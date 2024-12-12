9 perfect White Elephant gifts under $20 to buy for your holiday party in 2024
Ah, the White Elephant gift exchange. It's a holiday classic enjoyed by many folks every year.
You may know it by other names like Yankee swap or Dirty Santa, but the concept is basically the same: everyone brings a gift that has a relatively low cost and the people in attendance then open the wrapped gifts, choosing to either steal one that's been opened or to unwrap a new one.
We here at For The Win want to help you with what to bring, so we asked our staff to come up with one gift, $20 or less. Hopefully this helps!
1. A stupid mug
The stupider, the better. Because someone is going to get stuck with it and it'll become a conversation piece. -- Charles Curtis
2. Costco rotisserie chicken
I saw someone do this as a white elephant gift in a TikTok video, and while I can't find the original video, the idea is brilliant. It perfectly fits the obscure white elephant category, but unlike random objects, there's a good chance the receiver of this will be overjoyed — vegetarians and vegans aside. -- Michelle Martinelli
3. Decorative wishbone
I received one during a White Elephant with friends and we continue to talk about it to this day. It's the perfect conversation starter! -- Mary Clarke
4. The dumbest local sports jersey available at your local thrift store
Give the gift of remembering some guys. Use the money left over to wrap it around a six pack of the worst beer you can find. -- Christian D'Andrea
5. A tiny violin
Next time someone in your life is whining and complaining and it's driving you up the wall, feel free to break this bad boy out. Note: there are no guarantees it won't strain your relationship. But you can live with that. -- Robert Zeglinski
6. The Complete History of Every Kansas State National Championship
Do you know a college sports fan (or, even better, a Kansas State fan!) who loves to revel in another team's misery, this book of 100 empty pages chronicling all zero of the Wildcats' national titles is for you. Re-live every unimaginable moment of Kansas State glory in less time than it takes to say "Every Man A Wildcat" (which is a real thing Kansas State fans say!) -- Blake Schuster
Shop Kansas State success stories
7. Tortilla blanket
My life's wish is to be at a holiday party and have the pleasure of receiving a tortilla blanket as a gift. I would go home and quite literally wrap myself in it. 10/10 experience. -- Meg Hall
8. A pooping puppy calendar
Dogs are cute. Poop is not. Great gag gift that everyone will be eager to trade and spice things up a bit with. -- Mike Sykes
9. Toilet paper and/or other basic, cheap household necessities.
I've seen it done and to be honest with you, it's a much bigger hit than you would expect. It gets competitive as everyone realizes this saves them a trip to the store and you can never have too much of it. -- Bryan Kalbrosky
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. FTW operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: 9 perfect White Elephant gifts under $20 to buy for your holiday party in 2024