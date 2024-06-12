Accessories Brand Aloha Collection Turns 10, Unveils New Fabrication for Second Chapter

After 10 years, accessories brand Aloha Collection is writing a new chapter in its story of providing solution-based accessories.

Created by best friends Heather Aiu and Rachael Leina’ala, Aloha Collection was founded on humble mission to provide a solution to a seemingly practical problem: effective storing for wet clothing. Before taking the problem into their own hands, Aiu and Leina’ala said it was an everyday conversation. Aiu, a former flight attendant, was struggling to pack her wet bikini after trips to the beach, whereas Leina’ala remembers having to deal with sweaty workout clothes after hot yoga sessions. Seeing the need for multiuse, splash-proof bags, the duo’s first of their kind, splash-proof bags launched as a new frontier for travel accessories.

Aloha Collection tote.

Today, Aloha Collection offers multifunctional accessories from everyday travel totes and pouches to other travel accessories and has grown into a lifestyle brand available in 25 countries and projections to open 15 to 20 brick-and-mortar stores by 2026. Aiu and Leina’ala said the brand’s ongoing vitality and popularity has served as a clear indicator of the substantial demand that they originally identified and met.

Noting that the launch of Aloha’s Coco Palms print in 2015 “put the brand on the map in Hawaii,” the cofounders said the small Splash-Proof pouch has been the gateway product for many people to discover the brand, finding popularity in its multipurpose uses including a makeup bag or a wet bikini bag.

“Throughout this incredible journey, our vision has remained the same: to build an international ʻohana,’ one bag at a time, by sharing the spirit of aloha with the world,” Aiu and Leina’ala said in a statement. “We’re humbled and grateful for the chance to share the true spirit of aloha with the world. We believe that kindness, connection and joy are more important than ever. Our hope is that our products and our story inspire you to embrace these values in your own life, starting with those closest to you and rippling out to your community and beyond.”

In celebration of a reaching a decade since the Aloha Collection’s launch, the company has announced it will unveil a new fabrication using ripstop nylon. While the brand’s proprietary Tyvek material will remain at the forefront of its designs, the cofounders said the innovative ripstop nylon represents a continuation of Aloha’s innovative story.

Starting with the Keep It Light collection, products created with ripstop nylon have been designed for modern travelers and everyday commuters for trains, planes and baggage claims.

“After a decade of creating Splash-Proof bags, we were inspired to innovate further for the modern traveler,” Aiu and Leina’ala said. “The Keep It Light Nylon collection is our answer, designed to effortlessly handle commutes, errands and travel. Our weekender, backpack and hip pack are crafted from a super lightweight, durable ripstop nylon that’s both soft and strong, yet packs down easily into your luggage or carry-on. The Keep It Light collection and our Splash-Proof lineup are meant to complement each other, making them the perfect travel companions for every step of your journey.”

Aloha Collection’s Keep It Light created with ripstop nylon.

In addition to the launch of the new fabrication, Aloha Collection will introduce a limited-edition Holomua Anniversary print, inspired by the Hawaiian breadfruit and it’s symbolism of growth and abundance.

Looking ahead, Aiu and Leina’ala said the “future of Aloha Collection is bright, filled with innovation, expansion and a deep commitment to our values. We’re excited to push the boundaries of design with new materials and styles. We’re expanding our retail presence to bring the Aloha Collection lifestyle to more communities and continuing to grow our Mālama ʻĀina program to support the preservation of Hawaii’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.”

Moreover, they told WWD, they are excited to announce upcoming collaborations and brand partnership “that will introduce ‘Aloha’ to new audiences in fresh, unexpected ways.”

“We truly believe that together, we can create a brighter future filled with aloha,” Aiu and Leina’ala said. “We invite you to join us on this journey, to be a part of our ‘ohana, and to share the aloha spirit wherever you go.”

