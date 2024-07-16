A bottle of this viral Paula's Choice exfoliant sells every 12 seconds — snag it now for 20% off!

There's a lot to navigate on Amazon Prime Day — particularly in the world of beauty. Case in point: Most of us know that an exfoliant can do wonders for our skin, helping to slough away dead cells, reduce signs of aging and brighten your complexion overall. But there are so many on the market (and even so many currently on sale!) that you may not know where to begin. We'll make it easier for you: More than 72,000 Amazon reviewers of all ages and skin types swear by this No. 1 Amazon bestseller: Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. It cleanses skin, helps with cell turnover and right now this mega-popular product is on rare 20% off sale.

Because this is a gentle exfoliant, it can be used daily (but if you notice dry patches developing, dial down usage to a few times a week). Along with unclogging pores, it also works to eliminate blackheads and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, both of which can contribute to adult acne.

"I am 50. Love the sun and have had acne issues in the past," one five-star reviewer explained. "This has evened my skin tone, reduced the look of fine lines, evened out dark patches and made my skin smooth and soft like butter. Everything feels tighter."

To help reduce dryness or redness, this exfoliant includes green tea extract, a skin-soothing antioxidant. Paula's Choice is also free of fragrances, dyes and parabens.

Looks like Paula isn't the only one who loves this exfoliant — according to the brand, five people snap up one of these every minute. (Amazon)

Reviewers with all types of skin concerns rave about Paula's Choice exfoliant.

"I finally have great skin," said another shopper. "Love this product. I wish I had it my whole life. It has helped diminish pores, clear adult acne and even reduce wrinkles. It makes my skin soft, too. I finally, at 50, have great skin. It is also working for my 20-year-old daughter who suffers from acne."

Another reviewer said her results were almost instant: "I am over 50 and still have issues with acne," she explained. "I started using this about two weeks ago and noticed an improvement the first day. Now, two weeks later, my skin is completely clear."

"When I first tried it, I was skeptical, but the next day I noticed how soft, smooth and clean my face felt," wrote a final fan. "I have very sensitive skin and this doesn't dry me out, burn or leave me feeling oily or sticky. I have naturally dry skin, so hydration can be a struggle for me. This makes my skin feel so soft and hydrated! The scent, however, is not good. I wish they would work on the smell, but otherwise, I can't wait to try their other products!"

And for Paula's Choice super-fans, we have good news for you: It also comes in a larger 4-ounce bottle.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.