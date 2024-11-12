A bottle of this Paula's Choice exfoliant sells every 7 seconds — get it for $14

If you care at all about having soft and glowy skin (same), exfoliating is key. Not only does it slough away dead skin cells, but it can reduce signs of aging and brighten the complexion. There are so many anti-aging exfoliators on the market, but not all are created equal. We'll make it easy for you: More than 76,000 Amazon reviewers of all ages and skin types swear by this No. 1 bestseller: Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. It cleanses skin, helps with cell turnover and starts at just $14 for the travel size — and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Amazon Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, 1 oz. The key ingredient here is beta hydroxy acid, or BHA, which helps clear away dead skin cells, dirt and grime that can clog pores. As this exfoliator removes layers of dead skin, it exposes newer ones. The result? A brighter complexion and less-noticeable fine lines and wrinkles. $14 at Amazon

Because this is a gentle exfoliant, it can be used daily (but if you notice dry patches developing, dial down usage to a few times a week). Along with unclogging pores, it also works to eliminate blackheads and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, both of which can contribute to adult acne.

"I am 50. Love the sun and have had acne issues in the past," one five-star reviewer explained. "This has evened my skin tone, reduced the look of fine lines, evened out dark patches and made my skin smooth and soft like butter. Everything feels tighter."

To help reduce dryness or redness, this exfoliant includes green tea extract, a skin-soothing antioxidant. Paula's Choice is also free of fragrances, dyes and parabens.

Looks like Paula isn't the only one who loves this exfoliant — according to the brand, someone snaps up a bottle every 7 seconds. (Getty)

Reviewers with all types of skin concerns rave about Paula's Choice exfoliant.

"I finally have great skin," said another shopper. "Love this product. I wish I had it my whole life. It has helped diminish pores, clear adult acne and even reduce wrinkles. It makes my skin soft too. I finally, at 50, have great skin. It is also working for my 20-year-old daughter who suffers from acne."

Another reviewer said her results were almost instant: "I am over 50 and still have issues with acne," she explained. "I started using this about two weeks ago and noticed an improvement the first day. Now, two weeks later, my skin is completely clear."

"When I first tried it, I was skeptical, but the next day I noticed how soft, smooth and clean my face felt," wrote a final fan. "I have very sensitive skin and this doesn't dry me out, burn or leave me feeling oily or sticky. I have naturally dry skin, so hydration can be a struggle for me. This makes my skin feel so soft and hydrated! The scent, however, is not good. I wish they would work on the smell, but otherwise, I can't wait to try their other products!"

"It does smell kind of like wet cardboard," agreed another user. "I haven't been using it long enough to report on its effectiveness. However, I do have sensitive skin, and I have not had any adverse reactions to this product. It just smells weird."

