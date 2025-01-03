A ropeless jump rope? Skip into shape with this $13 compact weighted wonder

If your goal is to get in shape in 2025, we've found your new trainer. Meet the cardio tool that athletes and fitness newbies alike are loving: The Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope. This little device already has over 3,500 five-star fans, and it's just $13. Low ceilings? No problem. Can't jump because of knees or downstairs neighbors? No problem. Travel a lot and want to bring your cardio workout with you? No problem. Can't jump outside because of snow and ice? No probl... you get the idea. This small, sweet, ropeless problem-solving doodad is travel-friendly, small-space appreciative and — thanks to added weights is gonna be your BFF when you crush your fitness goals this year.

Amazon Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope This ropeless wonder has padded handles that are weighted with small balls to make it feel like a regular jump rope. $13 at Amazon

Made of a comfortable, sweat-resistant elastic sponge, the Benvo's handles hold removable 3-ounce weights — which are just heavy enough to feel like your workout is the real deal. The attached mini-ropes and balls are designed for fast, smooth and thoroughly tangle-less action.

Fans of all ages and fitness levels are raving about this workout-anywhere tool. Jumping is not only great for fat-burning cardio and HIIT workouts, but also for improving bone density. You don't need tall ceilings in your home to use it — plus, it's great if you have pets running around and don't want to swing a big rope.

All of this can be yours — OK, OK, the ropeless jump rope can be yours — for under $13. (Amazon)

As mentioned, the jump rope has plenty of fans, including this shopper who switched to this ropeless wonder after getting fed up with their stationary bike: "I'm doing this with interval training ... My Fitbit showed my heartbeat at 150 bpm and I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon. Works your entire body, super small and super cheap."

Another happy customer said this tool inspired them to return to jump roping after a many-year hiatus, "When I first saw this, I was skeptical. I was just considering jumping rope again before I saw this. I have a leather jump rope that I love; however, that being said, my apartment doesn't give me much room for jumping. When I saw this, I thought it was too good to be true but thought I'd give it a try. I am sooooooooo excited. I can stay at home and still exercise. I am 80 years old and am still able to do things like this. So, thanks, for inventing this rope. I HIGHLY recommend it for anyone who is limited for space or just doesn't feel like tripping on a rope."

Another fan shared: "This makes getting in a quick two- to three-minute cardio burst so easy! I am used to a longer workout session, but after reading that short and intense [workouts] are almost as good or better than longer I ordered this ... This also makes getting my steps in very easy, plus jumping rope is great to strengthen bones as you age, so win-win!"

This reviewer admits using a ropeless jump rope isn't quite like riding a bike. "Definitely a learning curve, but giving it a shot. The absence of a rope will take some getting used to ... but I also have to admit I haven't used a jump rope in maybe 50 years! Not having a rope to trip on should be a lot safer."

A final fan wrote: "I purchased this because I'm clumsy and easily trip over things ... I'm so glad I found [this] because in between workouts on HIIT days, I like to keep that heart rate up and this is a great way to do so without worrying about tangling myself in rope or falling over and hurting myself."

Amazon Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope Hop to it with a little bit of portable cardio — the small handle weights are removable, so you can opt for an extra burn or take it easy. $13 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.