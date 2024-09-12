Addison Rae hit the VMAs red carpet in a sculptural bra, underwear and tutu

If you've had “Diet Pepsi” in your head for the past few months and found yourself telling all your friends and family that it IS YOUR PERSONAL SONG OF THE SUMMER (honestly, just talking about myself right now), rejoice: Addison Rae just hit the 2024 VMAs red carpet looking like ~ a work of art you're dying to see ~. Or at least you should be.

The Thanksgiving actress (yes, she's a multi-hyphenate) is clearly still in her Madonna era, having channelled the material girl on multiple occasions as of late. And last night was no exception as she showed up wearing what can only be described as a white sculptural bra, matching underwear and a giant tutu. Yep, she truly went for it on the red carpet:

Addison Rae has arrived at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/QlzPQDBzId — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2024

Her look for the evening was custom Miss Claire Sullivan and consisted of a white satin balconette bra with puffy pillow cups and feather adornments. Her lace-trim high-leg knickers also had the OTT treatment with a voluminous tulle skirt attached to her behind and featuring further feathery floral embellishments. White peep-toe pumps in a retro style lent a '40s feel to the 'fit.

Jeff Kravitz - Getty Images

It's a little bit Madonna, a little bit Marilyn but we're pretty sure only Addison could pull this look off.

And in case you haven't seen the video for “Diet Pepsi” yet, first of all where have you been?! And second of all, here ya go:

From the outfit to the song, it's all iconic, IMO.

You Might Also Like