What are adaptogens? Why these wellness drinks are on the rise.

Grocery and convenience store drink aisles are growing. Rows and rows of multi-colored canned drinks are diverting from the diet soda and alcohol norms, offering beverages that supposedly are good for you.

They're called adaptogenic drinks, and they're on the rise.

The adaptogen drink industry is currently valued around $1.2 billion and forecasted to nearly double over the next decade, according to a recent trend forecast from Future Market Insights. That same report highlighted brands including Four Sigmatic, Kin Euphorics, Wylde One, Sunwink, Peak and Valley, Goodmylk Co., OM Mushrooms and Moon Juice as leading adaptogenic companies.

"They’re all the rage right now," Virginia-based registered dietitian and diabetes educator Caroline Thomason tells USA TODAY.

Does that mean you should be getting in on the craze? Here's what health experts want you to know first.

What are adaptogens?

Adaptogens are ingredients from some plants and mushrooms that experts say offer several mental and physical perks, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Common types include American ginseng, Asian ginseng, ashwagandha, eleuthero and rhodiola.

Drinks that contain adaptogens "claim to have benefits like reduced stress and anxiety and improved mood," Thomason says.

But not all adaptogenic drinks are sure to deliver those benefits.

"Some of these claims have strong evidence behind them, though we are still waiting for the research to catch up on many of the adaptogens," Thomason says. "For example, ashwagandha has significant research behind it when compared to other treatments for anxiety and has been shown to be clinically effective at certain doses."

Who should not take adaptogens?

The point of taking adaptogens is to feel calm — but Thomason notes that for some, there may be some contradictory side effects.

"Particularly, folks who have high blood pressure or take high blood pressure medication should exercise caution," she says. "As always, consult with your doctor to make sure that a new supplement does not interact with your medications negatively."

Adaptogens could also interfere with certain medications for diabetes, insomnia, hypothyroidism and depression, per the Cleveland Clinic. They can also cause some side effects, including allergic reactions, abdominal pain, constipation, nausea and diarrhea.

It's also important to note that while medicines must be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before they can be sold, dietary supplements (including adaptogens) don't require the same level of scrutiny, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements. Supplement companies need to have evidence that their product claims aren't misleading but they don't need to provide that evidence to the FDA before they're able to put the product on the market.

In other words, picking up a drink labeled with vague terms about improving mood and feeling calm isn't necessarily a one-stop fix for changing your stress levels.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are adaptogens? And who should avoid adaptogenic drinks