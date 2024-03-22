Accessories Council Names 2024 ACE Award Honorees

The Accessories Council has revealed the 2024 class of honorees for the Accessories Council Excellence Awards, taking place May 7 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

“As the Accessories Council celebrates its landmark 30th anniversary, we could not be prouder to recognize such a versatile group of outstanding designers and leading creatives breaking boundaries in our industry at the upcoming ACE Awards,” said Accessories Council president and chief executive officer Karen Giberson. “This year’s class of honorees includes some of the most iconic names in fashion and design, as well as emerging artists that have raised the bar on how consumers view and shop for accessories for years to come.”

Honorees include Prabal Gurung for Designer of the Year; Coach for Brand of the Year; Linda Fargo, senior vice president of the fashion office and director of women’s fashion of Bergdorf Goodman for Style Icon; Fern Mallis for Hall of Fame; Dana Covarrubias, costume designer on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” for Style Influencer; Larroudé for Rising Star and Jared for Retailer of the Year.

“So many things have changed for the Accessories Council since it was founded in 1994 — but the mission has remained the same and that is to help our members thrive,” Giberson said of the council’s 30th anniversary, reporting that the council’s membership is at an all-time high. “Over the years we have added events like The Design Excellence Awards; supported legislative issues such as tariffs/material usage/sustainability; incorporated mentoring programs, press events; acquired Ac Magazine, and incorporated many regional events — to name a few.”

Additional awards at the black-tie event will be given for Design Innovation, Legacy Award, Operational Excellence, and Specialty Retailer of the Year. Sponsors of The 2024 ACE Awards include Aria Logistics, Nordstrom, Marchon, A VSP Global Company, EssliorLuxottica, FashionGo, Informa, Judith Leiber Couture, Mercedes-Benz Manhattan, Oracle NetSuite, Safilo, Signal Brands, Steve Madden and The Jewelry Group.

