with friends and we continue to talk about it to this day. It's the perfect conversation starter! -- Mary Clarke

4. The dumbest local sports jersey available at your local thrift store

Give the gift of remembering some guys. Use the money left over to wrap it around a six pack of the worst beer you can find. -- Christian D'Andrea

5. A tiny violin

Next time someone in your life is whining and complaining and it's driving you up the wall, feel free to break this bad boy out. Note: there are no guarantees it won't strain your relationship. But you can live with that. -- Robert Zeglinski

6. The Complete History of Every Kansas State National Championship

Do you know a college sports fan (or, even better, a Kansas State fan!) who loves to revel in another team's misery, this book of 100 empty pages chronicling all zero of the Wildcats' national titles is for you. Re-live every unimaginable moment of Kansas State glory in less time than it takes to say "Every Man A Wildcat" (which is a real thing Kansas State fans say!) -- Blake Schuster

7. Tortilla blanket

My life's wish is to be at a holiday party and have the pleasure of receiving a tortilla blanket as a gift. I would go home and quite literally wrap myself in it. 10/10 experience. -- Meg Hall

8. A pooping puppy calendar

Dogs are cute. Poop is not. Great gag gift that everyone will be eager to trade and spice things up a bit with. -- Mike Sykes

9. Toilet paper and/or other basic, cheap household necessities.

I've seen it done and to be honest with you, it's a much bigger hit than you would expect. It gets competitive as everyone realizes this saves them a trip to the store and you can never have too much of it. -- Bryan Kalbrosky

