'A summer lifesaver': Nurses and camp counselors love this neck fan, down to $26

With three speeds to choose from, this lightweight fan will keep you cool even when temperatures rise.

Summer temps are proving to be record-setting this year. If you're someone who's suffering at home without air conditioning or dealing with a demanding job outdoors, chances are you're open to a reliable way to cool down. So here's a handy gadget that seems to do the trick: the Jisulife Portable Neck Fan.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This little fan is at its lowest price of the year so far, making it the right time to nab one for yourself. This discount will keep you cool when the weather gets hot. Over 33,000 people have purchased one of these in the past month, so you might say this fan has many fans.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This lightweight neck fan is designed to hang comfortably around your neck the way you’d let headphones drape when you’re not using them. It uses tiny turbine blades to move air around your neck quietly. The blades are housed in food-grade silicone for maximum comfort, which also prevents sliding, so it can stay positioned the way you want it.

For some, keeping cool isn’t just a luxury; it’s a necessity, especially if you've got heat-sensitive health issues. This fan can give you greater control over your comfort. And, even when it’s sweltering, there are things we have and want to do outside. Amazon customers say this neck fan lets them get out and about comfortably in the heat. So does one of our shopping writers, who said this fan kept her cool during a Disney World heat wave. Read her entire review here.

Just because it's summertime doesn't mean you should get hot under the collar. Here's a solution that won't weigh you down. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With more than 33,000 five-star reviews, there are a lot of people who are staying cool regardless of the heat.

Pros 👍

“I get hot flashes and this fan tames it down immediately,” a relieved shopper shared. “Nice and cool. Makes my whole body feel cooler. Great for summer outdoor activities as well. I literally use mine in bed to help the intensity of my hot flashes.”

“Bought this for Coachella, knowing how much I hate crowds and heat,” a brave music lover said. “Sardined in a sea of Frank Ocean fans at 90 degrees for over four hours, this thing saved my sanity and my body.”

The fan can even be used at your job. “I don’t know how I’ve gone without this in my life,” a happy nurse raved. “As a home health nurse, this is a must!! I don’t know how many times I’ve gone into people's homes and it feels like a blazing inferno in their house. Meanwhile, I’m trying to do some massively time-consuming wound care and trying to lift a leg or turn a person over while holding them up all at once. Not even halfway through it, I look like I’ve been out in 110-degree temps with sweat pouring down me. It’s horrible. But THIS is going to save the day.”

“A summer lifesaver,” declared a cool summer camp worker. “I work at a summer camp so I spend hours and hours outside every day during the summer and am often running around and being active in the sun. This fan has made my life so much better. It's light enough that I can almost forget that it's around my neck, and even at its lowest setting, the moving air makes a HUGE difference.”

Cons 👎

If you have longer hair, one user suggests keeping it out of the way. "The only downside is you need to keep your hair up when wearing this fan. I didn’t mind, because either way, it was too hot to have it down."

And another fan shared that positioning the fan can be somewhat difficult. "My only complaint would be with how it rests on the shoulders and directs the air a little bit away from the face. If I prop it up and direct it at my face I feel a noticeable difference in cooling. But it still gets the job done hands-free."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

